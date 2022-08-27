ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Versailles, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Man drives to East Pittsburgh Sunoco for help after being shot

State police have released new information about an overnight shooting in East Pittsburgh. The victim told police four people surrounded his car on Western Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night and opened fire on him. He then drove to a Sunoco on Lincoln Highway and sought help from the gas...
EAST PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh police: Teen shot multiple times in Carrick

A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Wednesday evening in a home across the street from Carrick High School, according to Pittsburgh police. Officers found the boy suffering from several gunshot wounds in the arm and groin area at around 7 p.m. EMS transported him to a hospital in stable condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield woman charged in July crash in North Huntingdon

A Hempfield woman is accused by police of driving under the influence during a July crash in North Huntingdon that seriously injured her and another motorist, according to court papers. Melinda G. Fesh, 55, of Wendel, was arraigned Monday and is free on $5,000 unsecured bail. She is charged with...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police probe fatal shooting in Mt. Oliver

A man was shot to death Tuesday evening in Mt. Oliver, the Allegheny County Police Department said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 20-year-old Timothy Coates. According to county police, Coates was found by police shot in the head in the 100 block of Dawes Street at about 7:20 p.m. Coates died at the scene.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
North Versailles, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
North Versailles, PA
Crime & Safety
wtae.com

Penn Hills man surrenders for Pitcairn hit-and-run involving a woman and her 2-year-old son

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A Penn Hills man has turned himself in to police on charges he struck a Pitcairn woman and her child Monday morning and fled the scene. Pitcairn police Chief Scott Farally said Gregory Schifino, 32, of Anthon Drive, surrendered Wednesday afternoon for hit and run and related charges. Farally said Monroeville officers went to his house but didn't find him, then he later turned himself in.
PITCAIRN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler critically injured in fall from window: reports

Homicide detectives in western Pennsylvania are investigating after a one-year-old fell out of a window, according to multiple media reports. Police were notified at around 6:30 p.m. of the incident, which occurred in the 100 block of Winchester Drive, Plum, according to TribLive, WPXI and the Post-Gazette. The child was...
PLUM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#911#Violent Crime#Homicide Unit
wtae.com

Garage collapses on cars, police searching for hit-and-run driver

CRABTREE, Pa. — The ceiling of the garage behind 44 Middle Row in Crabtree has collapsed. The walls are broken and the two cars and the items stored inside are severely damaged. Watch the report from Westmoreland County: Click the video player above. "It's all destroyed," said Luke Finlay.
CRABTREE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man killed in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a wrong-way car crash in Westmoreland County. The 911 call for the crash along Route 31 between Renaissance Festival Lane and Nichols Road came in around 5:55 a.m., officials told Channel 11. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened in the area of Hughes Lane and Mount Pleasant Road.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Man charged for threatening to shoot person, DUI in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Butler man is in jail after he was charged with threatening to shoot another man and driving while intoxicated. On Aug. 23, just before 6 p.m., state police were sent to Owls Nest Road in Highland Township for possible gunshots. According to court documents, a man called police saying […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chaos erupts in Allegheny County courtroom as suspect in Monroeville Mall shooting pleads guilty

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Chaos erupted in an Allegheny County courtroom Monday after detectives stopped a man who tried to attack the suspect in his brother’s death. ”A chair was broken and there was blood, and the desks were everywhere. Chairs were all over the place and people were screaming and running out. It was chaotic. Quite frankly, it was scary,” defense attorney, Casey White, told Channel 11.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County home catches fire, woman rescued by police

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township Police rescued a woman after she was trapped inside her home early Tuesday morning. The Allegheny Township Fire Department said it received a call for a fire at 2:45 a.m. on Orangewood Drive, and when they arrived, police were already rescuing the homeowner from the back of her […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Garfield man found guilty of killing mother of child

A Garfield man was found guilty Monday of killing the mother of his child. Jason Brown, 25, will be sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony M. Mariani on Nov. 16. Brown had a nonjury trial before Mariani last week. The judge returned his verdict on Monday, finding Brown...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Train Car Catches Fire In Pittsburgh (DEVELOPING)

Half a dozen people were inside a railcar when it catch fire on Wednesday, August 31, authorities say. The fire broke out between the T station and the South Hills Village light rail station around 2 p.m., according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit. The fire was caused by overhead powering, PRT...
PITTSBURGH, PA
msn.com

Police: Man dead after fatal shooting in North Versailles

A man is dead following a shooting in North Versailles Saturday afternoon, police report. County 911 was notified of a shooting around 4:47 p.m. on the 400 block of Porter Street. Responding units found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the trunk. He has pronounced dead at the scene.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy