Milwaukee, WI

Peepers
4d ago

Ahhhhh, that side of town, wonder who would do such a terrible thing like that 🌚 ?

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen

MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally kicks off

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 119th annual Hometown Rally 2022 kicks off Thursday, Sept. 1, at the House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield. Police say West Layton Avenue will remain open but South 68th Street and South 60th Street will be limited to one lane of travel in each direction.
GREENFIELD, WI
communityjournal.net

A New Youth Prison Site

The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Brookfield on Thursday, Sept. 1, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Brookfield Mayor Steven Ponto to tell us what makes Brookfield such a special place to call home.
BROOKFIELD, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Did You Know Milwaukee’s First Zoo Was in Washington Park?

First came the deer. In 1891, when the city of Milwaukee bought 125 rolling acres on the West Side for a new park, two wealthy citizens donated a small herd of deer to put on display there. Washington Park’s earliest attraction was a 1-acre paddock for the animals, which inspired dreams of a genuine “zoological garden.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Lawn mower races

On Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m., a father and son were racing on two riding lawn mowers in the street back and forth in the area of Kilps Court East and Kilps Drive. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe at: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Groundbreaking Milwaukee photographer honored

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Surrounded by friends and family, Yvonne Kemp was honored with her own day at Milwaukee City Hall Monday, Aug. 29. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson made the proclamation at a news conference Monday. "I, Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of the City of Milwaukee, proclaim Monday, Aug. 29, 2022,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-41/US 45 reopens in Wauwatosa after truck spills steel in roadway

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-41/US 45 have reopened after a semi-truck spilled steel in the road Tuesday morning. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced the closure around 8:15 a.m. Traffic was being diverted on to Burleigh Avenue. The lanes were reopened shortly before 11 a.m. This...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

5-car crash causes backup on 1-41 NB in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The crash has been cleared, but delays are expected to remain for the morning. WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A five car crash has left the two left lanes on I-41 northbound near the Center St. exit in Wauwatosa closed for the morning commute. The...
WAUWATOSA, WI
msn.com

Exotic pets available for adoption in Milwaukee

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two-car crash sends five to hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a two-car crash at Teutonia Avenue and Mill Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers at the scene told WISN 12 News Hillary Mintz that five people were injured in the crash and had to be taken to area hospitals. Police said a car ignored a...
MILWAUKEE, WI

