Soccer

SPORTbible

Barcelona set to axe FIVE players, then sign THREE new stars

Barcelona are set to make some major, wholesale changes to their squad ahead of transfer deadline day. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent this summer, having snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They've also trimmed their squad following the sales of...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

84-year-old Manchester City fan watched game from Phil Foden's box, the footage is so heartwarming

Phil Foden invited a Manchester City fan suffering with dementia into his box to watch the 6-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night. 84-year-old, Barry Carr, a lifelong supporter of the sky blues, went viral in May when his grandson Charlie Gibson documented his experience watching City win the Premier League title in dramatic fashion at the Etihad Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal: Marcelo to Leicester City could be huge shock move and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea draws near

All the biggest transfer news on deadline day for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs. Remember Carlos Vinicius' celebration against Marine is legendary, could be on his way to Fulham. a few seconds ago. Aston Villa have agreed to sign Jan Bednarek from Southampton. The centre back will join on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
