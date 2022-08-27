ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

New CEO of Imo's Pizza isn't named Imo

ST. LOUIS – Imo’s Holding Company of Imo’s Pizza announced a new chief executive officer Wednesday. Mark Miner has assumed the role. Miner is replacing Carl Imo, who has been president since 2014. Previously, he was the senior vice president of operations and senior vice president of sales for Arcobasso Foods/Golding Farms Foods, Inc., a company that he is also a part owner of.
KMOV

SLATE offering no cost CDL training program

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is aiming to increase the amount of fully-trained and certified commercial drivers in the City of St. Louis. From Sept. 1 through Dec. 10, 2022, SLATE will offer a 4-week CDL training program at no cost...
madisoncountyjournal.com

Newest Madison carwash open for business

MADISON – The new GoShine Express Carwash on Highway 51 is open for business to give residents here another option to keep their cars clean. Although the new carwash had a soft opening to the public on August 10, the City of Madison held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning along with free carwashes to those who attended as thanks for supporting the business.
edglentoday.com

Installation of Final Truss Marks One of the Last Major Milestones for Merchants Bridge Reconstruction Project

ST. LOUIS - The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway gave invited guests and the public the opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the special vantage point of a riverboat cruise on August 26. Passengers on board witnessed history in the making as preparations continued for the third and final bridge truss to be floated into place.
5 On Your Side

Sports merchandise retailer adds St. Louis-area location

ST. LOUIS — Rally House, a growing retailer of licensed sports team apparel and merchandise, has expanded its St. Louis-area footprint. The Lenexa, Kansas-based company opened its eighth St. Louis-area location last week at 8550 Eager Road in the Brentwood Pointe shopping center in Brentwood. Dierbergs Markets anchors the center, which is owned by an affiliate of the grocery chain.
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St. Louis local news

