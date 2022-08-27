Read full article on original website
Related
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes’ owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner. Capt. Sam Sikkema said losses from the 2020 season, maintenance costs and availability of materials, and upcoming Coast Guard compliance were among the factors that created “a hill too big to climb.” “We are working diligently to find a new home for the vessel. I am optimistic that there will be a way for the ship to exist and continue to tell its story in a meaningful way for generations to come,” he said in a statement.
There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall
Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
People Living in These 16 Maine Towns Have The Highest Monthly Bills in the State
They are unavoidable. Every month they are due and it seems they just keep getting more and more expensive. They're the bills we get every month, just to keep the lights on the heat going, the roof over our heads, our vehicles running, and the insurance coverage we need to protect everything we own and ourselves.
Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders
Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
WMTW
Maine residents, energy suppliers prepare for home heating oil challenges this winter
FREEPORT, Maine -- Aug. 31, 2022 — Inflated prices, low inventories, and potential supply disruptions are expected to affect Maine in the coming months, a state where 60% of homes rely on heating oil, the most heating oil dependent state in the nation. While the price topped out at...
WGME
Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough
SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
30 Things That Make Maine the Best Place to Be During Fall
Fall is the best season. There's no reason to bury the lede. It's a season that's so far ahead of the other three that it's practically on a different planet. And in Maine, it's in another solar system. Being away for college actually made me appreciate the season even more....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did Maine Just Prove This TikTok Challenge is Bogus?
There's really no middle ground when it comes to TikTok. People either seem to love it from a content creation standpoint or can easily go down a wormhole of swiping from video to video as a viewer only. But it seems like there's really no casual TikTok fan. Being in...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
2022 Maine Any-deer Permit Drawing Results
Hunters going into the 2022 deer season with antlerless permits have been named. Were you selected? Take a look. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held Thursday, September 1. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
Store offering free supplies to Maine teachers opens for school year
PORTLAND, Maine — Inside a nondescript Portland warehouse, Ruth Libby settled in for another day’s work. Her body was exhausted, she smirked, and her brain was having trouble keeping her body going. "But, I love what I do," she said. Who could blame both her exhaustion and her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spotted in Portland: This Might Be the Most Maine Vandalism Ever
Normally, when you think of vandalism or even hear the word, you immediately think some kind of destruction, right? Either some type of destruction or possibly even graffiti. And while graffiti, assuming it's not actually approved graffiti art, tends to be vulgar and slanderous and found on the sides of overpasses, bridges, or other public areas, some vandalism can be as simple as a sentence written somewhere.
A Reddit User Asks ‘Why Do Mainers Like To Back Into Parking Spots?’
This caught my attention because I find myself doing it all the time now. I live on a very busy street in Bangor, so when there is a huge snowstorm that happens overnight, there are many times I will wake up to find out that the city plow has come by SEVERAL times, and buried me even deeper into my driveway, which is no fun when you leave for work at 5 a.m.
WGME
Invasive milfoil threatens Maine lakeside property values and recreation
(BDN) -- Colin Holme watched a little girl walk a few feet into Lake Arrowhead earlier this year and became startled as he saw invasive milfoil plants envelop her. “It was awful,” said Holme, executive director of the Lakes Environmental Association in Bridgton, which monitors 41 lakes and ponds in southwestern Maine for invasive aquatic plants and water quality. “I remember swimming in lakes when I was younger and how much I disliked swimming through the plants.”
All Maine Kids Going Back to School Will Continue to Get Free Meals
As kids head back to school pictures are being taken, bus routes are being checked and some parents are rejoicing that the kids are out of the house for the day. It's the beginning of another 180 days of learning as these kids cram as much into their brains as they can.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’
In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Q97.9
Portland, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2