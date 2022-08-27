ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tatum Bethune, Mycah Pittman, and Derrick McLendon preview LSU

Florida State players Tatum Bethune, Mycah Pittman, and Derrick McLendon met with media members on Thursday ahead of the Seminoles' contest against LSU. The trio discussed preparations for the game -- including how they study an opponent with so many transfers -- as well as their play from the season-opening win over Duquesne.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)

Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Wilson, PA
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Duquesne, PA
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
Omarion
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
366K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy