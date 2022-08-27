For the third time in less than a week, the Bruins have had another alum reach the big leagues. The Detroit Tigers will select the contract of infielder Ryan Kreidler on Thursday, manager AJ Hinch told the media Wednesday. Kreidler will be making his major league debut when he suits up for the Tigers, becoming the third UCLA baseball product to do so in a span of just six days.

