Cristiano Ronaldo 'called for Harry Maguire to be demoted' and said he was 'part of the problem' at Man United
It's no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford hasn't exactly gone according to plan so far. However, an explosive new report details just how toxic things got at Manchester United between the 37-year-old, his teammates, and the club's former manager Ralf Rangnick last season. One of the most...
Erik ten Hag sets Cristiano Ronaldo a new challenge as Manchester Untied striker looks set to stay at Old Trafford
Almost all has now been revealed regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, and with it looking increasingly likely he will stay, Erik ten Hag has a plan for the player. Earlier on Wednesday, The Athletic released a reveal-all piece on the one year anniversary of Ronaldo’s long-awaited return to Old...
Chelsea set to test PSG's resolve with 'sensational' late Neymar offer
With Thomas Tuchel desperate to add to his ranks before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday (1 September), Chelsea could be about to test the waters with a huge bid for Neymar. According to The Daily Mail, the Brazilian's current club PSG have approached Chelsea over the possibility of...
VAR controversy as Newcastle fans think Alexander Isak was onside for disallowed goal against Liverpool
Newcastle United supporters believe club-record signing Alexander Isak was wrongly denied a second goal against Liverpool in their dramatic 2-1 defeat at Anfield. Isak put the Magpies ahead on Merseyside with a well-taken finish on his debut for the club, after joining in a £63m move from Real Sociedad last week.
Frenkie de Jong caught taking flight to London ahead of transfer deadline day
Frenkie de Jong was caught taking a flight to London, with just days left of the transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. You can see De Jong taking his flight in the video below. It has been an extremely long summer when it comes to De...
Barcelona set to axe FIVE players, then sign THREE new stars
Barcelona are set to make some major, wholesale changes to their squad ahead of transfer deadline day. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent this summer, having snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They've also trimmed their squad following the sales of...
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his...
84-year-old Manchester City fan watched game from Phil Foden's box, the footage is so heartwarming
Phil Foden invited a Manchester City fan suffering with dementia into his box to watch the 6-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night. 84-year-old, Barry Carr, a lifelong supporter of the sky blues, went viral in May when his grandson Charlie Gibson documented his experience watching City win the Premier League title in dramatic fashion at the Etihad Stadium.
After a summer of rumours Cristiano Ronaldo now looks set to stay at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is now expected to stay at Manchester United this season, according to reports, after neither Napoli or Sporting tabled bids for him. It has been the summer's longest and most arduous transfer saga, and that's saying something considering Frenkie de Jong's story, but it is nearly over. With...
Erik ten Hag reveals his honest assessment of Manchester United's 2022 transfer window
As Manchester United’s 2022 summer transfer window draws to a close, Erik ten Hag has provided his honest assessment of it. United’s window got off to a slow start, with only one signing, Tyrell Malacia, happening during the opening weeks. Malacia was later followed by Lisandro Martinez and...
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal: Marcelo to Leicester City could be huge shock move and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea draws near
All the biggest transfer news on deadline day for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs. Remember Carlos Vinicius' celebration against Marine is legendary, could be on his way to Fulham. a few seconds ago. Aston Villa have agreed to sign Jan Bednarek from Southampton. The centre back will join on...
Pundit joins calls that Jurgen Klopp putting his arm around Scott Parker was patronising
Jurgen Klopp's actions towards Scott Parker have been brandished as 'patronising' by one pundit, after the Liverpool boss put his arm around Parker. On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool put their poor start to the season behind them, by equalling a Premier League record for the biggest ever win, against Bournemouth. It...
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Chelsea's forgotten man seals seventh loan move, he's only played 23 games for them since 2015
Baba Rahman will embark on a seventh loan spell away from parent club Chelsea for the 2022/23 campaign. The 28-year-old defender, who signed for the Blues from FC Augsburg in 2015 for a reported £22 million, has made just 23 appearances in his Chelsea career to date. In fact,...
Erik ten Hag has made his mind up on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at Manchester United
Despite it looking like he could leave the club earlier this summer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will look to fight for his place at Old Trafford next season as he is set to stay. Signed by Manchester United for £50 million in 2019, Wan-Bissaka had a very promising first season in Manchester.
Newcastle United staff appear to throw objects towards Liverpool bench
Fabio Carvalho's 98th minute winner for Liverpool didn't go down well on the Newcastle United bench, as one of their staff appeared to thrown something at the opposition technical area. Tensions ran high at the end of Liverpool's win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, following Carvalho's extremely late winner in...
Liverpool fans booed off Newcastle United players for 'awful tactics'
Liverpool fans were not happy with Newcastle United's tactics on Wednesday night, and booed Eddie Howe's team off the pitch, as you can see in the video below. Liverpool were coming off their absolute battering of Bournemouth last weekend, when they came up Newcastle, looking ever improved since Howe took over last year.
Ex-Liverpool star blasts Man United's deal for Antony 'ridiculous', claims £60m for Anthony Gordon 'makes more sense'
Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann claims Manchester United have spent a "ridiculous amount of money" on Antony and believes the Ajax winger could fail to live up to expectations at Old Trafford. United confirmed on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement in principle to sign Antony, subject to him...
Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Latest deadline day news on Ronaldo, Antony, Dubravka and more
Manchester United's deadline day is underway and there are tons of updates to keep up with throughout and you can do that with our live blog below. Erik ten Hag's side will face Leicester City in their fourth game of the Premier League season in the evening, but there will be much to pay attention to elsewhere.
Wesley Fofana on dream Chelsea move, Reece James' Instagram message, legend status and Leicester farewell
Wesley Fofana has outlined his dreams and goals after joining Chelsea on a seven-year contract from Leicester City. The 21-year-old completed his signing on Wednesday afternoon as Thomas Tuchel sealed his seventh first-team signing of the summer. Chelsea will pay a fee around £70 million plus add-ons for the France...
