WRAL
DOT plans for VinFast could impact Chatham County equine clinic
WRAL
Church worried about congregation's safety after Black Lives Matter, Pride flags found burned
Cary, N.C. — Pride and Black Lives Matter flag decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it's not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation's safety. Greenwood Forest...
WRAL
Candidate for Person Co. Sheriff startled when shots fired outside home
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Candidate for Person Co. Sheriff startled when shots fired outside home. Keith Daye goes over his account of what happened when gunshots went through his...
WXII 12
Asking questions about death of Wake County Deputy Byrd
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis and Senate candidate Ted Budd sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security for more information on the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Five days later, brothers Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo were taken into custody and...
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
Hundreds ride to honor fallen Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
Hundreds of people, most on motorcycles, gathered in Raleigh's Coastal Credit Union Music Park to participate in a memorial ride that honored Ned Byrd, the Wake County deputy killed in the line of duty.
cbs17
‘We have done everything just to find answers’: Raleigh dog owner warns of respiratory illness that made her dog sick for 2 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A potentially serious respiratory illness affecting dogs is spreading in the Triangle. After our story aired, a Raleigh woman reached out to us asking to share her dog’s story, hoping to warn other dog owners and hopefully help them avoid it. Hannah Spoljaric’s dog,...
12-year-old boy seriously injured in Moore County hit-and-run; NCSHP asks for help finding driver
NCSHP said the hit-and-run happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. on Spies Road near the Montgomery County line.
‘Sticky film’ + live roach: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 30)
Roaches continue to be a problem in Triangle restaurants. See which places got “B” grades this week in Wake and Durham counties.
Body of missing retired firefighter found in Rocky Mount
An investigation is underway after the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found the body of a missing retired firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
WRAL
Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years
Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years. This company is a major egg producer based in Nash County. Braswell also raises chickens and makes animal feed. But the company had humble beginnings. Nearly 80 years later, it is still family-run but a sizeable operation. Reporter: Scott Mason.
WITN
Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man. Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. WITN is told that Jones was last seen...
'One minute is not worth a child's life': Parents react to Wake County boy who got hit by a car while walking to school
Raleigh, N.C. — Parents who have students attending Wildwood Forest Elementary School reacted Tuesday to the news of a boy getting hit by a car while walking to school on the first day of classes. The 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after getting hit...
WRAL
Johnston County students, parents have new app to track school bus schedules
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Johnston County students, parents have new app to track school bus schedules. Parents can track their child's bus in real time, getting alerts and notifications...
Person found dead in Durham County
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
Kenly votes to terminate Town Manager after investigation into police department, town staff resignations
Following the investigation into the recent police department and town staff resignations, the Kenly Town Council voted in a 3-2 decision to terminate its contract with its Town Manager.
cbs17
Couple donates land for Durham ATV club to build trails, help keep riders off streets
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham ATV Club is preparing to build new trails for ATV and dirt bike riders with the help of a donation of land from a couple in Rougemont, North Carolina. Jamal Lewis is president of the Southern Soul ATV Club, a group of ATV...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family residence in Garner sells for $950,000
A house built in 2013 located in the 1100 block of Woodbrook Way in Garner has new owners. The 6,126-square-foot property was sold on August 2, 2022 for $950,000, or $155 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently been sold:
Ousted Kenly town manager responds to her dismissal after only 3 months on the job
Reacting to her dismissal, Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones said it was "most unfortunate" that town officials chose not to disclose the full story.
Child in serious condition after being struck by car in Moore County hit-and-run
Moore County, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday a child is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Moore County. SHP said a child under the age of 15 was was walking with another child when he was hit by a car on Spies Road in Moore County near the Town of Robbins.
