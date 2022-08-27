View the original article to see embedded media. Colorado also has a Quarterback battle like TCU, so it is uncertain if Brendon Lewis or JT Shrout will start. Lewis is a 6-3 209 lb. quarterback. Last season he started all 12 games finishing the season with 149 of 257 passing for 1,540 yards and ten touchdowns with only three interceptions.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO