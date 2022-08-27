ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Death toll from Pakistan floods nears 1000

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drkyr_0hY5YpGT00

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Pakistan has risen to nearly 1,000 since June, officials said Saturday.

More than 33 million people have also been displaced from flash floods triggered by destructive monsoon rains. On Friday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked for international help in battling the flood damage, the Guardian reported.

Rescuers have struggled to evacuate people as many parts of Pakistan have become inaccessible. Videos posted on Twitter showed dams and buildings collapsing into the rushing waters.

In the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three people were killed and the flooding destroyed 15 bridges and more than 100 houses.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that the UN planned a $160 million appeal for donations starting on Aug. 30.

Against the backdrop of the flooding, former Prime Minister Imran Khan had planned a rally in the Punjab province. In April Khan was ousted from power after a vote of no confidence. He has been demanding fresh elections and criticized the military and the west for helping his ouster. Khan has been attacked for refusing to collect funds for flood relief during his visits.

Khalil Roonjha, a social activist who has been leading flood relief activities with volunteers, told the Guardian that Khan needed to put politics aside.

"Khan is a national figure. He should come ahead, raise funds and help people across Pakistan, not only where he rules. He must stop politicizing everything for a while."

Comments / 34

MrMax
4d ago

The people of Pakistan are not our enemies…they have been controlled by governments that are not particularly friendly to the west…I wish Pakistan a quick recovery from this disaster.

Reply
3
Related
The Weather Channel

Millions Left Without Internet Amid Deadly Flooding in Pakistan; Hospital and Rescue Department Helplines Also Affected

Millions of people in Pakistan lost access to the internet after deadly flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rainfall caused extensive damage to a critical network. Services offered by all operators throughout the nation's central and northern regions were unavailable as of Friday, Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement.
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shehbaz Sharif
Person
Imran Khan
The Independent

Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
ACCIDENTS
People

At Least 182 Dead, Hundreds Injured After Recent Heavy Flooding in Afghanistan

Recent heavy rainfall and flash flooding in Afghanistan has led to nearly 200 deaths nationwide. At least 182 people have died after a month of heavy flooding, a spokesman for the Taliban, which regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, said on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. Additionally, the spokesman said that over 250 people have been injured, and more than 3,000 houses were destroyed or damaged by the seasonal rains.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#United Nations#Khyber Pakhtunkhwa#Monsoon#Guardian#Foreign Ministry#Un
Daily Mail

80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
CNET

US Warns Against Travel to 3 More Nations Due to High Risk of COVID

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US has added three new countries to its high-risk list for travel due to COVID-19. Amid rising cases, the Philippines, Russia and Nepal were added on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
TRAVEL
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
natureworldnews.com

Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India

The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
INDIA
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
438K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy