Prosecutor: 2 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fords

Two people have been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Fords section of Woodbridge, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Full details about the incident were not immediately released, but officials say that police officers were called to Soren Street just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of an unconscious woman found lying on the front lawn.
