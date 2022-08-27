Read full article on original website
How to Blur Parts of an Image for Free Online: 5 Tools
If you ever share screenshots or photos online, knowing how to blur parts of your image is a handy skill to have. Whether you need to send a screenshot with confidential information to a colleague or just want to draw focus to a certain part of your image, we'll show you how to blur the parts that you want to hide.
How to Copy and Paste Only Visible Cells in Google Sheets
We often hide cells for a reason in our spreadsheets, and although they may be imperative for the calculations, you may not want to copy that part of the data. Unfortunately, Google Sheets copies all highlighted columns and rows by default. But, with the right method, you can choose to...
How to Convert Excel Files to PDF
When sending a file, it's better to send it in at least two formats to make sure the receiver can open it. If you've created an Excel spreadsheet, you should add a PDF file to that email, as it's one of the most common file formats. Using Excel’s built-in tools,...
How to Fix Copy and Paste Not Working in Windows 11
Windows 11 comes with an improved clipboard over its predecessors. The new clipboard history feature lets you copy multiple items to the clipboard, which you can use to paste as needed. However, sometimes you may find the copy and paste function not working on your Windows 11 computer. This issue...
Why You Should Migrate to Next.js
A site that takes time to load can be off-putting for your visitors and Google alike. Loading speeds help determine your rank in search results, in turn affecting how many visitors your site gets. The fewer visitors you get, the lower your revenue. A JavaScript framework like Next.js can help...
How to Set Up Chrome for a Job Search
While technology has made thousands of opportunities available at our fingertips, optimizing our job search for maximum efficiency is imperative. The more specific and smarter our job search is, the higher our chances of finding a dream job. A good web browser can be your helping hand during your job...
How to Generate and Analyze an Energy Report in Windows
If your computer seems to be using too much power, you can generate an energy report to find out why. With the energy report in hand, you can start troubleshooting the areas where you can make energy savings. As such, here's how to make an energy report in Windows and...
The 6 Best Websites to Download Linux Games
One of the most common complaints about Linux is that there aren't apparently many games available. That assumption is wrong. There are lots of places you can download Linux games, both free and paid. If you want to unwind after a long day of coding or sysadmining, check out these...
8 Ways to Fix the Windows Hello Fingerprint Recognition Not Working
Using a fingerprint scanner is probably the most convenient way to sign in to your Windows computer. It eliminates the need to enter a complex password or PIN every time you want to access your computer. As convenient as it is, there can be times when Windows Hello fingerprint authentication...
How to Remove All Hyperlinks in a Word Document Using VBA
Removing hyperlinks in Word is easier than even adding them, but this cinch can get rather tiring when done in great quantities. VBA is a powerful tool in Office apps, including Word, that allows you to automate nearly any task. By using VBA to create a macro in Word, you...
What Is the Aloe Bud App? An Explanation and Review
Kind and gentle push notifications from the Aloe Bud app can help you manage self-care routines throughout the day. Whether you want to drinking more water, eat healthy meals, or simply take a moment to breathe, the app reminds you to make time for these activities. With its distinct pixilated...
Learn How to Use Assertions in Your JUnit Tests
The JUnit Assertions Class contains a collection of static methods that allow you to conduct unit tests. Assertions are one of JUnit’s core features. This class has over fifty diverse methods. Some Assertions class tests will fail if a condition is true, while others will fail if a condition is false.
How to Fix Windows Hello When It Stops Working
Tired of using the same old password method to log in to your computer? Meet Windows Hello. It's a non-password login security feature that lets you log in to the system using facial recognition and fingerprint scan. But sometimes, it can become unresponsive for various reasons. So, let's find out...
The 5 Best Apps for Free Online Courses
There are so many online learning resources in our digital world that it has become tricky to filter the best ones. But what if you could find courses from some of the world's leading educators, all available on your smartphone for free?. Today, we're going to show you the top...
6 Online Courses to Master Power BI With Coursera
Data is only as useful as one interprets it. And to get the most out of the data available, it must go through different stages of data analysis to facilitate decision-making. This is where Power BI comes into play, as it is a unique cloud-based tool for businesses and individuals interested in understanding the intricacies of data analysis.
How to Enable or Disable File History in Windows
Backing up your files and folders is a good habit. If your system crashes or the files become corrupt or inaccessible, you can use the backups. The traditional way of creating backups is by creating a system image. That isn't feasible every time and needs huge space. Fortunately, al,l editions...
Free vs. Paid DAWs: Is It Worth Buying One?
Digital audio workstations are incredible pieces of creative software, but we can all agree that they are expensive to buy. With so many free alternatives too, why would you buy a DAW?. To tackle this question, we're going to dig into the difference between paid and free DAWs and find...
How to Fix Your Webcam Not Working in Your Browser on Windows
In this day and age, getting your webcam working with your browser is more important than ever. From business meetings to entertainment, there's a lot you can do with a webcam through your browser. As such, if your Windows camera isn't working on your browser, here's how to fix the...
What Is Syntax Highlighting?
Each day opens with an effort to ease the tasks in every profession. For programmers, syntax highlighting is one of many features offered by modern code editors to aid productivity. What exactly is syntax highlighting? And can it help you write better code?. What Syntax Highlighting Does. Syntax highlighting—or syntax...
How to Set and Track Your Goals in ClickUp
When it comes to setting goals at work, there are those that love it and those that drag their feet. Whichever side you’re on, ClickUp’s Goals tool makes mapping them out and tracking them a cinch. You’re in, you’re out, and everyone’s happy. Plus, you don’t need another software if you already use it to manage projects.
