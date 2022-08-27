Read full article on original website
New 'Andor' Black Series Figure Reveals Cassian's Undercover Mission [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to exclusively reveal two new Hasbro Black Series figures for the upcoming Andor series that premieres later this month. The figures are part of Walmart's Collectors Con and will be available to pre-order from the store on October 6. The impressively sculpted 6-inch scale figures bring to life the show's star Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and a "Dark Times" Imperial Officer, who appears to be a character that has not yet been announced for the series.
'Wednesday' Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the 'Addams Family' Netflix Series
Wednesday is the latest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family franchise coming to Netflix this fall. While there still isn’t an exact premiere date, it’s almost guaranteed that the Tim Burton series will come out sometime around Halloween. As the director, Burton wanted to make sure that this new series will not be mistaken for a remake or a reboot, but a spinoff that focuses on an entirely new chapter of Wednesday’s life as she grows into adulthood. The main members of the Addams Family are all well-known and beloved, based on the original characters created by Charles Addams. However, this version of Wednesday Addams is much older than when we last saw her as portrayed by Christina Ricci. Now that Wednesday is of high school age, there are bound to be new faces in her life, both friends and foes.
Lindsay Lohan Cast in 'Irish Wish' Rom-Com at Netflix
Netflix has announced today that star Lindsay Lohan is set to lead the cast of the streaming platform’s upcoming rom-com Irish Wish. The movie is part of Lohan's new partnership with Netflix, which also includes another upcoming mysterious title. In Irish Wish, Lohan will play a woman who has...
Jonathan Groff & Gina Rodriguez on the Pure Representation of Love in 'Lost Ollie'
From series creator Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline) and director Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) the Netflix limited series Lost Ollie is a four-episode epic adventure across the countryside that a lost toy embarks on, in order to be reunited with the boy who is his best friend. Facing many dangers along the way, the sweet and charming handmade stuffed rabbit named Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff) will overcome his fears, as long as they lead him back to young Billy (Kesler Talbot) and the magical bond they share.
'House of the Dragon': Matt Smith & Fabien Frankel on What Drives Daemon and Criston
From co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones), who are also executive producers along with author George R.R. Martin, the HBO series House of the Dragon explores the Targaryen family with all the power, danger, rivalry, jealous, betrayal, murder and love that could either make them invincible or tear them apart. When you throw in powerful dragons, it becomes impossible to know who to trust or where loyalties lie, and the Iron Throne that they’re all fighting for is not kind in its embrace of whoever sits upon it.
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
Paramount+ Offers Subscribers Full Access to Showtime With New Bundle
In the Game of Streaming Services, winter is approaching and the House of Paramount+ is making bold moves. As summer's blockbusters give way to cooler weather, Paramount+ is gearing up for the colder months when a lot of people will be opting to stay in and binge-watch. Beginning August 31, the streaming service is offering their subscribers a brand-new bundle deal with Showtime, where customers can enjoy both services all in one place.
NFL・
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star, Dead at 32
Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean has passed away from a sudden illness. The South African model and actress was also part of the recurring cast of The CW’s Black Lightning before starring in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
'The English' Trailer Shows Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in a Violent Western
The first trailer for the Prime Video Western series The English has arrived, and it showcases a mother’s determination to get back at the man whom she views as being behind the death of her son. From the mind of the thrice Primetime Emmy-nominated writer and director Hugo Blick,...
‘Chicago P.D.’: Tracy Spiridakos Reacts to Jesse Lee Soffer Leaving After 10 Seasons
Three-time Daytime Emmy nominated actor, Jesse Lee Soffer who portrays Detective Jay Halstead is turning in his badge and leaving the world of Chicago P.D. Soffer has played the role since the first season of the show, and has been there for the entirety of the series, the tenth season of which premieres this September.
Happy 25th Birthday Netflix: 10 of Our Favorite Netflix Originals to Celebrate With
What started out as a DVD mailing service has exploded into a producer of award-winning original content. This week the streaming giant celebrated its 25th birthday. When the days of dial-up internet had you creating an ordered queue of DVDs to be mailed, no one expected the cultural phenomenon to come. Netflix blazed the trail for binge-watching and immediate access to all your favorites at the click of a button.
'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Season 10 of the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs will premiere in late September, but a time jump means that the Goldberg family will find itself without the man of the house, Jeff Garlin. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Goldbergs co-showrunner Alex Barnow confirmed that Garlin would not...
'The Equalizer' Season 3 Poster Casts Queen Latifah in Shades of Purple [Exclusive]
Collider is proud to present an exclusive new poster for Season 3 of CBS’ The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah as an ex-CIA agent in search of redemption. The new art comes from French designer Julien Rico and sheds a new kind of light on the series' main cast. In...
