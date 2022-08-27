ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake man dies in head-on crash in James City County

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 34-year-old Chesapeake man died Wednesday morning in a crash on Humelsine Parkway in James City County. James City County police responded to the crash at the Olde Towne Road Overpass around 7:50 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Wednesday afternoon as Jory Johnson. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms

SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
AHOSKIE, NC
News Break
Politics
13newsnow.com

Welcome to Meteorological Fall!

NORFOLK, Va. — Break out those pumpkins: It's meteorological fall!. For many, September 22 is considered the start of fall; however, that’s “astronomical” fall. August 1 is the start of meteorological fall. Meteorologists divide the four seasons into three-month periods, which more align to the temperatures...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Coliseum Offers A Diverse Performance Lineup For Seasons Ahead

HAMPTON-Hampton Roads residents who are in search of entertainment options now that summer is coming to a close are in luck. Hampton Coliseum’s upcoming schedule presents multiple performance options for the seasons ahead. Events include concerts, sporting events, and the return of Disney on Ice. Want to read the...
