Texas State

Bus loads of migrants arrive in the Big Apple from Texas, as city officials condemn Texas Governor Greg Abbott's plan as 'inhumane'

By Ruth Bashinsky For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Migrants from Texas are arriving by the busload in the Big Apple, as part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's plan amid a growing feud between the states over asylum seekers, despite some city officials calling it 'inhumane.'

On Saturday, nearly 50 migrants, mostly young men and some women, arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York, with another busload expected later in the day, The New York Post reported.

Between 250-300 migrants were reported to have arrived on Wednesday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, making it the largest total to arrive in one day so far.

These expats make up the 1,500 that the Texas governor plans to send to the city to draw attention to the flood of migrants crossing daily from the southern border, with that number expected to rise to two million in this fiscal year, the news outlet reported.

With many of the city's shelters already overburdened, the city opened 14 hotels in and around New York to house the surge of migrants on Thursday, the Post reported.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been shipping migrants from Texas to New York City and New York City since April to make a point to President Biden on how he feels about his border policy.

A group of migrants, who boarded a bus in Texas, arrive at Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Migrants arrive from Texas via coach to Port Authority Bus Station, New York on August 24 2022. Between 250-300 migrants were reported to arrive, making it the largest total to arrival in one day so far
Many officials are condemning Abbott's recent actions and calling it 'shameful.'

Manuel Castro, commissioner of the New York City Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs said Abbott is 'weaponinging asylum seekers, Fox News reported.

'It is shameful, and it is our moral obligation to condemn the use of human beings for political purposes,' Castro said.

City Comptroller Brad Lander called Abbott's strategy 'inhumane' and 'disgusting,' the Post reported.

On Saturday the Texas governor appeared unfazed and took to Twitter.

'Texas is filling the gaps left in Biden's absence at our border,' he wrote. 'We've made over 19,000 arrests, seized over 335.5M lethal fentanyl doses, & sent over 7,400 migrants on buses to DC and over 1,500 to NYC.' While Biden ignores the crisis, Texas steps up.'

NYC officials claim migrants are being tagged with bar codes by Gov. Greg Abbott as record-number of buses arrive in the Big Apple
