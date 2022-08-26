ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Full intersection closures of Santa Ana Blvd and Broadway and 4th St and Broadway

Santa Ana, California
 5 days ago
Beginning as early as Monday, August 29, full intersection closures for the 4th Street and Broadway intersection and the Santa Ana Boulevard and Broadway intersection will take place for OC Streetcar track construction. Crews will be present during daytime work hours, but closures and detour routes will be in place 24 hours a day. This work may be loud and the schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen operational issues.

For any questions about the OC Streetcar project, please contact OCstreetcar@octa.net or (844)746-6272.

A partir del lunes 29 de agosto, se cerrarán por completo las intersecciones de 4th Street y Broadway y la intersección de Santa Ana Boulevard y Broadway para la construcción de las vías del OC Streetcar. Albañiles estarán presentes durante las horas de trabajo, pero los cierres y las rutas de desvío estarán vigentes las 24 horas del día. Este trabajo puede ser ruidoso y el horario está sujeto a cambios debido a las inclemencias del tiempo o problemas operativos imprevistos.

Si tiene alguna pregunta sobre el proyecto OC Streetcar, comuníquese con OCstreetcar@octa.net o (844)746-6272.

Bắt đầu từ Thứ Hai, Ngày 29 Tháng Tám, đoạn đường từ ngã tư 4th Street và Broadway đến ngã tư Santa Ana Boulevard và Broadway sẽ hoàn toàn đóng để xây dựng OC Streetcar. Nhân viên sẽ có mặt vào giờ làm việc trong ngày, nhưng việc đóng đường và phải đi đường vòng là áp dụng 24 tiếng trong ngày. Việc xây dựng này có thể gây tiếng ồn và lịch trình sẽ thay đổi tùy thuộc vào thời tiết hoặc các vấn đề vận hành không thể tiên liệu trước.

Nếu có câu hỏi về dự án OC Streetcar, vui lòng liên hệ OCstreetcar@octa.net hoặc (844)746-6272.

IN THIS ARTICLE
