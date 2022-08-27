Read full article on original website
Related
I was ‘ripped off’ at the Walmart self-checkout – Here’s how I lost money and it’s part of a disturbing trend
A WALMART patron said he was "ripped off" by one of the store's self-checkout when the scanner overcharged him. Customer Paul Trundy claims the scanner at a local Walmart in Denver, Colorado, overcharged him for a box of tea and a can of salmon during his latest visit. The salmon...
Brazilian Amazon records worst August for fires in 12 years
The Brazilian Amazon recorded its worst month of August for forest fires since 2010, with an 18 percent rise from a year ago, according to official data released Thursday. The Amazon had not burnt more in a month of August -- usually the worst for fires in the Brazilian dry season -- since 2010, when 45,018 were recorded.
Comments / 0