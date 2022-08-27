Read full article on original website
Related
Andover homicide victim’s great-granddaughter shares relationship between victim and suspect
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The great-granddaughter of the 81-year-old Andover woman killed Sunday is sharing how her family is still wrestling with her death and her brother’s suspected role in it all. Kayla Weir said her great-grandmother, Maryln Harvey, was a huge part of her life and helped raise her and her brother Tristan. She […]
🎥 Police release video of vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
KWCH.com
Suspect wanted 2 years after Wichita gentlemen’s club killing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in an August 2020 homicide at Baby Dolls Club in Wichita remains at large. Autumn Shanequa Metcalf, a 31-year-old woman last known to live in Wichita or the Wichita area, is wanted for first-degree murder. Officers were...
Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Suspect charged for rural Kan. woman's murder
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have identified the victim as 51-year-old Christina Bingham. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
Victim and suspect identified in fatal Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has identified the woman who was shot and killed near Augusta over the weekend, as well as the suspect who they believe killed her. Authorities say Robert Martindale II, 56, has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing 51-year-old Christina Bingham on the […]
Driver indicted in fatal crash with Kansas family
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man police say was driving the car that crashed into a Kansas family in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 5, has been indicted for murder. A grand jury in Jefferson County, Kentucky, indicted 33-year-old Michael Hurley on: One count of murder Two counts of first-degree assault One county of fourth-degree assault […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Rocket joins Hutchinson Police Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department added another K9 officer to the force. His name is Rocket. Rocket is a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. Rocket is a certified dual-purpose K9 in tracking, apprehension and detection. He is trained to recognize the odor of methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin and their derivatives.
Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
56-year-old jailed for deadly shooting at rural Kansas home
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
McPherson police release more information about Tuesday's lockdown
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School. McPherson police said the incident began around 1:15 p.m. when the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man indicted for crash that killed Kansas man, injured family
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kentucky— The man accused of a fatal pedestrian crash involving a family from Nickerson, Kansas on July 5 has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. The indictment against 33-year-0ld Michael Hurley charges him with one count...
Another student in custody after gun found at Kansas high school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after another gun was found at a school in the district on Tuesday. Police took a student into custody at Wichita Heights High school, 5301 North Hillside, according to communication to parents from the principal Eric Filippi. "Today we...
Hooper proud of department in Allen investigation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper said that when the arrest was made of a former officer on sex crime charges earlier this month, that was hard on him and on his department. "We are guardians of this profession in law enforcement," Hooper said. "Every law enforcement...
Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police pursuit in NE Wichita ends with one in custody
A police pursuit in northeast Wichita in the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, ended with one person in custody.
Police determine no threat after McPherson school briefly locked down
MCPHERSON — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School, according to a media release. Just after 1:15 p.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
KWCH.com
Salina man selling two extremely rare cars
It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita. Updated: 13 hours ago. With the start of school, businesses say they're glad to have students...
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect caught Sunday afternoon
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan says an 81-year-old woman was killed after being found badly beaten in her some Sunday. “We have the suspect in this case in custody,” said Buchanan. Andover police got a call from family members saying they found the woman inside her home. They reported she was […]
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0