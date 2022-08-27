Read full article on original website
Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
Nebraska approved close to $90M for high-speed internet broadband program
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The federal government approved Nebraska’s plan to connect thousands of hard-to-reach areas with affordable high-speed internet. Nebraska has been approved for close to $90 million that would connect some 21,000 homes and businesses through the Broadband Bridge Program. It’s a competitive grant program in the...
Monday Aug. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports no deaths, jump in ICU cases
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Nebraska troopers arrested four people after finding over 100 pounds of meth in traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers arrested four people with dozens of pounds of drugs at a traffic stop. Troopers arrested Jhonny Murillo Martinez, 38, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and passengers Tonny Guevara Chacon, 24, of Lorton, Virginia; Rene Rodriguez Morales, 27, of Falls Church, Virginia; and Marta Rodriguez, 38, of Falls Church, Virginia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp according to the release.
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody
Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022.
Nebraska designates this week as raising awareness of drug overdoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week has been designated as Drug Overdose Awareness Week by Gov. Pete Ricketts. It comes as overdose deaths continue to rise across the country and here at home. In 2021, there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the United States, an increase of about...
Iowans can now request absentee ballots for November general election
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Tuesday, people in Iowa can submit a request for an absentee ballot for the upcoming midterm election. The Secretary of State’s office said county auditors will begin mailing absentee ballots on Oct. 19, which is also the first day Iowans can vote in-person.
Nebraska teen in abortion case appears in court
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Northeast Nebraska teen made an appearance in court Monday in an abortion case. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared in district court in Madison, Nebraska for a pretrial hearing. She is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.
