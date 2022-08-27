Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Women of Color block Black woman’s appointment to city council
Los Angeles residents in Council District 10 have been without a voting member for 314 days. Today’s action by the council was to move forward with a discussion and full vote on appointing Heather Hutt as the temporary voting member for Council District 10 while the incumbent fights a 21 count federal indictment.
OpEd: Did Lindsey know? In-kind contribution or In-side deal?
It was just two weeks ago that Lindsey Horvath was the swing vote in a 3-2 approval of the modifications to the Faring Factory Project at the corner of Santa Monica Blvd. at Robertson. Now, that very same corner features a larger-than-life mural of Horvath and an advertisement for her political campaign.
KCET
L.A. City Council Leverages Eminent Domain to Buy Hillside Villa Apartment Building On Behalf of Tenants
At a May 27 Los Angeles City Council meeting, tenants and organizers from across the city flooded the City Hall chamber in a sea of red shirts and signs. They were there to make and witness history, as the City Council voted on — in what could become a citywide model — an effort to seize a 124-unit Chinatown apartment building from its landlord under eminent domain.
foxla.com
LA County Supervisors say unauthorized signatures used on certificate honoring Azeri Consul General
LOS ANGELES - Members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors say their signatures were mistakenly added to a certificate of recognition honoring outgoing Azeri Consul General Nasimi Aghayev. Nasimi Aghayev, Azerbaijani Consul General to Los Angeles, tweeted a proclamation of recognition on behalf of Los Angeles County, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rick Caruso’s blockbuster bid to be mayor of LA flops with voters
Ultra-wealthy businessman Rick Caruso dropped $40 million on the primary campaign for mayor. But his investment is showing poor returns.
UPDATED: Mural’s muse is … Councilmember Lindsey Horvath?
The woman depicted in the mural at Santa Monica Blvd. and Robertson Ave. is none other than Councilmember Lindsey Horvath!. Speculation began Friday when the outlines of a mysterious blonde began to coalesce on the corner building. Instead of a piece of public art, this installation appears to be a political ad in support of Horvath’s campaign for County Supervisor. The finished portrait captures Horvath’s color scheme and distinct features, but she appears somehow less than happy as she gazes out at the city where her political career began and flourished.
2urbangirls.com
Supervisor wants to reopen one of its juvenile halls, probation officers say not so fast
LOS ANGELES – The union representing Los Angeles County Probation officers have responded to one of the members of the Board of Supervisors who visited one of the facilities housing juvenile offenders. Supervisor Holly Mitchell, whose parents were public servants, with one alleged to be a former probation officer,...
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY 6:30PM: Learn about WeHo’s historical racial discrimination study
The City of West Hollywood invites community members to attend the Historical Context Study Community Listening Session on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. via the Zoom platform. Registration to participate in the listening session is required and can be completed here. The purpose of the Community Listening Session is for the City’s consultant, Architectural Resources Group, to provide an overview of the Historical Context Study, including goals and objectives, and to gather community input.
LYNN HOOPINGARNER | Plans for San Vicente apartments are full of flaws
Today, Planning Commission will be hearing a proposal for a new project for 24 condominium units (a requested Tract Map is also in the application) to replace an existing 13 rental housing units (the tenants were “Ellised out” in 2019) at 948-954 N. San Vicente. While on paper this sounds like a net increase in housing, the staff report leaves open a number of questions that I hope will be addressed by the Commission. I will not be able to make all my comments in three minutes so I thought I would share some of them here.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood, LA County continue to deny release of documents related to outside legal fees
INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood and County of Los Angeles share an outside legal firm n common, Miller Barondess. It appears that Skipp Miller, who co-owns the firm, is the “go to” legal mind to represent both entities on high profile matters. It also begs the question if attorney-client privilege is being circumvented and if MB is being paid for activities that falls outside of their purview.
foxla.com
Lawsuit claims LA County Sheriff Villanueva, wife run department like their ‘own personal fiefdom’
LOS ANGELES - A new lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claims he and his wife run the department like "their own personal fiefdom and business." The lawsuit was filed by Vanessa Chow, a sergeant with the LASD who was also the sheriff’s liaison to the Board of Supervisors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of...
Where do City Council candidates stand on the issues? | WEHO FOR THE PEOPLE FORUM, PART 2
The 11 candidates for City Council who attended the WeHo for the People Forum revealed where they stand on the big issues facing the city. ✅ = highly supportive ↔️ = conditionally supportive ❌ = not supportive. The candidates were split in their opinion of the city’s...
The dust has settled. How did the candidates do? | WEHO FOR THE PEOPLE FORUM, PART 3
Last night’s WeHo for the People Candidate Forum produced few fireworks, but it did ignite a campaign season that’s been on simmer all summer long. And the candidates left no doubt that they were ready for primetime. The “next generation” — Robert Oliver, Zekiah Wright, Chelsea Byers, Jordan...
spectrumnews1.com
4 million LA County residents will be restricted from outdoor watering in September
LOS ANGELES — Four million residents of LA County will need to stop watering their landscapes for 15 days starting next month, the Metropolitan Water District announced Tuesday. Beginning Sept. 6 and lasting through Sept. 20, residents and businesses in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will have to turn off their outdoor taps to conserve water for indoor use.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City Council candidates make their big debut | WEHO FOR THE PEOPLE FORUM, PART 1
Eleven of the 12 candidates in the running for WeHo City Council this November took to the stage Tuesday evening to pitch themselves to the voters at the WeHo for the People Candidate Forum. Host Robert Kovacik of NBC News asked direct and to-the-point questions on a wide variety of...
SFist
Transgender District Celebrates Compton’s Cafeteria Riot Anniversary With ’Riot Party’
Part party, part riot, part gala, Sunday night’s Riot Party helped close out Transgender History Month, and commemorated the 56th anniversary of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot, an early turning point in the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. Some history: Last Wednesday would have been the 77th birthday of 1960s...
PHOTOS: NextGen Summer Social
The City of West Hollywood held a mixer Monday on the Respite Deck of the new Aquatic and Recreation Center to invite young residents to meet city leaders and learn how to become more involved with the city’s affairs. Tags: aquatic and recreation center, nextgen. About Brandon Garcia. Brandon...
WEHOville.com
West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.https://www.wehoville.com/
Comments / 0