'House of the Dragon' Featurette Explains Alicent and Viserys' Courtship
House of the Dragon has just begun, and fans are already gasping for air with the twists and turns the show is taking. Episode 2, ‘The Rogue Prince,’ takes a six-month time leap after Queen Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) death. We see Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is still the cupbearer, and no one is taking her seriously even after being named the heir to the Iron Throne. The episode also brings to light the pressure on Viserys (Paddy Considine) to remarry, which he doesn’t want to do without his daughter's blessing. While the father and daughter do bond over the memories of Aemma and the latter understands his decision to remarry, in true twisted Game of Thrones fashion Viserys declares his decision to marry Alicent Hightower. Leaving us as tongue-tied as Rhaenyra.
'Inventing Anna': Vanity Fair Staffer Files Defamation Suit Against Netflix for "Unethical" Portrayal
Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has sued Netflix for falsely depicting her as “unethical” and “greedy” in their show Inventing Anna, Variety reports. The miniseries is based on the life and crimes of Anna Sorokin, who stole money from New York elites under the guise of being a German heiress. Williams was friends with the real Sorokin, and while the series gives a disclaimer at the start of each episode, it certainly includes plenty of fiction along with the facts.
'Derry Girls' Final Season Comes to Netflix Next Month
The third and final season of Derry Girls has an American release date. TVLine reports that the series, which stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn, will be available on the streaming platform on October 7. Netflix's official Twitter posted a tweet stating it was...
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Everything We Know So Far About the Netflix Series
Who’s In the Cast of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?. When Is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Coming Out?. Is There A Trailer For Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?. Jeffrey Dahmer is one of America’s most notorious and infamous serial killers. Between 1978 and 1991, he was responsible for the deaths and dismemberment of 17 men and boys. He earned the “cannibal” nickname after it was discovered that he had actually consumed the flesh of some of his victims and stored their remains inside his refrigerator. Since then, there have been five feature-length films and documentaries, several books, and multiple television documentaries that tell his story. Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (The Politician) have teamed up with Netflix to create a new limited series about Dahmer. The series will consist of 10 episodes, each told from the different perspectives of Dahmer’s various victims. The pilot will be directed by Carl Franklin (High Crimes), and the remaining episodes will be directed by Paris Barclay (Glee) and Janet Mock (Hollywood), in addition to Franklin.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': What's Happened With Abomination Up Until Now?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, titled "Superhuman Law", Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) life gets even more complicated when, for her first assignment at her new law firm, she is forced to represent incarcerated super-villain Emil Blonsky/the Abomination (Tim Roth). Although this is only Roth's third Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance, Blonsky is actually one of the franchise's oldest recurring characters. He first appeared in the franchise's second film, way back in 2008, and is an important figure in MCU history. If you need a refresher about him, or need to know what he's been up to since his latest appearance in the franchise, look no further.
'MK Ultra' Trailer Ensnares Anson Mount in a Dangerous Government Program [Exclusive]
In the early 1950s, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency began a series of highly confidential and experimental programs to develop new interrogation methods, which would eventually lead them to one of the most well-known, and highly confidential programs: MK Ultra. As the 1960s were underway, the Americans were unaware that their government was using unwitting test subjects to experiment with dangerous drugs to essentially test the effectiveness of mind control. It wasn't until the 1970s that the American people became aware of these unethical practices, but the full scope of the government's unethical testing wasn't revealed until 2001 when the documents were declassified. This controversial period in history sets the stage for Cinedigm's new psychological thriller that explores the larger-than-life true story of MK Ultra.
'House of the Dragon': Who Was Jaehaerys I Targaryen, the Old King?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.The Targaryen dynasty of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire is massive and spans centuries of intriguing characters, deception, and bloodshed. However, the longtime ruling family of Westeros isn't always associated with doom and gloom. Quite the contrary, a few of the silver-haired dragon lords enjoyed reigns that were much more positive for both the nobility and the smallfolk. Viewers of House of the Dragon saw one of these great rulers, albeit for only a short moment. The king in question is Jaehaerys I Targaryen (Michael Carter), a man by many titles including "The Conciliator," "The Wise," and later, "The Old King." We see him in House of the Dragon's prologue very much an older king, and one faced with a choice of succession between his grandson Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and his granddaughter Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). After deliberation between the king and a Great Council of the lords and ladies of Westeros, Jaehaerys appoints Viserys his heir apparent, setting the events of House of the Dragon in motion after his death.
