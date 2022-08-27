Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Related
'Thank you so much, thank you.' Woman reunited with medical support dog that was taken in Levittown
Nancy Skolnik says her dog, Ellie, was taken from outside Carpets and Us in Levittown around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
‘Sick wildlife’ temporarily closes Ocean County park
Outdoor enthusiasts are being cautioned to stay out of trouble -- by literally staying out of Double Trouble State Park, at least for now.
News 12
29 people displaced by morning fire in Paterson involving 4 homes
Firefighters in Paterson battled a fire this morning on the corner of Slater and Marshall streets that involved four homes and displaced 29 people. The fire destroyed three homes, and damaged a fourth. There is no injuries to report.
ALERT CENTER: Bear spotted in Rockland County
Ashley Moralez-Pena told News 12 that she and some co-workers were driving to a camp in Spring Valley when they spotted the bear.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire severely damages Central Islip home
A home was badly damaged after it went up in flames in Suffolk.
Several condos and co-ops burglarized in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow
Tarrytown police are warning residents in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow that there were several homes broken into on Monday night.
Firefighters battle morning fire in Paterson involving at least 3 homes
Firefighters in Paterson battled a fire this morning on the corner of Slater and Marshall streets that involved at least three homes.
Authorities: 1 dead, 2 injured in Saturday shooting near Toms River hookah lounge
Authorities say gunfire at a shopping center in Toms River Saturday left a 25-year-old father of five dead and two other people wounded, including one critically.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘We want justice.’ Family holds vigil for father killed in shooting at Toms River hookah lounge
Authorities in Toms River have shut down a hookah lounge and fined the owners after one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting.
Two Rockland County men indicted on kidnapping charges
Two Rockland County men were indicted on kidnapping charges for holding a man against his will for hours in a Garnerville motel room.
News 12
Prosecutor: 2 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fords
Two people have been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Fords section of Woodbridge, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Full details about the incident were not immediately released, but officials say that police officers were called to Soren Street just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of an unconscious woman found lying on the front lawn.
Police: Bronx rapper 'Tiny B' arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
A Bronx woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Bridgeport back in February, according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
Prosecutor: Child dies after being left inside locked car in Franklin Township
A child found unattended inside a locked car died Tuesday afternoon in Franklin Township, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. The child was found inside the car parked in a driveway on Summerall Road just before 3:30 p.m. It was not clear how long the child was left inside of the car.
Investigators: Long Island mom, daughter ran credit card scheme racking up $850,000 in charges
The Manhattan District Attorney's office says Karen Geist and daughter Alyssa Geist are now facing felony grand larceny charges.
Did you feel it? 2 earthquakes rumble Tuesday night in parts of New Jersey, USGS says
Two earthquakes rumbled Tuesday night in Morris County.
Man sentenced to 29 years in prison for shooting at Freeport police
David Serrant, 23, is a suspected Crips gang member.
'It's a very dangerous situation.' Drivers welcome plans to make Southern State safer
A recent study unveiled ways to make the roadway safer, especially at the stretch in western and central Nassau County nicknamed 'Bloody Alley' because of the amount of accidents.
Police: 2 people injured in hit-and-run crash at Edison car show
Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained when they were struck by an out-of-control driver who then left the scene of a car show in Edison.
Teen accused of firing gun inside North Babylon gym expected to be sentenced
As News 12 has reported, 18-year-old Noah Haynes was asked to leave the gym last December after getting into a fight with another teen.
Suffolk police: Huntington Station man was targeted in front-door fatal shooting
Roquez Villalta Jimenez, known to his family and friends as Willy, was gunned down at 11:30 p.m. and died at a hospital a short time later, according to Det. Lieutenant Kevin Beyrer.
Comments / 0