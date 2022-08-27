ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVEALED: Chelsea's £33million summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly supplements his £160,000-a-week earnings at Stamford Bridge by selling video messages to fans online for £80 each... but the defender 'only does it for fun'

By Adrian Bishop For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Chelsea summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly has joined American video sharing website Cameo, where fans can order a personalised video message from the former Napoli centre-back.

According to Koulibaly's profile on the site, fans can order video messages that span an average length of 20 seconds each for £80, or they can send the player a message directly for £13.

Despite the perception that celebrities featured on the site are desperate for the additional income, a source close to the Chelsea star revealed to the Mirror that, for Koulibaly, that is not the case:

Kalidou Koulibaly joined Chelsea this summer and is earning £160,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge
The 31-year-old defender has since started a Cameo account to interact with fans online

'Kalidou doesn't need the money – far from it. He makes an absolute fortune.'

'This is just a bit of fun. He finds time to talk to his fans directly between his busy schedule of training and matches – and they don't mind stumping up.

'It is also a great way to build your brand off the pitch – and we all know a footballer's career doesn't last forever. It's win win.' The source added.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is also available for booking through the website

Since joining Cameo earlier this summer, Koulibaly has racked up 12 five-star reviews from fans who have purchased a message from the Senegal international.

In a review of one of Koulibaly's video messages one Blues fan wrote: 'Absolutely amazing! Cheers Kalidou, you've made an old school Chelsea fan's birthday just about perfect!'

Koulibaly isn't the only active professional to sell video messages to fans on Cameo though. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is also available for booking on the site, with a message from the England international available from £225.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

