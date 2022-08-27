Ex-Man Utd enforcer Ander Herrera leaves PSG to re-join old club Athletic Bilbao with option for permanent transfer

FORMER Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has returned to Athletic Bilbao from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan deal.

And the LaLiga outfit have the the option to turn the 33-year-old's temporary switch into a permanent stay.

Ander Herrera has returned to Athletic Bilbao on loan from Paris Saint-Germain Credit: Athletic Club Bilbao

Herrera, who is tied down at Parc des Princes until 2024, has been allowed to depart having been deemed as surplus to requirements.

New boss Christophe Galtier has brought in central midfielders Vitinha and Renato Sanches to leave no room for the ex-Real Zaragoza ace.

The Spain international was omitted from all three of PSG's opening three Ligue 1 matches.

And he has now linked up with Bilbao for a second time, where he spent three years at between 2011-2014 before making the move to Old Trafford.

A PSG statement read: "Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera has joined Athletic Bilbao for the 2022-2023 season on a loan with an option to buy."

Before adding: "Club wishes Ander a great season in the Athletic Bilbao shirt."

Herrera has spoken of his joy at return to San Mames, as he told Athletic: "Coming back here makes me so happy.

"I am very excited to be able to continue that beautiful story.

"The challenges and demands are great.

"I'm really looking forward to it."

During his first spell at Bilbao, Herrera chipped in with 11 goals in 128 games.

After arriving at PSG in 2019, he managed 95 appearance across all competitions in which he scored in six goals and registered as many assists.