Cape Canaveral, FL

WESH

Orange County students learn about science behind Artemis 1 launch

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Even though Artemis 1 didn't get to launch today, kids at the Academic Center for Excellence were still able to get a one-of-a-kind science lesson. "Unfortunately, I have to start with some bad news. The launch is not going to happen today," Amy Foster, a professor at UCF said to a class.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando realtor explains rise in home sale cancellations

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the real estate market finally showing signs of cooling down, more buyers are backing out of contracts. Analysts believe some people are getting scared of higher interest rates. Real estate analysts seem to agree that the hot housing market is showing some signs of cooling...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Reporter Tony Atkins joins the WESH 2 News team

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tony Atkins comes to WESH 2 News beginning August 29 as the station’s newest reporter. He joins from WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, WI where he served as a general assignment reporter. Atkins began his broadcast journalism career at WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh, PA, followed by WHBQ-TV in...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Seminole County demonstrates how to prevent hot car deaths

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A local mom, Makia Wallace, has been making her voice heard. “I realize now how God has changed my pain into purpose,” Wallace said. After losing her 21-month-old son Jace to a hot car, because a friend of the family forgot him inside a car nearly two years ago, Wallace has made stopping hot car deaths her mission.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

﻿Orlando memorial service brings awareness to overdose deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. — First Presbyterian Church of Orlando and Project Opioid hosted a memorial service to remember those lost to overdose deaths. "We're gonna enter now into a time of prayer," Senior Pastor David Swanson said at the memorial service. Senior Pastor David Swanson said each year, more than...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies investigating body found in Orange County

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a person's body was discovered in the water on Wednesday morning. Deputies say the person was located in water near the area of the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead when a fire department...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando police searching for suspect in bank robbery

ORLANDO, Fla. — A bank robber is on the run after Orlando police say he threatened an employee at a bank. Police responded to a local business in regard to an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Around 9 a.m., the suspect, a man, walked into the business located on the...
ORLANDO, FL

