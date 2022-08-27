WASHINGTON — Police in the District are investigating two shootings and a stabbing in Northeast Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers first responded to a reported stabbing before midnight in the 800 block of 18th St. Northeast. When officers arrived they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. Investigators say they are looking for a woman with a small build, wearing a white T-shirt and green pants.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO