BBC tells its staff to watch out for 170 different forms of 'unconscious bias' which could fuel 'discomfort'... including discrimination based on a colleague's hobbies

By Chris Hastings
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The BBC has told its staff to be on the lookout for ‘170 different forms of unconscious bias’ including discrimination against a colleague based on their hobbies.

The Corporation – which critics believe is obsessed with a ‘woke’ agenda – has asked its employees to ‘reflect’ on whether they are making assumptions in the workplace which could fuel ‘discomfort or discrimination.’

Details of the equality and diversity training have been obtained by The Mail on Sunday following a lengthy freedom of information battle with the BBC.

Staff are warned about the risk of inadvertently discriminating against colleagues on the basis of their race, gender, sexual orientation, or a disability.


The BBC has told its staff to be on the lookout for ‘170 different forms of unconscious bias’ including discrimination against a colleague based on their hobbies

But they are also told their treatment of a colleague may be influenced by that person’s relationship and parental status, their physical appearance including tattoos, educational background, personality type, communication style and personal interests and hobbies.

One training video tells staff: ‘Every day your brain processes millions and millions of pieces of information, it gets through this workload by using incredibly fast automatic thinking.

‘This mental autopilot draws on your past experiences and personal preferences to make snap decisions. Which is all very efficient, but it can result in stereotyping and discrimination. We call this unconscious bias and it’s something we need to recognise and overcome.’ Staff are told that because they are more prone to unconscious bias when rushed, they need to try and ‘take a moment and slow down’.

The guidance adds: ‘Make it a habit to give yourself time for reflection before you give a response or make a decision… In that moment, ask yourself: Am I making assumptions about someone here? Do I have any evidence to back up these assumptions or am I letting my busy brain run away from me?’

The training also involves actors voicing the stories of BBC employees who feel they may have been the victim of unconscious bias.

One employee said: ‘My manager once gave me a data exercise saying, ‘’You’ll be good at this.’’ I can only assume it’s because of my Chinese heritage because I have honestly never shown any aptitude with numbers or Excel.’


The Corporation – which critics believe is obsessed with a ‘woke’ agenda – has asked its employees to ‘reflect’ on whether they are making assumptions in the workplace which could fuel ‘discomfort or discrimination’

The Mail on Sunday complained to the Information Commissioner after the BBC failed to release material when asked to, under freedom of information laws.

In light of that complaint, the broadcaster admitted its original response had been inadequate and disclosed the training materials in a process that took five months.

Research commissioned by the Government Equalities Office found there was no evidence that unconscious bias training improves workplace equality. Free Speech Union founder Toby Young said: ‘It’s a pity BBC bosses didn’t bother to read this research before wasting licence fee payers’ money.’

While Frank Furedi, emeritus professor of sociology at Kent University, said: ‘The invention of 170 different types of biases serves as testimony to the power of fantasy rather than of science.’

He added: ‘It is a particularly insidious attempt to regulate and police behaviour because people are condemned not for their conscious act but for their unconscious thoughts.’

A spokesman for the BBC said: ‘Some of this may seem obvious or straightforward, but it deals with everyday occurrences and nearly every major organisation runs these courses… We make no apologies for wanting to be a modern, inclusive organisation.’

