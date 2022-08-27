ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Comments / 23

Ur N Denial
4d ago

how can people on the streets be expected to follow the law if our own law enforcement doesn't

Reply(19)
6
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Police chase in Lafayette, suspect vehicle crashes into sheriff's car

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A 21-year-old and a youth were arrested in Lafayette Tuesday night after a high speed chase through three counties and deputies ended up cornering the getaway car at a dead end street. Contra Costa County Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said deputies arrested a minor and his passenger,...
LAFAYETTE, CA
CBS San Francisco

One arrested; second suspect at large in Newark shooting

NEWARK -- One person was in custody and a second remained at large after riddling a Newark home with bullets and the crashing their vehicle during a short police pursuit.Newark police said officers responded at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a residence being struck by gunfire in the 36000 block of Cherry Street. Upon arrival, officers found two suspects -- one of them armed -- who disregarded their commands and got into a vehicle and sped away from the scene.  Police pursued the vehicle, but it crashed after turning northbound into the southbound lanes of Newark Boulevard....
NEWARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pinole, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Pinole, CA
Crime & Safety
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 26-28

Hmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 26-28, 2022...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 more suspects arrested following butane hash oil explosion in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- Police have made two additional arrests and recovered a dozen firearms including a stolen assault rifle following a weekend explosion at a Santa Rosa home triggered by an illegal butane hash oil lab.The explosion happened on August 21 just before 10 p.m. at a house on the 1000 block of Russell Avenue. Santa Rosa fire crews arrived to find the home's garage door blown open and an active fire burning inside the garage. Investigators determined vapors from the hash oil lab ignited and caused the explosion which left the home uninhabitable with significant structural damage.Police arrested 22-year-old...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP: 9-year-old boy shot in car on 580 near Vallejo, shooting results in crash

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A shooting Tuesday night on I-580 near Oakland injured a 9-year-old boy and caused the car he was riding in to crash, hurting the driver, the California Highway Patrol said.At 9:52 p.m., CHP dispatch received reports of a shooting between cars on eastbound I-580 near Fruitvale Avenue. Responding officers then connected with one of the vehicles, which had exited the freeway and crashed near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue in Oakland. In the car the driver, a woman, had been injured in the crash, and her 9-year-old passenger had been shot; he was sitting in the front passenger seat.Both had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.CHP officials said Wednesday that no motive had been determined nor did they have any suspects. If you or someone you know have information regarding this incident, please call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Off-duty officer’s vehicle struck by gunfire on Northbound 101

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the name of the agency the officer worked for. (Aug. 30, 2022) (KRON) — An off duty San Jose PD officer’s personal vehicle was struck by gunfire on the Northbound 101 near the 85 exchange, according to tweets from the San Jose Police Department. The officer’s vehicle […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#The Sheriff S Office
FOX40

Shooting at liquor store allegedly started over cigarettes

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — What started off as just another sale escalated to gunshots Monday night at a Stockton liquor store on Jamestown Street. “Just before 10 p.m., our officers responded to a disturbance at Victoria’s Liquor Store,” Officer Joe Silva said. The store owner’s son told FOX40 the disturbance started over a pack of […]
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Off-Duty Cop's Vehicle Shot on Hwy. 101 in San Jose: Police

An off-duty San Jose police officer's personal vehicle was struck by gunfire on northbound U.S. Highway 101 on Tuesday afternoon but the officer was not injured, police said. The shooting was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 1:42 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near the interchange with state Highway 85.
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Arrest Made in Bethel Island Stabbing

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at about 10:18 PM, Delta Station Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to a bar on the 3800 block of Willow Road in Bethel Island regarding a stabbing. Officers arrived and found several stabbing victims and three others who were injured. One of the victims was flown by helicopter to a hospital. All of the victims were expected to survive.
BETHEL ISLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

Police seek help in finding man missing for six months

(KRON) — Pinole Police and Alameda County Sheriff’s office are searching for a man who has been missing since last December, according to an announcement from the agencies. Henry Meadows, 74, has been missing for more than six months. Police say that Meadows also goes by the nickname Joe, and has ties in Berkeley, Hayward, […]
PINOLE, CA
Press Banner

Steven Carrillo Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

The man who killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller during a violent crime spree in the Santa Cruz Mountains two years ago was sentenced on Aug. 26 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Steven Carrillo, 34, also received prison time for attempting to kill...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Lyft Hit With Dozens of Lawsuits Over Reported Assaults

San Francisco-based Lyft was hit with more than a dozen new lawsuits all at once Wednesday, most of them by drivers who say they were physically or sexually assaulted by passengers. In total, there were 17 new lawsuits filed in 11 states. The attorneys claim it's the first time this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Shot Monday Outside Hudson Court Apartments in Antioch

At 6:36 pm Monday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Hudson Ct and Fairview Drive on a report of a shooting that had just occurred. According to Antioch Police, callers reported hearing gunshots followed by screaming in the open space behind the Hudson Townhouse Manor apartments. Upon...
ANTIOCH, CA
crimevoice.com

Sonoma County man arrested in connection to fatal parking lot stabbing

A Sonoma County man was recently arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing. 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia was identified as the primary suspect in a fatal stabbing in Santa Rosa on the night of Thursday, August 11. Police responded to the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue to investigate several...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy