ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Tammy Abraham breaks season duck in win for Roma

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Nchk_0hY5c9Ma00

England striker Tammy Abraham scored his first goal of the season as Roma drew 1-1 at Juventus in Serie A.

Dusan Vlahovic gave Juventus a third-minute lead with a fantastic free-kick and Manuel Locatelli saw his 20-yard effort ruled out following a VAR review.

Abraham, who scored 27 goals in all competitions for Roma last season, levelled for Jose Mourinho’s side after 69 minutes with a powerful close-range header.

The former Chelsea striker is now the joint third top English goalscorer in Serie A history, level with Trevor Francis on 18 and only behind David Platt (31) and Gerry Hitchens (59).

Roma trail leaders AC Milan on goal difference after the Rossoneri beat Bologna 2-0 at the San Siro.

Rafael Leao put Milan ahead after 22 minutes before Olivier Giroud volleyed home his first goal of the season just before the hour mark.

Nikola Vlasic and Nemanja Radonjic were on target in third-placed Torino’s 2-1 win at Cremonese, with substitute Leonardo Sernicola claiming a late consolation for the hosts.

Spezia survived the late dismissal of Albin Ekdal to draw 2-2 with Sassuolo.

Davide Frattesi gave Sassuolo the lead and after Simone Bastone and M’Bala Nzola’s penalty put Spezia in front, Andrea Pinamonti earned a draw.

Bayern Munich’s 100 per cent Bundesliga record was ended as Borussia Monchengladbach drew 1-1 at the Allianz Arena.

Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer made 19 saves – a Bundesliga record – as free-scoring Bayern were denied a fourth straight league success.

Marcus Thuram put the visitors ahead against the run of play two minutes before the interval.

Sommer made save after save and Sadio Mane had two goals disallowed for offside before Leroy Sane levelled seven minutes from time.

Unbeaten Union Berlin routed Schalke 6-1 to claim a third win in four games.

Sheraldo Becker and substitute Sven Michel both bagged braces, while Morten Thorsby and Janik Haberer were also on target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cq5WM_0hY5c9Ma00
Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane celebrates after equalising against Borussia Monchengladbach (Matthias Schrader/AP) (AP)

Marius Bulter gave Schalke hope, making it 1-1 from the penalty spot after 31 minutes, but Frank Kramer’s side remain winless after four games.

Hoffenheim claimed a third straight league victory as Dennis Geiger’s 38th-minute strike saw them overcome Augsburg 1-0.

Borussia Dortmund joined Hoffenheim on nine points from four games as Anthony Modeste’s first goal for the club edged out winless Hertha Berlin 1-0.

Jeremie Frimpong scored twice as nine-man Bayer Leverkusen ended their losing start to the season with a 3-0 win at Mainz.

Exequiel Palacios’ deflected effort had open the scoring and Leverkusen, 3-0 up at the break, held on despite late red cards for Piero Hincapie and Mitchel Bakker.

Christopher Nkunku scored twice as RB Leipzig collected their first Bundesliga win of the season, beating Wolfsburg 2-0.

Nkunku converted a fifth-minute penalty following a Maxence Lacroix handball, and wrapped up the points after being set up by Timo Werner in stoppage time.

Sevilla’s difficult start to the LaLiga season continued with a shock 2-1 defeat at Almeria.

Oliver Torres headed Sevilla ahead after 30 minutes. But Largie Ramazani equalised just before the interval and Umar Sadiq’s 55th-minute winner ended Almeria’s run of six straight defeats to Sevilla in style.

Brais Mendez’s 20th-minute strike gave Real Sociedad a 1-0 victory at Elche, while Mallorca won 2-0 at Rayo Vallecano with goals from Vedat Muriqi and Lee Kang-in.

In Ligue 1, Lens took top spot from Paris St Germain by beating Rennes 2-1 at a raucous Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Seko Fofana, with a beauty, and Lois Openda scored in the space of four second-half minutes before Gaetan Laborde provided some anxious moments for Lens late on. PSG play Monaco on Sunday.

