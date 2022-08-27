Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!The Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Chicago shooting in West Garfield Park liquor store kills 1, CPD says
Chicago police said a man has died after a shooting at a liquor store in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.
Retired Chicago Officer Shot Trying to Stop Robbery at South Side Currency Exchange: CFD
A retired Chicago police officer was shot at a currency exchange in Englewood on the South Side Thursday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Paramedics responded to the wounded man around 7:30 a.m. near 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, Fire Department Deputy Chief Brian Johnson said. He was taken...
fox32chicago.com
59-year-old man shot in neck on Chicago's South Side, in critical condition
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The victim was outside in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue around 11:45 a.m. when he was hit in his neck and his left shoulder, Chicago police say.
cwbchicago.com
Carjacking team accidentally left one gunman behind as cops moved in, prosecutors say
The age-old adage “leave no man behind” apparently does not apply to Chicago’s carjacking squads. Prosecutors on Wednesday said Chicago police officers rolled upon an armed hijacking in progress early Tuesday and the carjacking team sped away in two hijacked vehicles. Well, most of the carjacking team...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot in head, body on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head and body in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 4:06 p.m., police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck in the head and lower...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot at West Pullman gas station: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was shot to death while at a gas station in West Pullman on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday. Around 9:19 a.m., the victim was shot multiple times in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the...
Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
fox32chicago.com
Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
2 teens accused of whirlwind carjacking spree in Chicago
Chicago Police say they’ve arrested two teenagers accused in more than a dozen carjackings — nine of them crammed into a period of just over 28 hours.
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Sources have identified a 47-year-old man who was shot at a tire shop in Gary Monday as Said Saad.
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed outside Morgan Park police station, authorities say
Two people were shot on the city's South Side Sunday night, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 48, in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was standing outside around 8:45 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Lowe Avenue when a vehicle approached and an unknown offender started firing shots. The...
Shooting in Dolton: 1 killed, another hurt after shots fired in gymnasium, police say
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a south suburban gymnasium, police said.
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
Man who shot and killed patron at Humboldt Park restaurant, was targeting his ex-girlfriend: Prosecutors
Prosecutors said 41-year old Charlie Moreno was trying to kill his 27-year old ex-girlfriend who had broken up with him. She was working at Curramba Colombian Restaurant Bar in the 2700 block of West Division.
fox32chicago.com
Pilsen man charged with reckless conduct after blocking CTA Red Line exit while armed
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Pilsen man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct after causing a disturbance at a CTA Red Line station in South Loop. Nehemiah Knox was seen by police blocking access to the entrance/exit of a CTA Red Line station near East...
Teen Accused of Committing 9 Armed Carjackings Across Chicago in a Single Day
Two teens are facing felony charges in connection with a string of armed carjackings this month, with one of the suspects accused of pulling off nine heists on the same day. Authorities filed charges against a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old Wednesday afternoon, accusing both in connection with a series of carjackings in the month of August.
fox32chicago.com
Mob of teens robbed, violently attacked Chicago woman and her family outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon. At about 5:30 p.m., a mother, 43, her daughter, 23, and her godson, 18, were walking near the 95th Street Red Line Station.
Alderman decries 'urban terrorists' who killed woman outside cop station
New information emerged Monday about a fatal shooting outside the Morgan Park District police station on the Southwest Side. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
Video shows chaotic confrontation between drag racers, police in Pilsen; 6 CPD vehicles damaged
Videos captured a chaotic confrontation between drag racers and police.
