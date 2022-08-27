ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

KWCH.com

Suspect wanted 2 years after Wichita gentlemen’s club killing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in an August 2020 homicide at Baby Dolls Club in Wichita remains at large. Autumn Shanequa Metcalf, a 31-year-old woman last known to live in Wichita or the Wichita area, is wanted for first-degree murder. Officers were...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
ANDOVER, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Suspect charged for rural Kan. woman's murder

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have identified the victim as 51-year-old Christina Bingham. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Victim and suspect identified in fatal Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has identified the woman who was shot and killed near Augusta over the weekend, as well as the suspect who they believe killed her. Authorities say Robert Martindale II, 56, has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing 51-year-old Christina Bingham on the […]
AUGUSTA, KS
KSN News

Driver indicted in fatal crash with Kansas family

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man police say was driving the car that crashed into a Kansas family in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 5, has been indicted for murder. A grand jury in Jefferson County, Kentucky, indicted 33-year-old Michael Hurley on: One count of murder Two counts of first-degree assault One county of fourth-degree assault […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
Hutch Post

Rocket joins Hutchinson Police Department

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department added another K9 officer to the force. His name is Rocket. Rocket is a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. Rocket is a certified dual-purpose K9 in tracking, apprehension and detection. He is trained to recognize the odor of methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin and their derivatives.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

56-year-old jailed for deadly shooting at rural Kansas home

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson police release more information about Tuesday's lockdown

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School. McPherson police said the incident began around 1:15 p.m. when the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hooper proud of department in Allen investigation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper said that when the arrest was made of a former officer on sex crime charges earlier this month, that was hard on him and on his department. "We are guardians of this profession in law enforcement," Hooper said. "Every law enforcement...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Salina man selling two extremely rare cars

It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita. Updated: 13 hours ago. With the start of school, businesses say they're glad to have students...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect caught Sunday afternoon

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan says an 81-year-old woman was killed after being found badly beaten in her some Sunday. “We have the suspect in this case in custody,” said Buchanan. Andover police got a call from family members saying they found the woman inside her home. They reported she was […]
ANDOVER, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
