Thursday Forecast: Hello September !
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning over parts of Nebraska... The shower-and-thunderstorm activity for Wednesday night is being caused by a wave of low pressure aloft...and as that disturbance works its way to the east-southeast, we may see some lingering precipitation into the day on Thursday. Any leftover moisture would be widely scattered in nature and certainly not widespread...nor would we expect to see any severe weather as the wave weakens with time. The “balance” of your Thursday should be dry. Another precipitation chance...albeit small...will arrive with a cold front Friday afternoon and into Friday night. Widespread rain is NOT expected with this boundary either...but some isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms may be possible as we warm back into the 90s ahead of the front during the day...so stay tuned for further updates later in the week. After that slight shower-and-thunderstorm chance on Friday and Friday night...Game Day Saturday and the rest of the holiday weekend is looking dry with slightly cooler temperatures.
Hot summer temperatures continue Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunny and hot on Wednesday for much of Nebraska. A disturbance will kick up some clouds and a few thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening for western, central and northeastern Nebraska. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight in the Lincoln area with a few showers and thunderstorms lingering in southeast Nebraska Thursday morning. Hot temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with another chance of showers and thunderstorms late on Friday. The Labor Day Weekend will be a little cooler and mainly dry.
Warm and Dry Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will provide sunny skies and warm temperatures across the region Tuesday. Hot temperatures return to central and eastern Nebraska Wednesday through Friday. There is a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning. Isolated thunderstorms possible on Friday. The Holiday weekend looks dry and warm.
Tortoise on the lam for two weeks; found with help of social media.
Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
NSP, NDE issue school safety reminders
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our schools is vital to everyday...
Nebraska approved close to $90M for high-speed internet broadband program
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The federal government approved Nebraska’s plan to connect thousands of hard-to-reach areas with affordable high-speed internet. Nebraska has been approved for close to $90 million that would connect some 21,000 homes and businesses through the Broadband Bridge Program. It’s a competitive grant program in the...
NCF: 2022 Nebraska Youth Survey results
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Nebraska Community Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Nebraska Community Foundation, visit https://www.nebcommfound.org/. Greater Nebraska youth remain committed to small communities but there is work to be done...
Woman's body discovered in house fire
Tortoise on the lam for two weeks; found with help of social media. August 28 to Sept. 3 recognized as Drug Overdose Awareness Week in Nebraska. Here in Nebraska, there were 138 overdose deaths in 2018. Fast forward to 2020 and there were 209. The crash happened just after 6:30...
Nebraska designates this week as raising awareness of drug overdoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week has been designated as Drug Overdose Awareness Week by Gov. Pete Ricketts. It comes as overdose deaths continue to rise across the country and here at home. In 2021, there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the United States, an increase of about...