Gaetan Perrin’s first-half goal saw Auxerre beat Strasbourg 1-0.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

How do you stop Erling Haaland? The question facing Premier League defences

Erling Haaland has hit the ground running at Manchester City, becoming the first player in the Premier League era to score nine times in his first five matches. The Norwegian arrived in England with a reputation as one of the hottest properties around and he has lived up to the label with successive hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Erling Haaland’s stunning scoring start at Manchester City in focus

Five games into his Premier League career, Erling Haaland has achieved goalscoring feats never matched by Manchester City or the league’s record goalscorers. Nine goals in his first five games surpassed a Premier League record jointly held by his Etihad Stadium predecessor Sergio Aguero – and it came about thanks to back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, something achieved by only five men previously, with the great Alan Shearer not among them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Idrissa Gana Gueye returns to Everton from Paris St Germain for undisclosed fee

Idrissa Gana Gueye is back at Everton after signing a two-year deal to return to Goodison Park from Paris St Germain for an undisclosed fee. The 32-year-old made 108 appearances for Everton between 2016 and 2019 before moving to the French capital, where he won two league titles and four domestic cups, as well as a runners-up medal in the 2020 Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremie Frimpong
Person
Yann Sommer
Person
Exequiel Palacios
Person
Albin Ekdal
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Tammy Abraham
newschain

Bruno Lage pleads for patience from Wolves fans following goalless stalemate

Bruno Lage has urged Wolves’ frustrated fans to remain patient after they jeered Wednesday evening’s goalless draw at managerless Bournemouth. The visitors dominated at Vitality Stadium but were once again toothless in attack as their lengthy winless run stretched to 12 Premier League games, dating back to early April.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in Cannes prize winner Triangle Of Sadness, has died at the age of 32. She died on Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said. Dean also had a recurring...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Semi Ajayi injury blow for West Brom ahead of Burnley game

West Brom will be without defender Semi Ajayi for Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship match against Burnley. Baggies boss Steve Bruce has confirmed Ajayi is set to be sidelined for “a few weeks” after scans revealed he had suffered ankle ligament damage during Tuesday’s draw with Wigan.
SOCCER
newschain

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

Ukraine claims to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fuelling speculation that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is under way. Russia said it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. The...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris St Germain#Ac Milan#Juventus#Serie A Dusan Vlahovic#Chelsea#English#Cremonese#Bayern Munich#Borussia Monchengladbach#The Allianz Arena
newschain

Halil Dervisoglu makes Burnley switch

Burnley have confirmed the signing of striker Halil Dervisoglu on a season-long loan. The 22-year-old is the Clarets’ 15th signing of the summer transfer window and arrives at Turf Moor from Brentford. Dervisoglu joined the Bees in 2019 from Sparta Rotterdam and has since had loan spells with FC...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez unlikely to join Premiership rivals Hearts

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin does not expect striker Christian Ramirez to join Hearts. The Dons will allow the out-of-favour American to leave Pittodrie if he can find the right club, and it was reported on Thursday that the Jambos were keen. However, Goodwin is reluctant to entertain the possibility of...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Patrick Vieira keen to strengthen Palace squad but tight-lipped on targets

Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace need to recruit new players before the transfer deadline but was tight-lipped on potential Selhurst Park returns for Conor Gallagher and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Vieira’s biggest job ahead of the window closing on Thursday looked set to be fending off reported interest in star man Wilfried...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Dion Pereira set to start for Bradford against Walsall following loan move

Dion Pereira is in line to make his second debut for Bradford against Walsall after joining on a season-long loan on deadline day. The 23-year-old winger rejoined the Bantams from Luton after a successful loan spell last season and should go straight into the starting line-up on Saturday. Fellow winger...
SOCCER
newschain

Willy Boly becomes Nottingham Forest’s 19th summer signing

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of defender Willy Boly from Wolves, taking the club’s summer transfers up to 19. The Ivory Coast international, 31, has signed a two-year deal at the City Ground to further bolster Steve Cooper’s squad following a return to the Premier League. Boly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Hull sign Adama Traore on free transfer from Hatayspor

Mali international Adama Traore has joined Hull on a two-year deal to further boost the options of boss Shota Arveladze. The Sky Bet Championship club have signed the attacker on a free transfer after he left Hatayspor following two seasons in Turkey. Traore has enjoyed spells with Lille and Monaco...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Clinton Mola makes Blackburn loan move

Blackburn have completed the loan signing of former Chelsea youngster Clinton Mola. Stuttgart defender Mola has joined Rovers on a season-long loan with the Sky Bet Championship club holding the option to buy the England Under-21 international if the switch proves successful. Mola becomes Blackburn’s sixth summer signing under new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Forest Green suffer Udoka Godwin-Malife blow ahead of Shrewsbury clash

Forest Green have suffered a blow ahead of Saturday’s home game against Shrewsbury, with Udoka Godwin-Malife revealing that he will undergo surgery. Godwin-Malife suffered a hamstring injury during the 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich on August 6. The 22-year-old defender confirmed on social media on Thursday that he will...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy