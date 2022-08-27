ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second woman dies following crash on West Trinity Lane

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0leIcs_0hY5Z8s200

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second woman has died following a crash on Saturday, Aug. 20, on West Trinity Lane.

Metro police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound when it was hit by a Nissan Juke in an offset head-on crash. The front seat passenger of the Elantra, identified as 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis, along with four other occupants were taken to a local hospital, as was the driver of the Juke.

1 critically injured in single-vehicle crash on Broadway

Hudson died from her injuries sustained in the crash on Sunday, Aug. 21.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, Metro police announced the driver of the Juke, identified as 27-year-old Sydney Sims, also died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

