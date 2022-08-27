ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes’ owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner. Capt. Sam Sikkema said losses from the 2020 season, maintenance costs and availability of materials, and upcoming Coast Guard compliance were among the factors that created “a hill too big to climb.” “We are working diligently to find a new home for the vessel. I am optimistic that there will be a way for the ship to exist and continue to tell its story in a meaningful way for generations to come,” he said in a statement.
There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall

Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders

Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough

SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
30 Things That Make Maine the Best Place to Be During Fall

Fall is the best season. There's no reason to bury the lede. It's a season that's so far ahead of the other three that it's practically on a different planet. And in Maine, it's in another solar system. Being away for college actually made me appreciate the season even more....
Did Maine Just Prove This TikTok Challenge is Bogus?

There's really no middle ground when it comes to TikTok. People either seem to love it from a content creation standpoint or can easily go down a wormhole of swiping from video to video as a viewer only. But it seems like there's really no casual TikTok fan. Being in...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
2022 Maine Any-deer Permit Drawing Results

Hunters going into the 2022 deer season with antlerless permits have been named. Were you selected? Take a look. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held Thursday, September 1. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
Spotted in Portland: This Might Be the Most Maine Vandalism Ever

Normally, when you think of vandalism or even hear the word, you immediately think some kind of destruction, right? Either some type of destruction or possibly even graffiti. And while graffiti, assuming it's not actually approved graffiti art, tends to be vulgar and slanderous and found on the sides of overpasses, bridges, or other public areas, some vandalism can be as simple as a sentence written somewhere.
A Reddit User Asks ‘Why Do Mainers Like To Back Into Parking Spots?’

This caught my attention because I find myself doing it all the time now. I live on a very busy street in Bangor, so when there is a huge snowstorm that happens overnight, there are many times I will wake up to find out that the city plow has come by SEVERAL times, and buried me even deeper into my driveway, which is no fun when you leave for work at 5 a.m.
Invasive milfoil threatens Maine lakeside property values and recreation

(BDN) -- Colin Holme watched a little girl walk a few feet into Lake Arrowhead earlier this year and became startled as he saw invasive milfoil plants envelop her. “It was awful,” said Holme, executive director of the Lakes Environmental Association in Bridgton, which monitors 41 lakes and ponds in southwestern Maine for invasive aquatic plants and water quality. “I remember swimming in lakes when I was younger and how much I disliked swimming through the plants.”
There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’

In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
