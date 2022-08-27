The last time JT Daniels lost a game he started was the day after Will Grier threw for 539 yards and four touchdowns against Oklahoma. That was Nov. 23, 2018, and WVU hasn't had a performance rival that one since then. Of course, the team hasn't had a passer who can rival the pedigree of Daniels since then, either.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO