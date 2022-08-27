Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to TryAlisha StarrVirginia Beach, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
13newsnow.com
Court Cases: Cory Bigsby, Barnes and Noble store to appear
Bigsby's team plans to withdraw bond. In Virginia Beach, the battle of the books continues.
Crews respond to large fire at Hampton restaurant in Old Buckroe shopping center
Hampton Firefighters responded to a large fire at a restaurant in the Pembroke and Old Buckroe area Wednesday afternoon.
13newsnow.com
Overnight shooting in Newport News
Officers were called to Sojourner Court around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The victim is expected to be okay.
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake man dies in head-on crash in James City County
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 34-year-old Chesapeake man died Wednesday morning in a crash on Humelsine Parkway in James City County. James City County police responded to the crash at the Olde Towne Road Overpass around 7:50 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Wednesday afternoon as Jory Johnson. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.
'It felt like I lost a family member' | The story behind a Hampton man's Black Panther tribute car
HAMPTON, Va. — William Beal looked no further than his car as the canvas to honor the life and legacy of a Hollywood legend. In 2018, Beal first saw the hit Marvel movie, "Black Panther," while overseas on active duty in South Korea. Like so many others, the film's...
Judge dismisses VB delegate’s lawsuit against Barnes & Noble over books pulled from VBCPS
Tuesday, a judge could decide if two books previously found in Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) libraries should be considered obscene for children.
WTKR
East Coast Surfing Championship a reminder why three Virginia Beach surfers love the sports
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) - The sound of crashing waves at the end of August usually signals it's time for the East Coast Surfing Championship. 10-year-old McCauley Hoover barely remembers what life was like before she took on her first wave. "My sister, she's a big surfer," Hoover said. "I...
Hampton University Marching Force to perform at US Open in New York City
The band will be returning again to play for the HBCU Live festival, which celebrates the culture, history, and pride of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms
SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
First Black female mayor of Petersburg remembered as a trailblazer, friend
The former mayor of Petersburg passed away at her home on early Sunday morning. The legacy that the 95-year-old leaves behind is one that will be nearly impossible to beat.
Downtown Hampton park to close until at least 2024 due to I-64 widening project
The park will close beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, as part of the widening of Interstate 64 and the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.
WAVY News 10
New report shows elevator, HVAC issues unresolved at Seaview Lofts in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A new report about the condemned Sea View Lofts in Newport News shows issues with the building’s elevators and heating and cooling systems are still not resolved. The building’s been condemned since the end of June, when residents were only given just 48...
13newsnow.com
Welcome to Meteorological Fall!
NORFOLK, Va. — Break out those pumpkins: It's meteorological fall!. For many, September 22 is considered the start of fall; however, that’s “astronomical” fall. August 1 is the start of meteorological fall. Meteorologists divide the four seasons into three-month periods, which more align to the temperatures...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Coliseum Offers A Diverse Performance Lineup For Seasons Ahead
HAMPTON-Hampton Roads residents who are in search of entertainment options now that summer is coming to a close are in luck. Hampton Coliseum’s upcoming schedule presents multiple performance options for the seasons ahead. Events include concerts, sporting events, and the return of Disney on Ice. Want to read the...
Crime Stoppers doubles reward in Newport News gas station double murder
The reward has been doubled for information leading to an arrest in a double murder at the Kiln Creek 7-Eleven.
Suspect in fatal assault at CP Shuckers slammed victim to ground, court records show
The suspect accused of beating a man to death outside a Virginia Beach bar told police he slammed the victim to the ground before kicking him, causing "severe skull fractures and brain bleeding," according to records obtained by 10 On Your Side.
13newsnow.com
2 drownings over the weekend at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Both men were reported missing Saturday, after family members had seen them in the water hours earlier. Their bodies were found and identified Sunday.
Parts of the Peninsula, North Carolina head back to school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A sea of backpacks and smiling faces have returned to many schools in Hampton Roads. School staff in places like Newport News and Hampton greeted students with signs as they entered the building Monday morning. “It’s my first day!” said Peyton Rose, as she was...
Four residents displaced after Virginia Beach two-story house fire
According to officials, crews responded to the 3900 block of Morning Light Lane at 5:54 p.m., on Tuesday.
