Ur N Denial
4d ago
how can people on the streets be expected to follow the law if our own law enforcement doesn't
Reply(19)
6
berkeleyside.org
Police: After Ashby fire, men found with meth, mailbox keys, ID theft document trove
Two men are facing a long list of felony charges related to identity theft and other crimes after an investigation that began with an apartment fire on Ashby Avenue in South Berkeley in late July. Authorities say the men, at the time of their arrest last week, were found with...
KTVU FOX 2
Police chase in Lafayette, suspect vehicle crashes into sheriff's car
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A 21-year-old and a youth were arrested in Lafayette Tuesday night after a high speed chase through three counties and deputies ended up cornering the getaway car at a dead end street. Contra Costa County Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said deputies arrested a minor and his passenger,...
berkeleyside.org
Antioch man charged with northwest Berkeley carjacking after being spotted in stolen car
A man has been charged with carjacking a Berkeley man at knifepoint Sunday night after authorities say they found him driving the stolen car in Antioch the next day. The Berkeley resident had just parked in the 1000 block of Virginia Street, near Ninth Street, on Sunday at 9:20 p.m. when the carjacking took place, police said.
One arrested; second suspect at large in Newark shooting
NEWARK -- One person was in custody and a second remained at large after riddling a Newark home with bullets and the crashing their vehicle during a short police pursuit.Newark police said officers responded at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a residence being struck by gunfire in the 36000 block of Cherry Street. Upon arrival, officers found two suspects -- one of them armed -- who disregarded their commands and got into a vehicle and sped away from the scene. Police pursued the vehicle, but it crashed after turning northbound into the southbound lanes of Newark Boulevard....
Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 26-28
Hmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 26-28, 2022...
2 more suspects arrested following butane hash oil explosion in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- Police have made two additional arrests and recovered a dozen firearms including a stolen assault rifle following a weekend explosion at a Santa Rosa home triggered by an illegal butane hash oil lab.The explosion happened on August 21 just before 10 p.m. at a house on the 1000 block of Russell Avenue. Santa Rosa fire crews arrived to find the home's garage door blown open and an active fire burning inside the garage. Investigators determined vapors from the hash oil lab ignited and caused the explosion which left the home uninhabitable with significant structural damage.Police arrested 22-year-old...
CHP: 9-year-old boy shot in car on 580 near Vallejo, shooting results in crash
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A shooting Tuesday night on I-580 near Oakland injured a 9-year-old boy and caused the car he was riding in to crash, hurting the driver, the California Highway Patrol said.At 9:52 p.m., CHP dispatch received reports of a shooting between cars on eastbound I-580 near Fruitvale Avenue. Responding officers then connected with one of the vehicles, which had exited the freeway and crashed near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue in Oakland. In the car the driver, a woman, had been injured in the crash, and her 9-year-old passenger had been shot; he was sitting in the front passenger seat.Both had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.CHP officials said Wednesday that no motive had been determined nor did they have any suspects. If you or someone you know have information regarding this incident, please call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.
Off-duty officer’s vehicle struck by gunfire on Northbound 101
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the name of the agency the officer worked for. (Aug. 30, 2022) (KRON) — An off duty San Jose PD officer’s personal vehicle was struck by gunfire on the Northbound 101 near the 85 exchange, according to tweets from the San Jose Police Department. The officer’s vehicle […]
Shooting at liquor store allegedly started over cigarettes
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — What started off as just another sale escalated to gunshots Monday night at a Stockton liquor store on Jamestown Street. “Just before 10 p.m., our officers responded to a disturbance at Victoria’s Liquor Store,” Officer Joe Silva said. The store owner’s son told FOX40 the disturbance started over a pack of […]
NBC Bay Area
Off-Duty Cop's Vehicle Shot on Hwy. 101 in San Jose: Police
An off-duty San Jose police officer's personal vehicle was struck by gunfire on northbound U.S. Highway 101 on Tuesday afternoon but the officer was not injured, police said. The shooting was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 1:42 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near the interchange with state Highway 85.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Held for $6.5 Million Bond for a Murder at Southside Community Park
RICHMOND – Gregory A. Bonner Jr., 48, remains in custody in lieu of $6.5 million bond, following his arrest on August 24. Bonner is charged with murdering a man at Southside Community Park four days earlier. Officers responded to gunshots on August 20 at the park. They located the...
eastcountytoday.net
Arrest Made in Bethel Island Stabbing
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at about 10:18 PM, Delta Station Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to a bar on the 3800 block of Willow Road in Bethel Island regarding a stabbing. Officers arrived and found several stabbing victims and three others who were injured. One of the victims was flown by helicopter to a hospital. All of the victims were expected to survive.
Police seek help in finding man missing for six months
(KRON) — Pinole Police and Alameda County Sheriff’s office are searching for a man who has been missing since last December, according to an announcement from the agencies. Henry Meadows, 74, has been missing for more than six months. Police say that Meadows also goes by the nickname Joe, and has ties in Berkeley, Hayward, […]
Press Banner
Steven Carrillo Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
The man who killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller during a violent crime spree in the Santa Cruz Mountains two years ago was sentenced on Aug. 26 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Steven Carrillo, 34, also received prison time for attempting to kill...
KTVU FOX 2
Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
9-year-old boy shot in incident that saw car riddled with bullets in overnight Oakland shooting
OAKLAND (KRON) -A 9-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in an overnight shooting that occurred on Interstate 580 in Oakland. The boy was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the shooting, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol. A female driver also suffered non-life threatening injuries. […]
Suspect who robbed Walnut Creek bank and attempted to rob a second minutes later arrested
(KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. Both incidents occurred minutes apart, according to the tweet. “Officers and Detectives located the suspect and he has been arrested,” the tweet states. “There […]
NBC Bay Area
Lyft Hit With Dozens of Lawsuits Over Reported Assaults
San Francisco-based Lyft was hit with more than a dozen new lawsuits all at once Wednesday, most of them by drivers who say they were physically or sexually assaulted by passengers. In total, there were 17 new lawsuits filed in 11 states. The attorneys claim it's the first time this...
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot Monday Outside Hudson Court Apartments in Antioch
At 6:36 pm Monday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Hudson Ct and Fairview Drive on a report of a shooting that had just occurred. According to Antioch Police, callers reported hearing gunshots followed by screaming in the open space behind the Hudson Townhouse Manor apartments. Upon...
crimevoice.com
Sonoma County man arrested in connection to fatal parking lot stabbing
A Sonoma County man was recently arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing. 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia was identified as the primary suspect in a fatal stabbing in Santa Rosa on the night of Thursday, August 11. Police responded to the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue to investigate several...
