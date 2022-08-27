ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Girl stomped on by horse at Erie County Fair

Correction: Erie County Fair. A girl has been injured after reportedly being trampled by a horse. This incident took place on Tuesday night at the Erie County Fair in Wattsburg. One volunteer from the fair said that a Clydesdale horse stomped on the girl several times. The girl was allegedly airlifted to the hospital to […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Lightning causes fire in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - As storms rolled through the Valley Monday, lightning caused some issues in Canfield, and some were left without electricity in other parts of the Valley.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Junior fair competitors give tips for raising steer

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A big part of the Canfield Fair is the junior fair, and a part of that junior fair is showing animals in a judged competition. Junior fair contestants typically receive their steer around Oct. They have 10 months to work with them. Zoey Douglas is...
CANFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Mercer County, PA
Government
County
Mercer County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mercer County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WYTV.com

‘It’s electric!’ No, it’s not a dance

CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re visiting the Fair this weekend, you can get a close-up look at what could become the wave of the future for schools — an all-electric school bus. Myer’s Equipment has an EV bus on display. Because it’s electric, there is...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

New ceremony at Canfield Fair honors commitment to agriculture

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in its 176 years, the Canfield Fair now has an Agricultural Hall of Fame. Wednesday morning, the first eight inductees were honored. Organizers formed a committee after last year’s fair and decided it was time to pay tribute to those whose...
CANFIELD, OH
butlerradio.com

Multiple Injuries In Grove City Crash

Several motorists are recovering following a multiple vehicle crash earlier this month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were called out to a four vehicle accident in the 1000 block of West Main Street on Friday, August 19th. A vehicle driven by 64-year-old Kevin Hill of...
GROVE CITY, PA
WYTV.com

Thousands of people lose power in the Valley

(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Linus Boating#Kayakers#Paddle#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Mercer Co
WYTV.com

4H members show animals at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- It is the first day of the 176th Canfield Fair. WKBN is here with some 4-H kids who are preparing for the week. They show anything from animals to art projects. There are lots of things are already happening Wednesday. You can milk a cow at the...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Kids escape heat, humidity at Warren splash pad

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — You could definitely feel the heat and humidity Monday morning and early afternoon. We found some children cooling off at the splash pad in Warren. This is located at Packard Park behind Packard Music Hall. The kids were having fun running through the water. Patricia...
WARREN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
Sara B

The Legend of Gudgeonville Bridge

Gudgeonville BridgeBy Niagara - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4384965. In high school, my older cousin liked to drive us around late at night and take us down to the old bridge. It was creepy, dark, and looked like it was on its last legs. I will never forget the fear that night when my cousin drove onto the bridge and stopped in the middle will never be forgotten.
GIRARD, PA
WFMJ.com

Over $100,000 awarded for fresh produce in New Castle schools

Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced on Wednesday that New Castle was awarded nearly $103,000 in grant funding to expand the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables available to students. The funding was awarded under the USDA's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program and includes $52,150 to the Harry W. Lockley Early...
NEW CASTLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Woman Badly Injured During Horse Pull at Erie County Fair

An accident at the Erie County Fair happened Tuesday night, during the horse pull competition, putting an early end to the fair. A woman was badly hurt after reportedly being trampled by a horse. Emergency crews rushed her to UPMC Hamot by medical helicopter, after the incident which happened around...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren business owners says she has video of two people damaging her business property. According to a police report, officers were called out to Modern Methods Brewing Company early Sunday morning on reports that someone damaged countertop tables. When police arrived, they were able...
WARREN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy