Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
Related
WUSA
Fairfax community remembers a beloved teacher
A great educator. An even better man. How a community in Fairfax County is remembering a teacher, loved by so many.
popville.com
Butter Me Up opening T Street (and 14th, NW) location Friday!!
“Andre McCain, founder, and CEO of Butter Me Up, the breakfast sandwich concept that began as a pop-up in May 2020 from HalfSmoke restaurant, is pleased to announce the Friday, September 2, opening of his second brick-and-mortar location in the bustling Logan Circle neighborhood at 1409 T Street, NW, 20009. Patrons can anticipate innovate, yet familiar breakfast staples at the new Butter Me Up 14th Street location, which will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
DC businesses, leaders, residents rally for a safer city amid recent spike in violence
WASHINGTON — Neighbors, business owners and community leaders in D.C. gathered for a peace rally and walk Wednesday evening on H Street, NE. The walk was organized just days after a Washington Commanders’ Rookie Running Back Brian Robinson was shot during a daytime robbery attempt. But folks who live and work along H Street said this high-profile crime was just the latest in a string of violence that has them on edge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngkin holds rally in Northern Virginia, pushes for parental rights
ANNANDALE, Va. — It is not every day Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin makes an appearance in Northern Virginia. He did so by discussing a topic that helped him win his election in a county with the largest school district in the Commonwealth. Youngkin held a back-to-school rally at a...
Teen Arrested After Shooting Students Outside DC School
A 15-year-old gunman has been taken into custody after shooting two students near a public charter school in Washington DC, authorities say. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 4500 block of Lee Street near the intersection of 45th Street around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31. The IDEA Public Charter School put the school on a precautionary lockdown following the shooting, according to the DC Police Department.
WTOP
‘We’ve seen a disturbing trend’: DC leaders stress accountability in wake of football player’s shooting
D.C. leaders spoke Monday following a shooting Sunday that wounded a Washington Commanders player. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon in Northeast D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday morning that Robinson fought back against one gunman and was shot by a second...
Deceased former Hyattsville Mayor allegedly defrauded schools out of millions
We're now learning of a complaint filed in federal court involving Ward and his personal business dealings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends
Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
Washington DC carjacking incidents continue to rise since 2019, with majority of arrests involving juveniles
Carjacking incidents in Washington, D.C., continue to rise since 2019, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) statistics show. On Sunday evening, two juvenile suspects made Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. the latest of more than 300 victims impacted by carjackings far this year after they shot and wounded the football player on H Street — a busy strip of restaurants and grocery stores between Capitol Hill and Northeast D.C. neighborhoods.
Police arrest teenager after double shooting outside DC charter school
Police arrested a 15-year-old student after he shot two teenagers outside a public charter school in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning, prompting the building to go under lockdown.
DMV parents can save on school lunches, local districts differ on costs for prepared meals
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Parents face multiple challenges sending their children back to school, including mounting costs for food and after a federal universal free meals program ended this summer. Funds approved by Congress ensured all school children had free lunch during the pandemic, but additional money to cover the cost for all students […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GW Hatchet
Man who jumped in front of Metro train at Foggy Bottom station charged with murder
The man who jumped in front of a Metro train at the Foggy Bottom station Sunday morning has been charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, according to a police statement Monday. Ernest Hayden was arrested at the GW Hospital for the murder of his wife Pauline Hayden, who...
fox5dc.com
Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
fox5dc.com
Going Back-To-School with the FOX 5 DC family
As students in Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Washington, D.C. and many more head back to class today, we're taking a look at your Back-To-School photos - as well as our very own. Here's a look at some of the FOX 5 DC team's own pictures from back in the...
WJLA
First day of school in DC 'successful,' city and school officials say
WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Public School officials and others are calling the first day of school a success, despite come challenges, including HVAC work orders and the teacher shortage. “Last year we were overwhelmed on the first day of school with HVAC issues, leak issues. Those still exist in...
Police in DC work shootings in Northeast, Southeast
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1500 Block of Maryland Avenue Northeast, according to a Tweet.
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
The Wendy's at Dave Thomas Circle is getting a mural makeover
WASHINGTON — The former Wendy's at the center of D.C.'s infamous intersection known as Dave Thomas Circle will get new life during the DC Walls mural festival. The four walls of the building at the intersection of Florida and New York Avenues will comprise more than a dozen canvases to be painted as part of the annual festival, happening from Sept. 7-17.
Woman, innocent bystander shot Saturday night in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, VA. – a woman who was an innocent bystander, was shot by a 21...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 7