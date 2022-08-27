ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

2urbangirls.com

Women of Color block Black woman's appointment to city council

Los Angeles residents in Council District 10 have been without a voting member for 314 days. Today’s action by the council was to move forward with a discussion and full vote on appointing Heather Hutt as the temporary voting member for Council District 10 while the incumbent fights a 21 count federal indictment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

OpEd: Did Lindsey know? In-kind contribution or In-side deal?

It was just two weeks ago that Lindsey Horvath was the swing vote in a 3-2 approval of the modifications to the Faring Factory Project at the corner of Santa Monica Blvd. at Robertson. Now, that very same corner features a larger-than-life mural of Horvath and an advertisement for her political campaign.
KCET

L.A. City Council Leverages Eminent Domain to Buy Hillside Villa Apartment Building On Behalf of Tenants

At a May 27 Los Angeles City Council meeting, tenants and organizers from across the city flooded the City Hall chamber in a sea of red shirts and signs. They were there to make and witness history, as the City Council voted on — in what could become a citywide model — an effort to seize a 124-unit Chinatown apartment building from its landlord under eminent domain.
LOS ANGELES, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Elections
State
California State
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
Local
California Government
City
City
West Hollywood, CA
WEHOville.com

UPDATED: Mural's muse is … Councilmember Lindsey Horvath?

The woman depicted in the mural at Santa Monica Blvd. and Robertson Ave. is none other than Councilmember Lindsey Horvath!. Speculation began Friday when the outlines of a mysterious blonde began to coalesce on the corner building. Instead of a piece of public art, this installation appears to be a political ad in support of Horvath’s campaign for County Supervisor. The finished portrait captures Horvath’s color scheme and distinct features, but she appears somehow less than happy as she gazes out at the city where her political career began and flourished.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Sheila Kuehl
Steve Martin
WEHOville.com

TODAY 6:30PM: Learn about WeHo's historical racial discrimination study

The City of West Hollywood invites community members to attend the Historical Context Study Community Listening Session on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. via the Zoom platform. Registration to participate in the listening session is required and can be completed here. The purpose of the Community Listening Session is for the City’s consultant, Architectural Resources Group, to provide an overview of the Historical Context Study, including goals and objectives, and to gather community input.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

LYNN HOOPINGARNER | Plans for San Vicente apartments are full of flaws

Today, Planning Commission will be hearing a proposal for a new project for 24 condominium units (a requested Tract Map is also in the application) to replace an existing 13 rental housing units (the tenants were “Ellised out” in 2019) at 948-954 N. San Vicente. While on paper this sounds like a net increase in housing, the staff report leaves open a number of questions that I hope will be addressed by the Commission. I will not be able to make all my comments in three minutes so I thought I would share some of them here.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood, LA County continue to deny release of documents related to outside legal fees

INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood and County of Los Angeles share an outside legal firm n common, Miller Barondess. It appears that Skipp Miller, who co-owns the firm, is the “go to” legal mind to represent both entities on high profile matters. It also begs the question if attorney-client privilege is being circumvented and if MB is being paid for activities that falls outside of their purview.
INGLEWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

4 million LA County residents will be restricted from outdoor watering in September

LOS ANGELES — Four million residents of LA County will need to stop watering their landscapes for 15 days starting next month, the Metropolitan Water District announced Tuesday. Beginning Sept. 6 and lasting through Sept. 20, residents and businesses in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will have to turn off their outdoor taps to conserve water for indoor use.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

PHOTOS: NextGen Summer Social

The City of West Hollywood held a mixer Monday on the Respite Deck of the new Aquatic and Recreation Center to invite young residents to meet city leaders and learn how to become more involved with the city’s affairs. Tags: aquatic and recreation center, nextgen. About Brandon Garcia. Brandon...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

