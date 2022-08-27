ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

Comments / 3

 

WCJB

Pace Center for Girls announces new senior leadership

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida nonprofit aimed at helping girls and young women has a new director of program operations. The Pace Center for Girls announced the appointment of Natalya Bannister-Roby as Senior Director of Center Operations. She previously served as Executive Director of Pace Alachua. Under...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridasportsman.com

"I ain't blame the police"

"Forgiveness is a strange thing. It can be sometimes easier to forgive our enemies than our friends. It can be hardest of all to forgive people we love." Fred Rogers. Gainesville sure has changed a lot in 7 years. For 15 years every one of my kids lived off 34th at one time or another.
GAINESVILLE, FL
QSR magazine

The Human Bean Opening in Lake City, Florida, in October

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 4506 SW Heritage Oaks Circle, Lake City beginning Wednesday, October 5. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Keystone Heights earns UCF-Certification

Keystone Heights Junior/Senior High School recently announced being named a University of Central Florida (UCF)-Certified Community Partnership School. Achieving the title of UCF-Certified Community Partnership School signifies the years of work put into changing the trajectory of students’ lives. It proves that a school has the best practices to help students and families in their most vulnerable state.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

DeSantis visits Live Oak, gives $1.9 million check

Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Live Oak on Tuesday to award $1.9 million towards the Suwannee County Industrial Catalyst Site, located at the intersection of I-75, I-10 and US 90. The funds came from Job Growth Grant Fund and will allow the 500-acre site to expand its water distribution infrastructure...
LIVE OAK, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

The Swamp reopens in Gainesville

The Swamp Restaurant officially reopened at its new location in the heart of Gainesville’s Innovation District. In 2020, the restaurant closed when a national developer purchased the land. A petition to keep the restaurant in its original location amassed over 45,000 signatures, but it didn’t prevail. Developers tore...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Putnam County neighbors resort to trapping stray dogs themselves

HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Every morning, when Susan Jones goes to let her dogs out, she scans her yard to make sure a stray dog hasn't wandered onto her property. "It's a nice woodsy area," said Jones. "It's not highly populated. People think they can just come out here and get rid of something they don't want."
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County buys 605 acres west of Hawthorne

Alachua County has purchased a 605-acre tract adjacent to its Phifer Flatwoods Preserve off County Road 2082, just west of Hawthorne, for $1.5 million, according to a release on Tuesday. Bought on Friday through the Alachua County Forever program, the new purchase will run along two miles of the Lochloosa...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

County Labor Day Schedules and Waste Collection

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling, and yard trash will not be affected by the Labor Day holiday. In...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Tree damages Gainesville apartment building, displacing families

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several families are displaced after a tree fell on an Alachua County apartment building during Sunday’s storms. The tree fell onto a building at Linton Oaks on Southwest 10th Place. The oak crushed the roof of the building in some places. Alachua County Fire Rescue...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

State plows money into Suwannee County project

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 500-acre industrial park in Suwannee County will get $1.9 million from the state to expand water infrastructure and treatment facilities. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the money will go from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund to the Suwannee County Industrial Catalyst Site, which is designed for such things as manufacturing businesses.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Mebane Middle School student brings firearm to school

ALACHUA, Fla. – At approximately 1:00 p.m. today, the Mebane Middle School resource officer was notified by a teacher, who was notified by a student, that a student was in possession of a firearm inside his backpack while on the school campus. The school was placed into lockdown shortly after receiving this information.
ALACHUA, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Small-Town Feel Meets High Growth in Newberry

The City of Newberry is a small town that continues to attract big business. Located on the outskirts of Alachua County, the flourishing town spans an approximate area of 55 square miles. The Florida Economic Development Council has defined Newberry as a city that has “quality education with A-graded public...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Ask Nicely: Single-use utensil and condiment ordinance begins Friday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A few of those things normally guaranteed in a Gainesville restaurant take-out bag may not be there come Friday. On Sept. 2, Single-use plastic food accessories are by request only. That means utensils and even condiments will only be included with meals if a server or customer asks for them.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

