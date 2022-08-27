ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Shooting scare halts Wiz Khalifa concert in Indiana, 3 injured in evacuation

By Rory Appleton, Indianapolis Star
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Twl7_0hY5fhCY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLcM6_0hY5fhCY00
Fans leave the Wiz Khalifa concert at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 26, 2022. The concert ended abruptly after reports of a disturbance in the crowd caused fans to scramble. Lee Klafczynski/for IndyStar

Rapper Wiz Khalifa's concert in suburban Indianapolis ended early and abruptly Friday after a shooting scare caused people to flee the outdoor venue, leaving three with injuries.

People started exiting the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville about 10:30 p.m. Friday after a reported disturbance on part of the amphitheater’s lawn , authorities said. Some of them shouted about a possible shooting, but no weapon was found, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday. Police did not immediately reply to a message seeking details on the nature of the disturbance.

The audience ‒ many of them young ‒ began exiting as security responded. All exits were opened according to Ruoff's emergency procedures, the release said.

The music stopped, and Khalifa and his band left the stage immediately.

In the venue's employee parking lot, some audience members were making cell phone calls. Others cried and held each other. Some fled into the fields adjacent to the venue.

Police swept the area and found no weapons, the release said.

Three people reported minor injuries as the venue was evacuated. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Live Nation, the global concert promotion company that owns and operates Ruoff, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Khalifa was about 45 minutes into his show as part of the Vinyl Verse co-headlining tour with fellow rapper Logic. His was the last set of the night. Fedd the God and 24kGoldn performed earlier in the evening.

Musician Keith Urban is scheduled to perform at Ruoff Saturday evening.

Contributing: Associated Press

Rory Appleton is the pop culture reporter at IndyStar, part of the USA TODAY Network. Contact him at rappleton@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Shooting scare halts Wiz Khalifa concert in Indiana, 3 injured in evacuation

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Wiz Khalifa Indiana Concert Ends Prematurely By Audience Panic, Three Injured

Rumors of gunfire interrupted a Wiz Khalifa concert outside Indianapolis Friday night, causing fans to spill out of the exits in panic. Khalifa was forced to prematurely end his set at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. Fans to the left of the stage started to run away toward the exits, causing many others in the large audience to panic. Ruoff Music Center is an outdoor venue with a capacity of nearly 25,000 people, including lawn and ticketed seating. Three concertgoers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. What caused their injuries remained unknown as of early Saturday morning. Police were unable to locate a weapon at the venue. The rapper Logic opened the show without incident. More from Deadline'Spinning Gold' Biopic About Casablanca Records Chief Neil Bogart Spins Forward With Cast; Capstone Boards World Sales - Cannes Market'National Cinema Day' To Offer $3 Movies At Participating TheatersAdorable Mutton-Busting Texan Stars In Award Winning Documentary Short 'Just Hold On'Best of DeadlineVenice Golden Lion Winners : Photos Of The Festival’s Top Films Through The Years‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 1 Photo Gallery'Meet Cute' Photo Gallery: Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson Star In Comedy About Falling In Love
NOBLESVILLE, IN
TheDailyBeast

Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27

A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Noblesville, IN
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Noblesville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, Illinois

The Thompson FamilyMissing Persons Awareness Network. 43-year-old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year-old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year-old Andrew and 11-year-old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago, and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father passed away and willed the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White, who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which made everyone unhappy. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader”, the Charley Project reports. About four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 and told authorities that Kenneth threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no one was arrested or charged with an offense.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

California teen who lived in a car and shelters for three years overcomes domestic violence and homelessness to land a spot at college after being recruited for his basketball skills

A teen who spent most of his high school years homeless has started his freshman year at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, after being recruited to play basketball for the historically black college. Jeremiah Armstead, 19, was a sophomore when he moved to California with his mother, brother, and sister,...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing in Arizona

Country singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died more than a week after he was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was 32. The musician's friend Matt Kinman confirmed the news to Saving Country Music on Monday. Bell — who went missing on Aug. 20 — was found near where he disappeared,...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Keith Urban
CBS Chicago

Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Visitation took place Saturday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a crash in McHenry County. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family. After the crash, friends told CBS 2 that Tom and Lauren were wonderful parents with really great children. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash, as did the other driver, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez. A mass and funeral for the Dobosz family will be held on Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
FanSided

How tall is Adam Ruzek on Chicago PD?

Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) doesn’t mess around. The Chicago PD character is often at the center of shootouts and action scenes, making it clear that he’s fearless when it comes to putting bad guys behind bars. Ruzek certainly looks physically imposing when he’s pursuing perps, but some...
CELEBRITIES
Tennessee Lookout

A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless

According to managers of Chaatable, an Indian restaurant owned by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, Friday was business as usual. But workers were suspicious. For months, rumors spread that Chaatable would be closing after four years in business.  Staff members learned from public documents that the management wasn’t renewing the restaurant’s lease and waited to hear […] The post A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Violent Crime#Indystar#The Ruoff Music Center#Live Nation
FanSided

How old is Jay Halstead on Chicago PD?

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is a cop who always seemed wise beyond his years. He brings a sense of morality and quiet strength to Chicago PD, which can often put him at odds with his boss, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Is Halstead’s actually wisdom beyond his years? Is it...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Chicago

Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Popculture

Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee

Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

588K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy