Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
‘Morning Joe': Midterms Should Be a ‘Massive, Historic Landslide’ Win for GOP – But Trump Will Make Them Lose
Joe Scarborough cites three major issues plaguing Republicans going into November. While the Biden administration’s approval rating is creeping ever-slightly higher, many may be wondering why, based on historical precedent, the midterm elections aren’t looking like an automatic win for the GOP to take over both the House and Senate.
