wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 most beloved Tim Burton films
Tim Burton, the American artist and filmmaker, is known for his dark and strange yet fantastical and whimsical style. His movies encapsulate gothic fantasy and horror, which makes his brand original, memorable, and recognizable. As the director of 19 films and the producer of more, he has many notable projects under his belt, such as the ones in the following list. Each film has a beguiling plot, ominous atmosphere, and dark themes. So grab some popcorn, your friends and family, and enjoy these 10 best Tim Burton movies.
Reflecting on Pee-wee Herman’s Wild Journey From Carnegie Hall to Netflix on Paul Reubens’ 70th Birthday
Welcome to Variety’s Weekend Reads, a weekly collection of deep dives, long reads, analysis, reviews and commentary from Variety’s print and digital platforms. Curated by Variety.com editor William Earl, this is your guide to can’t-miss Variety content that is well worth your attention. Subscribe to Weekend Reads and other newsletters here. Today marks the 70th birthday of one of the most creative artists ever seen on television: Paul Reubens, whose Pee-wee Herman persona gave decades of kids the courage to foster their weird imaginations. In the late ’70s, Reubens developed the childlike character at the Groundlings. In 1981, he got his...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
NME
Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Traumazine’ tracks ‘Her’ and ‘Pressurelicious’ in New York
Megan Thee Stallion has performed songs from her new album ‘Traumazine’ in New York’s Central Park – scroll down to watch footage below. The album, which follows 2020’s ‘Good News’, was released on Friday (August 12), after the Houston rapper announced its arrival only hours before.
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley NOT Dead? Theory Suggests He's Alive and Even Appeared In A Movie
Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977, but is he truly dead?. Several conspiracy theorists claim he never died. This week, admirers of the King of Rock and Roll commemorate Elvis Week, a yearly commemoration time to honor him, who died 45 years ago at his Graceland residence. However, as...
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49
Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
Ice Cube Felt Chris Tucker Would Be Outgrowing His Fans by Not Returning to the ‘Friday’ Films
Ice Cube once shared how he wanted Chris Tucker to return to the ‘Friday’ franchise so he wouldn’t ‘outgrow’ fans of the movies.
Gene Autry Was Worth an Astounding Amount at the Time of His Death Even After Adjusting for Inflation
Here's a look at the storied career and eventual net worth of Gene Autry (the Singing Cowboy) at the time of his death.
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
EW.com
Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate
Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years
It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
thedigitalfix.com
Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room
Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Reveals His Father Made His Most Difficult Film Even Harder
Although his film “Far and Away” became one of his successful film projects, Ron Howard revealed his father, Rance, made one scene way more difficult than it really needed to be. While promoting his latest film “13 Lives” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Ron Howard spoke...
How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?
Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles
If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
