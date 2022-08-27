Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
wtae.com
Man drives to East Pittsburgh Sunoco for help after being shot
State police have released new information about an overnight shooting in East Pittsburgh. The victim told police four people surrounded his car on Western Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night and opened fire on him. He then drove to a Sunoco on Lincoln Highway and sought help from the gas...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh police: Teen shot multiple times in Carrick
A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Wednesday evening in a home across the street from Carrick High School, according to Pittsburgh police. Officers found the boy suffering from several gunshot wounds in the arm and groin area at around 7 p.m. EMS transported him to a hospital in stable condition.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield woman charged in July crash in North Huntingdon
A Hempfield woman is accused by police of driving under the influence during a July crash in North Huntingdon that seriously injured her and another motorist, according to court papers. Melinda G. Fesh, 55, of Wendel, was arraigned Monday and is free on $5,000 unsecured bail. She is charged with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police probe fatal shooting in Mt. Oliver
A man was shot to death Tuesday evening in Mt. Oliver, the Allegheny County Police Department said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 20-year-old Timothy Coates. According to county police, Coates was found by police shot in the head in the 100 block of Dawes Street at about 7:20 p.m. Coates died at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
Penn Hills man surrenders for Pitcairn hit-and-run involving a woman and her 2-year-old son
PITCAIRN, Pa. — A Penn Hills man has turned himself in to police on charges he struck a Pitcairn woman and her child Monday morning and fled the scene. Pitcairn police Chief Scott Farally said Gregory Schifino, 32, of Anthon Drive, surrendered Wednesday afternoon for hit and run and related charges. Farally said Monroeville officers went to his house but didn't find him, then he later turned himself in.
Pa. toddler critically injured in fall from window: reports
Homicide detectives in western Pennsylvania are investigating after a one-year-old fell out of a window, according to multiple media reports. Police were notified at around 6:30 p.m. of the incident, which occurred in the 100 block of Winchester Drive, Plum, according to TribLive, WPXI and the Post-Gazette. The child was...
Infant Falls Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb, Police Say
A 1-year-old infant fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, police say. Allegheny County 9-1-1 was made aware of the fall out of a window of a home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m. The infant survived...
Trial postponed for man charged in connection with incident in Monroeville school bathroom
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Brian Mintmier, 26, charged in connection with an incident in a Monroeville elementary school bathroom, is still in the Allegheny County Jail. A non-jury trial was scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, but it got postponed at the request of his attorney, who hopes to see his client’s case play out in mental health court instead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Garage collapses on cars, police searching for hit-and-run driver
CRABTREE, Pa. — The ceiling of the garage behind 44 Middle Row in Crabtree has collapsed. The walls are broken and the two cars and the items stored inside are severely damaged. Watch the report from Westmoreland County: Click the video player above. "It's all destroyed," said Luke Finlay.
Man high on hallucinogens led police on chase in stolen car, report says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Rockwood man was denied bail after he led state cops on a high-speed chase in an SUV that officers reportedly witnessed him steal on Tuesday. On Aug. 30 around 6:45 p.m., 46-year-old Chad R. Beals was on 7th Avenue in Meyersdale Borough when police noticed he was acting under […]
Toddler taken to hospital after consuming babysitter’s THC gummy, court documents say
CARNEGIE, Pa. — A 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after consuming her babysitter’s THC gummy, according to court documents. Heather Eitel faces one count of “endangering welfare of children” following the incident, which was reported to police in Carnegie on Aug. 18. According to...
Man killed in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a wrong-way car crash in Westmoreland County. The 911 call for the crash along Route 31 between Renaissance Festival Lane and Nichols Road came in around 5:55 a.m., officials told Channel 11. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened in the area of Hughes Lane and Mount Pleasant Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged for threatening to shoot person, DUI in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Butler man is in jail after he was charged with threatening to shoot another man and driving while intoxicated. On Aug. 23, just before 6 p.m., state police were sent to Owls Nest Road in Highland Township for possible gunshots. According to court documents, a man called police saying […]
wtae.com
Police looking for prisoner who walked away from jail work crew in Beaver County
ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who walked away from a jail work crew that was mowing grass at a cemetery near Rochester Township in Beaver County. A criminal complaint says Brian Lee Colbert, 21, walked away from that crew...
1-year-old child remains hospitalized after falling from window in Plum
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A baby boy from Plum Borough is still in critical condition after he fell from a second story window at his parent’s home. Neighbors tell Channel 11 that he comes from a loving family, and the parents were always outside playing with their three kids. The father is a sergeant with the Dormont Police Department.
Chaos erupts in Allegheny County courtroom as suspect in Monroeville Mall shooting pleads guilty
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Chaos erupted in an Allegheny County courtroom Monday after detectives stopped a man who tried to attack the suspect in his brother’s death. ”A chair was broken and there was blood, and the desks were everywhere. Chairs were all over the place and people were screaming and running out. It was chaotic. Quite frankly, it was scary,” defense attorney, Casey White, told Channel 11.
Blair County home catches fire, woman rescued by police
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township Police rescued a woman after she was trapped inside her home early Tuesday morning. The Allegheny Township Fire Department said it received a call for a fire at 2:45 a.m. on Orangewood Drive, and when they arrived, police were already rescuing the homeowner from the back of her […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Garfield man found guilty of killing mother of child
A Garfield man was found guilty Monday of killing the mother of his child. Jason Brown, 25, will be sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony M. Mariani on Nov. 16. Brown had a nonjury trial before Mariani last week. The judge returned his verdict on Monday, finding Brown...
Train Car Catches Fire In Pittsburgh (DEVELOPING)
Half a dozen people were inside a railcar when it catch fire on Wednesday, August 31, authorities say. The fire broke out between the T station and the South Hills Village light rail station around 2 p.m., according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit. The fire was caused by overhead powering, PRT...
msn.com
Police: Man dead after fatal shooting in North Versailles
A man is dead following a shooting in North Versailles Saturday afternoon, police report. County 911 was notified of a shooting around 4:47 p.m. on the 400 block of Porter Street. Responding units found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the trunk. He has pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0