Girl stomped on by horse at Erie County Fair
Correction: Erie County Fair. A girl has been injured after reportedly being trampled by a horse. This incident took place on Tuesday night at the Erie County Fair in Wattsburg. One volunteer from the fair said that a Clydesdale horse stomped on the girl several times. The girl was allegedly airlifted to the hospital to […]
Quaker Steak and Lube in Erie County closes
A well-known eatery in Summit Township is about to close its doors for good.
Lightning causes fire in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - As storms rolled through the Valley Monday, lightning caused some issues in Canfield, and some were left without electricity in other parts of the Valley.
WYTV.com
Junior fair competitors give tips for raising steer
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A big part of the Canfield Fair is the junior fair, and a part of that junior fair is showing animals in a judged competition. Junior fair contestants typically receive their steer around Oct. They have 10 months to work with them. Zoey Douglas is...
WYTV.com
‘It’s electric!’ No, it’s not a dance
CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re visiting the Fair this weekend, you can get a close-up look at what could become the wave of the future for schools — an all-electric school bus. Myer’s Equipment has an EV bus on display. Because it’s electric, there is...
WYTV.com
New ceremony at Canfield Fair honors commitment to agriculture
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in its 176 years, the Canfield Fair now has an Agricultural Hall of Fame. Wednesday morning, the first eight inductees were honored. Organizers formed a committee after last year’s fair and decided it was time to pay tribute to those whose...
butlerradio.com
Multiple Injuries In Grove City Crash
Several motorists are recovering following a multiple vehicle crash earlier this month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were called out to a four vehicle accident in the 1000 block of West Main Street on Friday, August 19th. A vehicle driven by 64-year-old Kevin Hill of...
WYTV.com
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
WYTV.com
4H members show animals at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- It is the first day of the 176th Canfield Fair. WKBN is here with some 4-H kids who are preparing for the week. They show anything from animals to art projects. There are lots of things are already happening Wednesday. You can milk a cow at the...
erienewsnow.com
Search for Candice Caffas Heads Into its Seventh Week with No Leads
The search for a missing woman reported out of Crawford County is into its seventh week. 35-year-old Candice Caffas was last seen July 15th at her home in Union Township near Meadville. Weeks worth of coordinated search efforts have failed to produced any solid leads. Police believe she ran away...
Woman facing dozens of charges after 10 dogs, 3 cats found in ‘poor health’ at home in Butler County
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thirteen animals were seized from a home in Butler County as part of an ongoing animal cruelty case, and troopers say the conditions inside the home were some of the most deplorable they’ve ever experienced. State police executed a search warrant at 212 Saxonburg...
WYTV.com
Kids escape heat, humidity at Warren splash pad
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — You could definitely feel the heat and humidity Monday morning and early afternoon. We found some children cooling off at the splash pad in Warren. This is located at Packard Park behind Packard Music Hall. The kids were having fun running through the water. Patricia...
The Legend of Gudgeonville Bridge
Gudgeonville BridgeBy Niagara - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4384965. In high school, my older cousin liked to drive us around late at night and take us down to the old bridge. It was creepy, dark, and looked like it was on its last legs. I will never forget the fear that night when my cousin drove onto the bridge and stopped in the middle will never be forgotten.
erienewsnow.com
Two Missing Crawford County Residents Raises Questions For A Connection
68-year-old Debra Sue Daniel is missing in Crawford county. She was last seen on August 15th, leaving out of Edinboro Manor. Debra has bipolar disorder. She's described as having shoulder-length light-colored hair and a distinct laugh. It's reported that Daniel made it to the Manor, returned to her apartment, and...
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
2 men accused in Cranberry Township smash-and-grab scheme
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men from out of state are accused in a series of crimes that spanned across county lines. The investigation into suspected accomplices Le Terrence Johnson, of Georgia, and Derek Washington, of Florida, began earlier this month in Cranberry Township. According to a criminal complaint...
WFMJ.com
Over $100,000 awarded for fresh produce in New Castle schools
Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced on Wednesday that New Castle was awarded nearly $103,000 in grant funding to expand the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables available to students. The funding was awarded under the USDA's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program and includes $52,150 to the Harry W. Lockley Early...
erienewsnow.com
Woman Badly Injured During Horse Pull at Erie County Fair
An accident at the Erie County Fair happened Tuesday night, during the horse pull competition, putting an early end to the fair. A woman was badly hurt after reportedly being trampled by a horse. Emergency crews rushed her to UPMC Hamot by medical helicopter, after the incident which happened around...
WYTV.com
Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren business owners says she has video of two people damaging her business property. According to a police report, officers were called out to Modern Methods Brewing Company early Sunday morning on reports that someone damaged countertop tables. When police arrived, they were able...
Sebring man receives prison time for hunting accident
A Sebring man received his sentence Tuesday for a hunting-related accident in Beaver Township last year.
