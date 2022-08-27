Read full article on original website
247Sports
N.C. A&T football adds two ACC teams to the schedule
The North Carolina A&T Aggies have been very busy building their football program and they continue to set the bar high for the football program. With a game against Duke this year for a consecutive season and a game against UNC a few years ago, the Aggies are extending their ACC exposure.
247Sports
UNC basketball picked No. 1 by college basketball coaches in anonymous poll
Caesar’s Sportsbook has Gonzaga and Houston as co-favorites to win the national championship in 2023. But college basketball coaches interviewed by CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander apparently disagreed, with North Carolina landing the highest percentage of No. 1 votes. In the first part of CBS Sports’...
Dariq Whitehead vows to return 'better than ever'
On Tuesday, the Duke basketball program announced that freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead, an anticipated centerpiece, suffered a fracture in his right foot during a team workout on Monday, underwent surgery the next day, and is already rehabbing, intending to play in the fall. But the fall ...
alamancenews.com
Beloved former coach dies; memorial services to be held in Salisbury, Burlington
Hal Capps, longtime coach at Western High School and now on Elon University’s football staff, thought so much of Pete Stout, who had been his football coach at Williams High School, that he postponed his wedding so he could play some more for the man in college. Joel Witherow,...
‘Arms race’: NIL compensation now a potent recruiting weapon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson remembers the old days of college recruiting. “You used to talk about graduation rates and majors,” Clawson said. “Now the first question is, ‘What are you guaranteeing me year one, two, three and four?’” Clawson isn’t necessarily talking about playing time, either. After more than a […]
mebaneenterprise.com
Eagles face major test Friday at Northern Guilford
After picking up a pair of solid victories over two good teams in Eastern Randolph and Southern Alamance to open the 2022 season, Eastern Alamance’s varsity football teams faces another considerable test on Friday night, as the Eagles will travel to Greensboro to face longtime former Mid-State Conference rival Northern Guilford.
Winston-Salem State seeks fresh start as coach takes full control
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s said that you never get a second chance to make a first impression, but Winston-Salem State head football coach Robert Massey may prove to be an exception. Having served as an interim coach since April 2019, that title has been removed. Massey is now the true No. 1 man for the […] The post Winston-Salem State seeks fresh start as coach takes full control appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ncataggies.com
A&T Continues Its Winning Ways Over NCCU
DURHAM, N.C. – North Carolina A&T won its 11th straight over rival North Carolina Central University (NCCU) with a 3-1 win (25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 25-10) Tuesday night at McDougald-McLendon Arena. It was the Aggies third straight win this season as they improved to 3-1. "It's always nice to get a win on the road and that it was Central, a big rival," A&T coach Hal Clifton said. "That's a solid win, and we're certainly happy that we were able to come out of here with a victory. I thought Central fought really hard."
carolinablitz.com
North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central: HBCU Showdown in a Changing College Sports Landscape
Labor Day Weekend is always one of the most exciting times of the year as college football kicks off, and this year’s opening weekend slate is full of exciting matchups. Saturday September 3rd, the Aggies of North Carolina A&T take on the Eagles of North Carolina Central. This game is one of the fiercest rivalries in HBCU football as the two teams are only separated by 51 miles on the I85/I40 corridor. This year’s game is in Charlotte and should bring a lot of energy to the city.
New NCISAA classifications include changes for Greenfield, Greensboro Day
Greenfield up, Greensboro Day down. Those are two of the biggest changes to the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association's classifications this season. Unlike the N.C. High School Athletic Association, which has one realignment every four years with appeals taking place after two, NCISAA classes and conferences can change from year-to-year.
wschronicle.com
Annual golf tournament reaches 20-year mark
The Winston Lake Golf Course played host once again for the annual fundraising golf tournament for the Winston-Salem Stealers basketball organization on Aug. 20. Organizers, led by the Robinson Group, Beautiful Countenance and others, wanted this year’s tournament to be the best one yet. Alvin Robinson, one of the...
mebaneenterprise.com
Eagles women’s cross country wins Alamance County Championship
Eastern Alamance’s women’s cross country team kicked off its 2022 fall season in fine fashion last week, as the Eagles placed first in the Alamance County Cross Country Championships meet at Lake Mackintosh in Burlington on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 24. In all, five Eagle runners placed...
Reidsville, August 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Reidsville Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Rockingham County High School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Reidsville Senior High SchoolRockingham County High School.
Mount Tabor High School to hold moment of silence 1 year after student shot, killed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mount Tabor High School students and staff will mark the one-year anniversary of a shooting that killed a student with a moment of silence on Thursday, according to a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools news release. School officials and student groups will dedicate a tree and a plaque in the Spartan Memory Garden […]
Take a look inside Greensboro’s ‘hidden treasure’: Blandwood Mansion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Blandwood is “a treasure and a jewel and sort of a hidden treasure” in the eyes of Greensboro Executive Director Benjamin Briggs, and it’s connected to a name you’ve likely heard dozens of times across the state. “Blandwood is the ancestral home of the Morehead family, so this was the home […]
chathamstartribune.com
Former Danville resident murdered in North Carolina
A former Danville resident was murdered last week in North Carolina, and a suspect is in custody. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Surf City. Margaret Nicole Bracey, 42, was found dead inside the Exotic Hemp store. Bracey was a Danville native who studied at Danville Community College and Averett, according to her Facebook page. She moved to Surf City back in January. She was born in South Carolina.
Toyota’s plans for Greensboro, Randolph County just got even bigger
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota announced on Wednesday that it is investing billions more and creating hundreds of additional jobs at the battery manufacturing facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. In a release, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, announced an additional $2.5 billion investment that will create another 350 jobs, which brings total […]
The Good Morning Show at 9 a.m. | Coming September 12
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We have some big news to share. The Good Morning Show is expanding!. When The Ellen DeGeneres Show ends in September, you'll start seeing The Good Morning Show at 9 a.m. Our 9 a.m. newscast will begin September 12. Here's another little secret - we're getting...
WXII 12
Father furious after son put on wrong school bus, dropped at wrong location in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — For two Greensboro parents, one of their worst nightmares became a reality on Monday afternoon, when their 5-year-old son was put on the wrong bus and dropped off in the wrong place on the first day of school. "He could've gotten hit, snatched," said his...
Guilford County Schools names new superintendent
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Whitney Oakley was named the new Guilford County Schools superintendent on Tuesday afternoon. Oakley took over as interim superintendent on July 11. She will serve as superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year beginning in September. GCS officials say she is a collaborative leader who is deeply invested in the […]
