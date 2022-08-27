Read full article on original website
Peepers
4d ago
Ahhhhh, that side of town, wonder who would do such a terrible thing like that 🌚 ?
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 58
Men rescued from boat taking on water off Lake Michigan coastline in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say two men were rescued from a boat taking on water off the Lake Michigan coastline Wednesday, Aug. 31. The U.S. Coast Guard and South Milwaukee Fire Department found the boat about six miles off the coast and rescued the two men aboard.
Plane-spotting near Mitchell Airport, Milwaukee's underrated activity
There are several places near Mitchell Airport to go plane spotting and see planes fly just a few hundred feet above your head.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
WISN
Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen
MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 new speed humps built in Milwaukee to curb reckless driving
At least 10 new speed humps were built Wednesday as part of Milwaukee's "Vision Zero" project to end reckless driving.
CBS 58
Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally kicks off
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 119th annual Hometown Rally 2022 kicks off Thursday, Sept. 1, at the House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield. Police say West Layton Avenue will remain open but South 68th Street and South 60th Street will be limited to one lane of travel in each direction.
communityjournal.net
A New Youth Prison Site
The State of Wisconsin has been trying to close and relocate the youth prison site in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake for some time now. It is located 30 miles north of Wausau right now. Governor Evers recently announced a site on the northwest side of Milwaukee would be the next location. The Common Council has to vote on the new location and approve it. $42 million dollars has been set a side for the new facility. The new location would be at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a light industrial area. “The city of Milwaukee recognizes the incredible importance of not allowing delays in this project and the end goal of bringing kids closer to home,” Common Council President Jose Perez said in a press release.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Brookfield on Thursday, Sept. 1, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Brookfield Mayor Steven Ponto to tell us what makes Brookfield such a special place to call home.
RELATED PEOPLE
milwaukeemag.com
Did You Know Milwaukee’s First Zoo Was in Washington Park?
First came the deer. In 1891, when the city of Milwaukee bought 125 rolling acres on the West Side for a new park, two wealthy citizens donated a small herd of deer to put on display there. Washington Park’s earliest attraction was a 1-acre paddock for the animals, which inspired dreams of a genuine “zoological garden.”
CBS 58
It's pepper paradise in Beaver Dam at the annual 'Pepper Festival' on Sept. 10
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Peppers take precedence the second Saturday of September in Beaver Dam. This is when the annual "Pepper Festival" will take place. The fun includes an apple pepper pie eating contest, apple pepper pancakes, pepper Brats, and a chili cook off. It all centers around a beloved...
CBS 58
Meet 13-year-old Pumpkin, a cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pumpkin is a 13-year-old cat available for adoption now at the Wisconsin Humane Society's (WHS) Milwaukee Campus. Domonique Barley from the WHS joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to introduce us to Pumpkin. Plus she talks about bird migration season and how you can help keep birds safe with these window collision safety tips.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Lawn mower races
On Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m., a father and son were racing on two riding lawn mowers in the street back and forth in the area of Kilps Court East and Kilps Drive. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe at: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Groundbreaking Milwaukee photographer honored
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Surrounded by friends and family, Yvonne Kemp was honored with her own day at Milwaukee City Hall Monday, Aug. 29. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson made the proclamation at a news conference Monday. "I, Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of the City of Milwaukee, proclaim Monday, Aug. 29, 2022,...
WISN
I-41/US 45 reopens in Wauwatosa after truck spills steel in roadway
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-41/US 45 have reopened after a semi-truck spilled steel in the road Tuesday morning. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced the closure around 8:15 a.m. Traffic was being diverted on to Burleigh Avenue. The lanes were reopened shortly before 11 a.m. This...
CBS 58
The Great US Treasure Hunt: Milwaukee residents have a chance to find 1,000 coin hidden somewhere
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This weekend, Milwaukee residents have a chance to go on a treasure hunt and find $1,000 coin hidden somewhere. It's all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, with Milwaukee being its last stop!. According to a news release, on Saturday, Sept. 3, somewhere in a...
Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Blackie and Brownie!
Blackie and Brownie are a bonded pair of 13-year-old dogs. They were surrendered to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County when their owner passed away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
5-car crash causes backup on 1-41 NB in Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The crash has been cleared, but delays are expected to remain for the morning. WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A five car crash has left the two left lanes on I-41 northbound near the Center St. exit in Wauwatosa closed for the morning commute. The...
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Milwaukee
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor.
WISN
Two-car crash sends five to hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a two-car crash at Teutonia Avenue and Mill Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers at the scene told WISN 12 News Hillary Mintz that five people were injured in the crash and had to be taken to area hospitals. Police said a car ignored a...
CBS 58
Pedestrian deaths spike; steps being taken in Milwaukee for safer streets
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Pedestrian deaths are rising across the country. In Wisconsin, there's been a spike of nearly 10%, according to researchers at the Governors Highway Safety Association. The problem is all too familiar in Milwaukee. Most recently, a young man was killed crossing the street near Fiserv Forum...
Comments / 8