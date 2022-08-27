Read full article on original website
Tatum Bethune, Mycah Pittman, and Derrick McLendon preview LSU
Florida State players Tatum Bethune, Mycah Pittman, and Derrick McLendon met with media members on Thursday ahead of the Seminoles' contest against LSU. The trio discussed preparations for the game -- including how they study an opponent with so many transfers -- as well as their play from the season-opening win over Duquesne.
Jordan Travis excited for LSU game, but treating each and every week the same
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State starting quarterback Jordan Travis spoke on Thursday. He reflected on his performance against Duquesne. He shared how he feels physically after the game. He spoke about practice and prep for LSU. The complete interview is below and more to come:. Quotes to follow.
Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)
Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
LSU defense leaving no stone unturned in preparation for Florida State
The LSU Tigers finally get their season started on Sunday night in the Superdome against the Florida State Seminoles. The Brian Kelly era gets started in mere days, and there are still a ton of questions left to answer about the team. Florida State, on the other hand, has already...
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
WATCH: Mike Norvell talks after Thursday practice, looks ahead to LSU a final time
TALLAHASSEE— Florida State head coach Mike Norvell talks after Thursday’s practice and gives a final look-ahead to Sunday’s game against LSU in New Orleans, La.
Film Room: Concerning Run Defense Fundamentals
In this video, we take a look at the most alarming play from Saturday's game against Florida A&M, in which the Rattlers pushed the bigger and stronger Tar Heels around for a way-too-easy rushing touchdown.
Daniels debut puts telling streak on the line: 'Some people just win'
The last time JT Daniels lost a game he started was the day after Will Grier threw for 539 yards and four touchdowns against Oklahoma. That was Nov. 23, 2018, and WVU hasn't had a performance rival that one since then. Of course, the team hasn't had a passer who can rival the pedigree of Daniels since then, either.
Florida A&M roster pens letter to university president following eligibility issues at UNC
Florida A&M battled eligibility issues leading up to playing its game at UNC. The Rattlers were without 26 players, and that did not sit well with members of the team. The football team wrote a letter to the school, signed by 88 players and reported by Alison Posey of WTXL ABC 27. It lays out a series of issues that the players want resolved.
