Kim Jong-un builds eight new mansions so that would-be assassins never know where to find him

By Nick Parker
 4 days ago
KIM Jong-un has built several new mansions so that would-be assassins never know where to find him, experts have revealed.

Eight luxury houses have been detected in the North Korean tyrant’s Ch’angkwangsan compound at the heart of the capital Pyongyang.

The blog North Korea Leadership Watch also identified a new guard block and plots for future mansions.

Chief blogger Michael Madden said the buildings would obstruct a “decapitation strike”.

He added: “This would be an attack from outside the country targeting the leadership along with command and control over its military assets.

“About ten years ago, South Korean forces simulated such an attack — and it sent Pyongyang into a tizzy.”

The compound opposite the ruling party’s offices in Kim’s “forbidden city” is only one of about 13 available to the dictator, his family and close aides across the country.

Mr Madden added: “These departments are some of the most powerful institutions in North Korean political culture as they supervise the work of government, security and military organisations.

“The Ch'angkwangsan Compound is also close to a number of venues where the North Korean leadership holds national events, as well as Pyongyang's restaurant row.”

Mr Madden said the paranoid despot’s other ploys to dodge his enemies include early morning travel, underground facilities or decoy motorcades.

He added: “If you think he is in one house, well, guess again, he might be in another.”

Comments / 69

Joe Dirt
4d ago

Should have parked a cruise missle in living room a long time ago. Lives the life of luxury and spends billions on nuclear weapons that don't work instead of feeding his citizens who are starving to death and being executed for things that would not bring a jail sentence in most of the world. If someone really wants to get him they will find a way

Reply(2)
15
Mike Chronoviat
4d ago

instead of giving the money to the general public who is struggling economically Typically a dictatorship mentallity point of view.

Reply(5)
14
extinct anon
4d ago

sounds like an excuse for him to continue to blow his country's money while his citizens starve. if he was really concerned about his safety he would have built bunkers

Reply
9
Person
Kim Jong Un
TheDailyBeast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular.For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.Sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance say the games will climax in a “decapitation” exercise where they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the leader, Kim Jong Un....
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
World
Politics
Kim Jong-Un's 'Unstoppable' Nuclear Missile Program Is Set To Take Over Us Defense Developments, Says Expert

Kim Jong-un's nuclear missile program looks "unstoppable" and is set to take over U.S. missile defense program developments, according to an expert on North Korea. North Korea is swiftly advancing its strategic weapons capabilities, and it looks like they're "faster" and "unstoppable," Victor Cha, the former director of Asian affairs on the National Security Council and Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said virtually at a conference in Seoul on Wednesday, according to Yonhap News Agency.
MILITARY
Putin’s war guru Alexander Dugin ‘suffers heart attack’ after dodging assassination attempt that wiped out daughter

VLADIMIR Putin's so-called "spiritual mastermind" has suffered a suspected heart attack after surviving an attempt on his life, reports have claimed. Alexander Dugin, the man sometimes described as "Putin's brain", is in hospital following the blast that wiped out his 30-year-old daughter Darya Dugina. Kremlin analyst Olga Lautman reported that...
CELEBRITIES
