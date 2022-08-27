Read full article on original website
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tired of Beef? Mary's Lamb Burger at Stockyard Is a Contrary Choice That Will Please Your Taste BudsDeanLandMarietta, GA
Woman says person she hired to keep her dogs left them to starve
CANTON, Ga. — A Cherokee County woman is making serious accusations about the woman she says she hired to watch over her dogs while she went on a vacation. Brittany Leonard told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that she paid the sitter $1,000, but her three Pomeranians were not fed or given water for most of the time she was gone.
Woman says Clayton home is ‘unlivable’ after mold found in daughter’s bloodstream
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — What do you do when your home is unlivable and your landlord won’t fix it? That’s one of the calls we get most frequently both at Channel 2 Action News and to the Clark Howard Consumer Action Center. That’s where Tameika Sanders called...
Victim’s family wants changes after 6 people hit, killed on same stretch of road in last 4 years
NORCROSS, Ga. — The family of a mother killed in a hit-and-run incident is now asking for changes to be made on the road where she died. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Since 2018, six people have died along the same stretch of Singleton...
fox5atlanta.com
Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury
ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
14-year-old girl arrested for fire set inside metro Walmart, police say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a 14-year-old with arson one week after police say someone intentionally set a fire inside a metro Walmart. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire broke out inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. last Wednesday. Channel 2 Action News was live as firefighters worked to put out the flames during WSB Tonight.
Father of 5 found shot to death with broken chair covering body near busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they say shot and killed a father of five at a busy intersection. Police believe the man’s body was outside of an abandoned Western Union building just after sunrise, but they believe he was killed hours earlier. The victim...
CBS 46
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary to remain closed for up to 5 months due to deadly bird flu
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 100 birds are dead after being euthanized due to a bird flu outbreak in Henry County. Georgia health officials say the facility that housed the birds will remain under quarantine for the next several months. A makeshift memorial sits just outside the gates...
Massive Walmart Fire Was Caused by 14-Year-Old: Police
Earlier this year, a fire broke out inside a Walmart store in North Carolina, according to a TikTok video showing an aisle of paper towels ablaze.
Thief allegedly steals trailer, damages another at Georgia business
JEFFERSON, Ga. — A man accused of stealing a trailer and damaging another trailer is behind bars. Jefferson Police Department has charged Corry Davis, 28, of Florida with felony theft by taking, three counts of criminal damage to property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
3 arrested after man shot 20 times with pellet gun in Cobb County park, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — Police say three people are in custody after shooting people at a Cobb County park with an airsoft gun, police say. Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke with one man who says he was shot 20 times. The marks left behind can still be seen on his back and leg.
21-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Missouri man has died after drowning while swimming in Lake Lanier with two friends, sheriff’s deputies say. Deputies say 21-year-old Adelso Enrique Barillas of Kansas City, Missouri and two of his friends were swimming in the lake at the Old Federal Campground in Flowery Branch on Sunday morning.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Woman seen stealing wallet at Coweta County Publix
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet at a local grocery store. Officials say on Aug. 23, the woman was caught on camera taking a wallet while her victim was shopping at Publix. According to investigators, the woman then exited...
CBS 46
Bizarre toilet-clogger reportedly causes thousands of dollars worth of damages
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person responsible for entering two separate homes under construction and causing thousands of dollars worth of damages. Police said the incident happened on Aug. 22 and 23 when an unknown individual entered two separate unfinished dwellings...
Pastor says he was attacked by restaurant worker while trying to feed the homeless in Clayton County
FOREST PARK, Ga. — A pastor says his attempt to buy food to feed the homeless ended with a restaurant worker pulling a gun on him before assaulting him. Jesse Hardy says his life was threatened while he was just trying to do God’s work. “A 69-year-old pastor...
'He is irreplaceable and will be missed' | APD mourns loss of patrol horse Hercules
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved patrol horse. APD said Hercules, 18, passed away Friday after being rushed to Athens for emergency surgery. Hercules, a Percheron/Thoroughbred cross, served on APD's Mounted Patrol Unit for 16 years. APD described Hercules as a "half...
WCNC
Georgia police mourn loss of K-9 officer found shot
ATLANTA — The Lithonia Police Department is grieving after the death of one of its K-9 officers. Officer Perro had gone missing since Sunday, according to the department. They said that his handler went to check in on him around 2:30 p.m. that day when he noticed Perro had broken through the fence.
Coroner’s Office: Body discovered in Macon County confirmed as missing Valley man, Joshua Barber
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley confirms that a body found along U.S. 29 on Aug. 30 has been identified as missing man, Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Aug. 22. Investigators said that Barber’s phone last pinged in Macon County. Barber was previously in Valley, Alabama, and planned to return to […]
fox5atlanta.com
Dogs found living in deplorable conditions at Georgia animal rescue, deputies say
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - The owner of a dog rescue group in Heard County was arrested after authorities said they found the animals living in deplorable conditions. Investigators said more than 200 dogs were found on property belonging to Wendy Brewer and Dogs Rock Rescue. Brewer was booked into the Heard County jail on felony animal cruelty charges.
Mother of 7-year-old girl shot at family gathering in Atlanta charged, denied bond
ATLANTA — The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old girl's weekend death has been identified as the child's mother by Atlanta Police. She was denied bond during a court appearance on Monday. Kameka Springfield, 44, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission...
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
