Gudgeonville BridgeBy Niagara - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4384965. In high school, my older cousin liked to drive us around late at night and take us down to the old bridge. It was creepy, dark, and looked like it was on its last legs. I will never forget the fear that night when my cousin drove onto the bridge and stopped in the middle will never be forgotten.

GIRARD, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO