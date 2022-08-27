ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Point, NY

'The Light Remains.' Gabby Petito's family marks 1 year since her disappearance, death

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NBxC_0hY5XyAn00

The family of Gabby Petito marked one year since her disappearance and death Saturday by asking people to honor her memory .

Her family said Aug. 27, 2021 was the last time they spoke with the Blue Point woman and they believe she was killed on Aug. 28.

Police say boyfriend Brian Laundrie murdered her in Wyoming.

Petito's family launched a campaign and to raise awareness for domestic violence victims.

They asked people from around the world to light a candle or lantern in her memory tonight and "light the night."

They'd like people to share a photo to social media with the hashtag #TheLightRemains.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

‘It needs to stop’: Vigil held for victim of Thompson Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As loved ones mourned the death of 26-year-old Michael Judkins, they asked for peace and no more violence in the Newhallville neighborhood.  A vigil was held Wednesday night on Thompson Street. Friends, family, and community members showed up to support Judkins’ family and to honor his memory. Nicknamed Mango, Judkins was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blue Point, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Blue Point, NY
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Sentenced After Attacking Teen, Pulling Out Loaded Gun At Crowded North Babylon Gym

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he slashed a 17-year-old on the neck at a Long Island gym and then pulled out a loaded firearm. Noah Haynes, of Wyandanch, was given a sentence of three years in prison and three years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty in May to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
WYANDANCH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

104K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy