Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Related
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Earns spot on initial 53-man roster
Jones has a spot on Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The team will likely start off with four running backs, also rostering Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. They could still cut that down to three before Week 1, but it appears Jones has a spot for the time being, even if it's possibly at the bottom of the depth chart. The former Buccaneer reportedly was on the bubble but won Kansas City's coaching staff over with a strong showing in the final preseason game.
CBS Sports
Michael Thomas: Let go by Cincinnati
The Bengals released Thomas on Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Thomas made the initial 53-man roster but was let go to make room for a trio of waiver claims. The veteran defensive back appeared in eight games last year, registering 18 tackles across 229 snaps (87 defensive).
CBS Sports
Kentucky star RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. among several players hit with multi-game suspension
Kentucky will not have All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. available when it opens the season at home against Miami (Ohio), coach Mark Stoops said during his Monday press conference. The senior is one of several players who will likely serve a multi-game suspension, though the specific length of Rodriguez's absence was not revealed. Senior outside linebacker Jordan Wright was also among the suspended players named.
CBS Sports
Trishton Jackson: Waived by Vikings
Jackson was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Jackson failed to make the Vikings' final roster after he caught five passes for 71 yards this preseason. The wide receiver has yet to make his NFL debut after going undrafted in 2019 and will likely end up starting the 2022 campaign on a new team's practice squad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Cowboys hosting veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters on free agent visit, per report
The Dallas Cowboys may start rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle in the wake of Tyron Smith's injury, but that isn't stopping the club from looking for more depth at the position. After trimming down the roster to 53 players on Tuesday, Dallas is scheduled to host veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters on a free agent visit, according to ESPN.
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson contract: Star QB reveals Ravens did not offer him $250 million guaranteed
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens still haven't agreed to a new deal with Jackson's self-imposed contract deadline drawing closer by the day. Jackson, who represents himself, already stated he won't negotiate with Baltimore once the regular season starts -- which is 11 days away. How much the Ravens have...
CBS Sports
Tennessee vs. Ball State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Last Season Records: Tennessee 7-6; Ball State 6-7 The Tennessee Volunteers and the Ball State Cardinals will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 1 at Neyland Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. While Tennessee was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Ball State (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dane Belton: Takes part in individual drills
Belton (collarbone) did some drills in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Belton suffered a fractured collarbone early in camp and was originally projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. The fact that he was able to take part in drills Tuesday suggests that he could return on the early side of that estimate. The Giants have only three safeties (including Belton) on their initial 53-man roster, which could mean that they expect Belton back in time for Week 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Ranking the NFL teams most likely to go from worst to first in 2022: Ravens top list, Panthers could surprise
One thing that makes the NFL so entertaining every year is the fact that it's one of the most unpredictable sports on the planet, and nothing proves that more than the league's uncanny ability to produce at least one team every season that goes from worst-to-first. Last year, that team...
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Another inefficient showing
Fitzpatrick tallied two catches on five targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over the Cardinals. Fitzpatrick finished second on the team in targets, but he did little with the opportunity. He closes the preseason with five receptions on 11 targets for 62 yards across three games. Fitzpatrick could be on the roster bubble, with the likes of Racey McMath and Cody Hollister potentially surpassing him on the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Today: One last round of sleeper picks from the FFT team ahead of Draft-A-Thon night
Sleepers are very much an "I know it when I see it" kind of thing for me. You can come up with a specific definition – only players drafted outside of a certain ADP range, or only players who have never finished higher than a certain spot in the rankings – but there's no need to box yourself in.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Returns to practice Wednesday
Cleveland (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Cleveland suffered a throat injury during an Aug. 1 practice and has been sidelined since. However, the third-year wideout returned to practice Wednesday and appears in line to be ready for Week 1. The 2020 seventh-round pick has mostly operated on special teams during his first two NFL campaigns, but he could be in store for a bigger offensive workload in 2022 with Tim Patrick (knee) on season-ending IR.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Running Back preview: Projections, sleepers, busts, breakouts, Zero-RB targets and more
How you view the running back position in 2022 has to do with how you view upside, floor, and injury risk. That discussion starts at pick 1.01. Jonathan Taylor led all running backs in Fantasy points in 2021 and is still just 23 years old. So it makes sense why he's the consensus No. 1 overall pick. Just don't take consensus to mean undisputed. Because there are at least two backs with a claim to more upside.
CBS Sports
Russell Wilson contract extension: Broncos QB gets deal worth $245M before first season in Denver, per report
The Denver Broncos and nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a contract extension on Thursday, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. The new deal is worth $245 million over five years, including $165 million in guarantees, per Ian Rapoport. As Jones notes, "the Walton-Penner group took over on Aug. 9 and got this deal done within the first 4 weeks of ownership."
CBS Sports
Keith Kirkwood: Released by Panthers
Kirkwood was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Kirkwood caught five passes for 69 yards while appearing in two preseason games, but he ultimately won't survive the final cut. The wide receiver played in three games with the Panthers last year, reeling in three passes for 17 yards. The 27-year-old's next opportunity will likely be with a team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Jake Browning: Winds up on Bengals practice squad
The Bengals signed Browning to their practice squad Wednesday. Browning was waived Tuesday but went through waivers unclaimed, allowing the Bengals to add him to their practice squad. The 26-year-old quarterback likely won't be elevated to the 53-man roster unless Joe Burrow (appendix) gets hurt, though the Bengals don't have a backup on the roster at the moment after cutting both Browning and Brandon Allen.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tommy Sweeney: Indirect promotion
Sweeney's teammate O.J. Howard was released by the Bills on Tuesday. Howard, a 2017 first-rounder for the Buccaneers, never really shined for the Bills this summer while Sweeney took a big step forward, as he's been praised by the coaching staff for weeks. Unless the Bills bring in a veteran, the 2019 seventh-round selection is set to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox, and Sweeney could get plenty of looks in a high-powered offense should Knox go down with injury.
CBS Sports
Reds' Chase Anderson: Contract selected by Reds
Anderson's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Monday's start against the Cardinals. Anderson made 14 appearances (nine starts) for the Phillies earlier in the season and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 48 innings. He joined the Reds on a minor-league deal over the weekend and will make his team debut during Monday's series opener against St. Louis. Anderson will likely have the chance to make more than one turn through the rotation since T.J. Zeuch (back) is on the injured list.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Exits with groin issue
Falter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right groin injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old made a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday in place of Zack Wheeler (forearm), and the lefty allowed only one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks before the injury forced his exit with one out in the seventh inning. Falter left with a double-digit run lead and is in line for the victory, and it's an unceremonious end to a strong outing. Regardless of his health, Falter may not receive another start with Wheeler possibly reclaiming his rotation spot next week.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Blasts homer No. 694
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 13-4 victory over Cincinnati. After going deep seven times in a 10-game span, Pujols had been stuck in a six-game homerless stretch entering Monday's game. He then knocked a two-run shot in the third inning, giving him 15 on the year and 694 in his historic career. Pujols has caught fire this month in his quest for 700 home runs; he's now 22-for-54 (.407) with eight homers and 16 RBI through 21 August appearances.
Comments / 0