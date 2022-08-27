Read full article on original website
Low on water, prep football adapts in Mississippi’s capital
A water crises in Mississippi’s capital city has forced high school football coaches to adjust on the fly. High school football is a big part of the state’s cultural identity. Coaches and players are trying to adapt and figure out ways to practice and play games. Coaches say drinking water isn’t much of a problem, but keeping everything clean is difficult. Some are taking uniforms to laundromats or even to their own houses to keep programs running. Many Jackson residents have been without running water in their homes and businesses this week because of breakdowns in the city’s main water treatment plant.
Nevada judge almost unseals Ronaldo rape case documents
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police report compiled a decade after a woman first made a 2009 rape complaint against international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo almost became public by mistake Tuesday before a Nevada judge backtracked and kept it sealed. A federal court order has shielded from public view the police investigation, a confidentiality agreement, and allegedly stolen records of attorney-client discussions between Ronaldo and his lawyers. The state judge on Tuesday invited written arguments by Sept. 6 about whether the documents should be released under Nevada state public records law. The woman lost a federal lawsuit aiming to force Ronaldo to pay millions more than the $375,000 she received in 2010.
