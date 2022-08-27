Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Related
Lambert airport’s plan to maintain operations while a new terminal is built
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport has released a multi-year plan for how it could maintain operations while a new terminal is built, with one suggestion that airlines could move into a Terminal 1 concourse that is currently closed. The airport's leader, Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, stressed that the...
These are the hardest roles for St. Louis employers to fill
ST. LOUIS — Positions in the hospitality, health care and technology fields are among the hardest roles for St. Louis employers to fill, according to a newly published report examining the region’s workforce. St. Louis Community College’s annual State of the St. Louis Workforce Report, published Wednesday, showed...
New CEO of Imo’s Pizza isn’t named Imo
ST. LOUIS – Imo’s Holding Company of Imo’s Pizza announced a new chief executive officer Wednesday. Mark Miner has assumed the role. Miner is replacing Carl Imo, who has been president since 2014. Previously, he was the senior vice president of operations and senior vice president of sales for Arcobasso Foods/Golding Farms Foods, Inc., a company that he is also a part owner of.
KMOV
SLATE offering no cost CDL training program
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is aiming to increase the amount of fully-trained and certified commercial drivers in the City of St. Louis. From Sept. 1 through Dec. 10, 2022, SLATE will offer a 4-week CDL training program at no cost...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Louis job center creates initiative to certify commercial drivers for free
ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, also known as SLATE, announced a new effort to increase the number of fully-trained and certified commercial drivers in St. Louis. It's launching an initiative called, 'Skill Up St. Louis 100-Day Challenge: CDL Edition'. From Sept....
St. Louis gives Topgolf in Midtown a building permit, investment revealed
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis last month issued a building permit for an "amusement center" at the site of the new Topgolf in Midtown. Little other information was provided for the project, at 3201 Chouteau Ave. In December, it got zoning approval from the St. Louis Planning Commission, and didn't plan to seek tax subsidies.
University City weighs in on residents moved out by Costco development
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The deadline for some people living near the new Costco development in University City to be out of their homes was Wednesday. Some have lived in the area at I-170 and Olive Blvd. for decades and expressed they did not want to leave. Construction workers...
Million-dollar homes shrink in size nationwide. Here's how big they are in the St. Louis market.
ST. LOUIS — Over the past three years, sales of homes costing at least $1 million more than doubled, but buyers in that price range – with exceptions in a couple of major cities – are getting less square footage for their investment, according to an analysis by real estate website Zillow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
madisoncountyjournal.com
Newest Madison carwash open for business
MADISON – The new GoShine Express Carwash on Highway 51 is open for business to give residents here another option to keep their cars clean. Although the new carwash had a soft opening to the public on August 10, the City of Madison held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning along with free carwashes to those who attended as thanks for supporting the business.
edglentoday.com
Installation of Final Truss Marks One of the Last Major Milestones for Merchants Bridge Reconstruction Project
ST. LOUIS - The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway gave invited guests and the public the opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the special vantage point of a riverboat cruise on August 26. Passengers on board witnessed history in the making as preparations continued for the third and final bridge truss to be floated into place.
KSDK
Imo's, iconic St. Louis family-owned pizza company, names new leader
Food industry veteran Mark Miner has been named chief executive officer of Imo's. He replaces Carl Imo, son of co-founders Ed and Margie Imo.
rtands.com
Watch: Crews remove third segment of Merchants Bridge; final installation now complete
The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway gave invited guests and the public the opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the special vantage point of a riverboat cruise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Louis mayor, Missouri attorney general trade barbs over handling of Hyundai, Kia theft epidemic
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt traded barbs on social media Tuesday about the mayor’s decision to threaten to sue two automakers whose vehicles are being stolen at record rates in the city. Jones’ administration announced Monday that it had...
Sports merchandise retailer adds St. Louis-area location
ST. LOUIS — Rally House, a growing retailer of licensed sports team apparel and merchandise, has expanded its St. Louis-area footprint. The Lenexa, Kansas-based company opened its eighth St. Louis-area location last week at 8550 Eager Road in the Brentwood Pointe shopping center in Brentwood. Dierbergs Markets anchors the center, which is owned by an affiliate of the grocery chain.
Rare St. Louis license plate sells for $8,500 at auction
A rare porcelain license plate, designed in the early days of automobiles in St. Louis, recently sold for $8,500 at an Illinois auction.
Jay's International Gets a Face Lift
The South Grand mainstay could be called "Trader Jay's" after new floor and other updates, owners joke
Here's when the St. Louis area's newest Costco is set to open
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The new Costco in University City has an opening date set for this fall. The St. Louis region’s fourth Costco store will open Oct. 25, a city spokeswoman confirmed. The Issaquah, Washington-based retailer operates existing locations in south St. Louis County, Manchester and St. Peters.
A decline of officers in St. Louis raises concerns
There are mounting concerns about the number of officers leaving the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A look at the numbers shows why calls to “defund the police” may soon be a thing of the past.
St. Louis metro leaders vote Wednesday to decide fate of the Delmar Loop Trolley
The East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGCOG) will vote on Wednesday to decide whether to give the Delmar Loop Trolley which cost taxpayers $51 million, additional federal funding.
Soulard Special Business District giving out steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners
ST. LOUIS — Every car Luke Reynolds is aware of that’s been stolen this year in Soulard has been a Hyundai or a Kia. In all, more than 1,800 of them have been stolen city-wide so far this year, a 1,000% increase compared to the same time frame last year.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0