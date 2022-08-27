Read full article on original website
WESH
Disappointed Artemis 1 spectators pack up after scrubbed launch
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — People packed up their stuff and headed out quickly from Jetty Park in Port Canaveral after hearing NASA scrubbed today's Artemis 1 launch. A bummer for people like Nicole Michael, who's here from the Czech Republic. "It's kind of sad because it was the opportunity...
WESH
City of Orlando partners with Universal Studios to improve roads near Epic Universe theme park
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is partnering with Universal Studios to improve some of the roads between Universal's existing theme parks and the new Epic Universe park which is slated to open in 2025. City officials say the planned road expansions will help improve the flow of...
WESH
Study on Volusia County dolphins reveals new insight into their relationships
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A recent study of bottlenose dolphins in the Halifax River and northern Indian River Lagoon shows that if one of the animals is in trouble, many others may be too. The Hubbs-Seaworld Research Institute partnered with Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine following several dozen...
WESH
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer to celebrate completion of SoDo Urban Trail extension
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Orlando mayor and the District 4 city commissioner are planning to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the SoDo Urban Trail extension completion. According to Dyer, the trail is supposed to bring more safety for pedestrians and bicyclists. The extension is connected to...
WESH
FWC working to trap bear spotted in Seminole County with head stuck in plastic container
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — When bears and other animals get into trash, it's more than a nuisance. It's a legitimate threat to their lives. George Cheney spotted a bear when he heard a noise next door at his Seminole County home. "Looked to see what was going on out...
WESH
AdventHealth announces development of new test to detect deadly brain-eating amoeba
ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth announced a new test developed to detect deadly brain-eating amoeba. Thursday morning, Dr. Jose Alexander, Dr. Vincent Valente, along with Steve and Shelly Smelski were among the speakers listed for the briefing. All speakers talked about the laboratory test developed for detecting and treating infections...
WESH
Orange County students learn about science behind Artemis 1 launch
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Even though Artemis 1 didn't get to launch today, kids at the Academic Center for Excellence were still able to get a one-of-a-kind science lesson. "Unfortunately, I have to start with some bad news. The launch is not going to happen today," Amy Foster, a professor at UCF said to a class.
WESH
Orlando realtor explains rise in home sale cancellations
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the real estate market finally showing signs of cooling down, more buyers are backing out of contracts. Analysts believe some people are getting scared of higher interest rates. Real estate analysts seem to agree that the hot housing market is showing some signs of cooling...
WESH
Reporter Tony Atkins joins the WESH 2 News team
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tony Atkins comes to WESH 2 News beginning August 29 as the station’s newest reporter. He joins from WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, WI where he served as a general assignment reporter. Atkins began his broadcast journalism career at WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh, PA, followed by WHBQ-TV in...
WESH
New study in Central Florida reveals treatment that's helping heal long COVID-19 symptoms
WINTER PARK, Fla. — From fatigue to anxiety and confusion – even after recovering from the virus, long COVID-19 symptoms are not only hard to deal with, they're hard to understand. A new breakthrough study by a Central Florida medical facility shows how a treatment is helping some...
WESH
Seminole County demonstrates how to prevent hot car deaths
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A local mom, Makia Wallace, has been making her voice heard. “I realize now how God has changed my pain into purpose,” Wallace said. After losing her 21-month-old son Jace to a hot car, because a friend of the family forgot him inside a car nearly two years ago, Wallace has made stopping hot car deaths her mission.
WESH
Orange County leaders approve plan to extend emergency rental assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders just approved a plan that could help renters facing skyrocketing increases. The county's emergency rental assistance program is over at the end of next month. About $16 million will be available and, for the first time, people whose rent has been increased...
WESH
Oviedo woman reunited with first responders who helped save her life
OVIEDO, Fla. — A local woman collapsed in her home more than a month ago, but quick action saved her life. "He said we had just finished eating dinner, and I collapsed," Janie Pettaway said. Now, after a month of recovery, she offered her gratitude to first responders. She...
WESH
Man arrested for arson at historic, family-owned Orlando ice cream shop, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's been more than three months since fire damaged a family-owned business in Orange County, forcing them to close the shop. But now Orlando Police say they have their suspect and he's charged with the arson of Goff's Drive In. WESH 2 News spoke with the...
WESH
Orlando memorial service brings awareness to overdose deaths
ORLANDO, Fla. — First Presbyterian Church of Orlando and Project Opioid hosted a memorial service to remember those lost to overdose deaths. "We're gonna enter now into a time of prayer," Senior Pastor David Swanson said at the memorial service. Senior Pastor David Swanson said each year, more than...
WESH
Energy bill assistance program available for qualified households
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Many people need a little help just to get by each day as inflation tightens the budgets of Americans everywhere. One government program is crucial for helping thousands of Floridians keep the lights on, but you may not have heard of it. "You don't know...
WESH
Osceola teen left unresponsive from car accident regains ability to speak
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Christina and Ed Verdecia said their 16-year-old son Jacob Verdecia was in the backseat of a car with friends when the driver lost control on the turnpike earlier this month. They said Jacob Verdecia wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and that the crash left him in...
WESH
Deputies investigating body found in Orange County
According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a person's body was discovered in the water on Wednesday morning. Deputies say the person was located in water near the area of the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead when a fire department...
WESH
Osceola County Sheriff's Office working on cold case techniques at symposium
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says its working with the Florida Sheriff's Association Cold Case Advisory Commission on techniques used to solve cold cases. The FSA helps detectives in different areas with training in cold cases. A 2-day Cold Case Advisory Commission symposium is being...
WESH
Orlando police searching for suspect in bank robbery
ORLANDO, Fla. — A bank robber is on the run after Orlando police say he threatened an employee at a bank. Police responded to a local business in regard to an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Around 9 a.m., the suspect, a man, walked into the business located on the...
