Easton, MA

stonehillskyhawks.com

Stonehill Downed By Bryant, 3-0

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (August 30, 2022)- The Stonehill College women's volleyball team continued their road trip traveling to Bryant University where the Skyhawks fell, 3-0 (7-25, 11-25, 25-27) at the Chace Athletic Center Tuesday evening. Bryant University 3, Stonehill College 0. (7-25, 11-25, 25-27) Molly Turner led the squad with 11...
