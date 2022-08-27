Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
WUSA
Fairfax community remembers a beloved teacher
A great educator. An even better man. How a community in Fairfax County is remembering a teacher, loved by so many.
popville.com
Butter Me Up opening T Street (and 14th, NW) location Friday!!
“Andre McCain, founder, and CEO of Butter Me Up, the breakfast sandwich concept that began as a pop-up in May 2020 from HalfSmoke restaurant, is pleased to announce the Friday, September 2, opening of his second brick-and-mortar location in the bustling Logan Circle neighborhood at 1409 T Street, NW, 20009. Patrons can anticipate innovate, yet familiar breakfast staples at the new Butter Me Up 14th Street location, which will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Watch Live: Two teens were injured in shootings near IDEA public charter school in Northeast D.C.
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Metropolitan Police Department provides an update on a shooting that left two teens injured and prompted...
Teen Arrested After Shooting Students Outside DC School
A 15-year-old gunman has been taken into custody after shooting two students near a public charter school in Washington DC, authorities say. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 4500 block of Lee Street near the intersection of 45th Street around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31. The IDEA Public Charter School put the school on a precautionary lockdown following the shooting, according to the DC Police Department.
fox5dc.com
Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
Washington DC carjacking incidents continue to rise since 2019, with majority of arrests involving juveniles
Carjacking incidents in Washington, D.C., continue to rise since 2019, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) statistics show. On Sunday evening, two juvenile suspects made Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. the latest of more than 300 victims impacted by carjackings far this year after they shot and wounded the football player on H Street — a busy strip of restaurants and grocery stores between Capitol Hill and Northeast D.C. neighborhoods.
Washington Examiner
Commanders' Brian Robinson shooting highlights DC's struggle with juvenile crime
The shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson this weekend renewed scrutiny of a problem that is gripping the nation’s capital: a rise in violent juvenile crime. Police blamed two black juveniles for the crime on Sunday evening that left Robinson, the Commanders’ running back, with non-life-threatening injuries in...
GW Hatchet
Man who jumped in front of Metro train at Foggy Bottom station charged with murder
The man who jumped in front of a Metro train at the Foggy Bottom station Sunday morning has been charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, according to a police statement Monday. Ernest Hayden was arrested at the GW Hospital for the murder of his wife Pauline Hayden, who...
WUSA
Late Hyattsville Mayor accused of stealing millions of dollars from a DC Charter School
Kevin Ward took his own life in January. Tonight he's accused of stealing millions of dollars from a DC Charter School.
Police in DC work shootings in Northeast, Southeast
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1500 Block of Maryland Avenue Northeast, according to a Tweet.
Woman, innocent bystander shot Saturday night in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, VA. – a woman who was an innocent bystander, was shot by a 21...
WTOP
Police looking for suspect in Northeast shooting involving off-duty FBI Police officer
Additional details emerge surrounding a shooting in Northeast D.C. that involved an off-duty FBI Police officer. The shooting happened last Saturday afternoon near Kenilworth Avenue. According to the police report, the off-duty FBI Police officer told local law enforcement that he was traveling on D.C. 295 when another car crashed into his. The other vehicle’s driver refused to stop, and the off-duty FBI Police officer followed the vehicle.
Mural to Replace Wendy’s Building in Northeast D.C.
The Wendy’s restaurant formerly located at Dave Thomas Circle in northeast Washington will be converted into a mural as a part of the seventh annual D.C. Walls Festival. The post Mural to Replace Wendy’s Building in Northeast D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WUSA
DC Police investigating 2 shootings, stabbing in Northeast
WASHINGTON — Police in the District are investigating two shootings and a stabbing in Northeast Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers first responded to a reported stabbing before midnight in the 800 block of 18th St. Northeast. When officers arrived they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. Investigators say they are looking for a woman with a small build, wearing a white T-shirt and green pants.
popville.com
Helicopter Circling in Columbia Heights, Shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave NE, Carjacking in Hill East Last Night and MPD releases more info about Shooting of Washington Commanders Rookie Running Back
Catherine and many others write around 7am this morning: “Does anyone know why on earth there’s a helicopter circling above Columbia Heights at this hour???”. Besides it being a park police helicopter not much else is known as of 9am, stay tuned. From MPD around 6am: “Shooting Investigation...
fox5dc.com
Deadly shooting in broad daylight
Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
WUSA
DC Police investigating shooting in Georgetown
They say shots were fired both inside and outside a Wawa store right there. The good news: police say no one was hurt.
21 Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 21 year-old man was shot to death in Northwest D.C. Thursday...
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser's 202Creates Kickoff Celebration at The Wharf
The Bowser Administration's free 2-0-2 Creates Kickoff Celebration at The Wharf is this Thursday. Dr. Angie M. Gates with the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment, joined us with more.
MPD: Teens suspected in shooting of NFL rookie
Police with the Metropolitan Police Department said the two suspects who attempted to rob an NFL rookie are believed to be teenagers.
