ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
popville.com

Butter Me Up opening T Street (and 14th, NW) location Friday!!

“Andre McCain, founder, and CEO of Butter Me Up, the breakfast sandwich concept that began as a pop-up in May 2020 from HalfSmoke restaurant, is pleased to announce the Friday, September 2, opening of his second brick-and-mortar location in the bustling Logan Circle neighborhood at 1409 T Street, NW, 20009. Patrons can anticipate innovate, yet familiar breakfast staples at the new Butter Me Up 14th Street location, which will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Teen Arrested After Shooting Students Outside DC School

A 15-year-old gunman has been taken into custody after shooting two students near a public charter school in Washington DC, authorities say. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 4500 block of Lee Street near the intersection of 45th Street around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31. The IDEA Public Charter School put the school on a precautionary lockdown following the shooting, according to the DC Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
fox5dc.com

Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Washington DC carjacking incidents continue to rise since 2019, with majority of arrests involving juveniles

Carjacking incidents in Washington, D.C., continue to rise since 2019, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) statistics show. On Sunday evening, two juvenile suspects made Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. the latest of more than 300 victims impacted by carjackings far this year after they shot and wounded the football player on H Street — a busy strip of restaurants and grocery stores between Capitol Hill and Northeast D.C. neighborhoods.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Dc#Back To School#D C#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
WTOP

Police looking for suspect in Northeast shooting involving off-duty FBI Police officer

Additional details emerge surrounding a shooting in Northeast D.C. that involved an off-duty FBI Police officer. The shooting happened last Saturday afternoon near Kenilworth Avenue. According to the police report, the off-duty FBI Police officer told local law enforcement that he was traveling on D.C. 295 when another car crashed into his. The other vehicle’s driver refused to stop, and the off-duty FBI Police officer followed the vehicle.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA

DC Police investigating 2 shootings, stabbing in Northeast

WASHINGTON — Police in the District are investigating two shootings and a stabbing in Northeast Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers first responded to a reported stabbing before midnight in the 800 block of 18th St. Northeast. When officers arrived they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. Investigators say they are looking for a woman with a small build, wearing a white T-shirt and green pants.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Helicopter Circling in Columbia Heights, Shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave NE, Carjacking in Hill East Last Night and MPD releases more info about Shooting of Washington Commanders Rookie Running Back

Catherine and many others write around 7am this morning: “Does anyone know why on earth there’s a helicopter circling above Columbia Heights at this hour???”. Besides it being a park police helicopter not much else is known as of 9am, stay tuned. From MPD around 6am: “Shooting Investigation...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Deadly shooting in broad daylight

Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy