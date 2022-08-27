ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orondo, WA

One home lost, two people hospitalized from two house fires in Orondo

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 4 days ago

ORONDO, Wash, — Two people were taken to the hospital and another person was injured from house fires in Orondo.

Douglas County Fire District 4 responded to a stricture fire call at Twin W development along the Columbia River. Crews first responding to the fire saw the house fully in flames at 5 p.m., as heavy winds blew flames and heat to the home next door, blowing out the window and entering the second story.

Third alarm crews responded from across the Greater Wenatchee Valley to help put out the fire. People living at the first home that caught on fire were able to escape, but five vehicles were damaged by the fire.

The first home is completely lost, but the second home has fire damage on the upper floor and roof.

Crews then responded to another structure fire two miles north of Orondo. When arriving on the scene, firefighters found smoke and heat and also saw three people suffering from heat-related injuries. The fire was located in the basement, and crews were able to put it out.

Second-alarm brought firefighters from neighboring agencies to help put out the fire.

Two people were taken to the Central Washington Hospital for serious injuries, and another person was treated at the scene.

Credit: Orondo Firefighters Association Facebook (Douglas County Fire District 4)

Neither fire location was directly serviced by fire hydrants with water taken by water tenders. The fire at Twin W was taken out with newly installed fire hydrants in the area.

No firefighters were hurt in the fire.

