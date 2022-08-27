ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazilian Amazon records worst August for fires in 12 years

The Brazilian Amazon recorded its worst month of August for forest fires since 2010, with an 18 percent rise from a year ago, according to official data released Thursday. The Amazon had not burnt more in a month of August -- usually the worst for fires in the Brazilian dry season -- since 2010, when 45,018 were recorded.
