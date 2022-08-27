ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXII 12

Asking questions about death of Wake County Deputy Byrd

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis and Senate candidate Ted Budd sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security for more information on the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Five days later, brothers Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo were taken into custody and...
WRAL

Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years

Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years. This company is a major egg producer based in Nash County. Braswell also raises chickens and makes animal feed. But the company had humble beginnings. Nearly 80 years later, it is still family-run but a sizeable operation. Reporter: Scott Mason.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man. Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. WITN is told that Jones was last seen...
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

Person found dead in Durham County

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family residence in Garner sells for $950,000

A house built in 2013 located in the 1100 block of Woodbrook Way in Garner has new owners. The 6,126-square-foot property was sold on August 2, 2022 for $950,000, or $155 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently been sold:
GARNER, NC

