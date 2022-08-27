ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Dominic Raab playing laser games as the economy tanks is a disgrace

By The Sun
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

NO GOVERNMENT can afford to be absent without leave during a national emergency.

So it is a terrible look for Deputy PM Dominic Raab to be playing laser games while Boris Johnson was abroad on a trip to Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeZYp_0hY5czjl00
It is a terrible look for Dominic Raab to be playing laser games while Boris Johnson was abroad Credit: Peter Jordan

Boris’s unbending commitment to Ukraine’s fight for democracy is one of his greatest legacies and Mr Raab is entitled to take a break.

But millions of hard-up Brits terrified by the spiralling cost of living crisis are entitled to ask exactly who is running the country at the moment. The lack of leadership while the economy tanks has been a national disgrace.

Boris can’t say anything constructive because he is on the way out.

His likely successor Liz Truss is keeping her cards close to her chest until she has the keys to Downing Street.

This prolonged paralysis is down to the absurdly drawn-out Tory leadership contest.

We warned six weeks ago that a new leader needed to be in place urgently. Astonishingly, we still have to wait another eight days before the next PM is crowned.

Meanwhile, the public’s patience is wearing dangerously thin. The next government risks being judged not so much for what it did as for what it didn’t do.

The new PM will need to act decisively and immediately for the public to forgive what’s been a needless power vacuum.

Korma off it

BRITAIN has given the French over £80million to help them police their own shores.

But the number of illegal migrants crossing the Channel has only soared. So what did UK Border Force officials hope to gain by spending nearly £1,500 on a lunch for their French counterparts?

Britain has seen little back for the cash it has already splurged on boosting France’s beach patrols. So plying the French with food and drink at an Indian restaurant is hardly likely to work either.

However nice we are to them, it seems our Gallic chums will always tikka the mickey.

Arise Sir Volodymyr

BORIS JOHNSON’S resignation honours should be headed by one name.

We hope courageous Volodymyr Zelensky receives an honorary knighthood.

The Ukrainian President has shamed wobbling Western leaders with his staunch defence of democracy.

What a powerful message for the PM to send out as he quits Downing Street.

Sir Volodymyr really would be a knight in shining armour.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Laser#Paralysis#Uk#Brits#Tory#French#Channel#Uk Border Force
The US Sun

Putin’s war guru Alexander Dugin ‘suffers heart attack’ after dodging assassination attempt that wiped out daughter

VLADIMIR Putin's so-called "spiritual mastermind" has suffered a suspected heart attack after surviving an attempt on his life, reports have claimed. Alexander Dugin, the man sometimes described as "Putin's brain", is in hospital following the blast that wiped out his 30-year-old daughter Darya Dugina. Kremlin analyst Olga Lautman reported that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
U.K.
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular.For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.Sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance say the games will climax in a “decapitation” exercise where they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the leader, Kim Jong Un....
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
708K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy