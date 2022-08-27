'The Light Remains.' Gabby Petito's family marks 1 year since her disappearance, death

The family of Gabby Petito marked one year since her disappearance and death Saturday by asking people to honor her memory .

Her family said Aug. 27, 2021 was the last time they spoke with the Blue Point woman and they believe she was killed on Aug. 28.

Police say boyfriend Brian Laundrie murdered her in Wyoming.

Petito's family launched a campaign and to raise awareness for domestic violence victims.

They asked people from around the world to light a candle or lantern in her memory tonight and "light the night."

They'd like people to share a photo to social media with the hashtag #TheLightRemains.