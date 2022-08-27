ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottish family rescue injured fox and nurse it back to health

By Francesca Casonato
 4 days ago

A family in Glasgow have decided to foster an injured fox that appeared suddenly in their garden .

The fox - that was later named Florence - was nursed back to health by Liz Wink and her four children after they noticed it had a bad wound on its side.

After being fed, the animal was comfortable enough to sleep peacefully among the sheets provided by its new human family and even to settle down inside a little tent they built specifically for the occasion in their garden.

