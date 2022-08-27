Read full article on original website
Related
NC town manager terminated weeks after police force resigned
KENLY, N.C. — A North Carolina council voted Tuesday to terminate the contract of their town's manager weeks after the entire police department resigned over what it called a hostile work environment. The Kenly Town Council voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate Justine Jones’ contract, news outlets...
Kenly votes to terminate Town Manager after investigation into police department, town staff resignations
Following the investigation into the recent police department and town staff resignations, the Kenly Town Council voted in a 3-2 decision to terminate its contract with its Town Manager.
Kenly votes to terminate town manager at center of police force complaints
Kenly, N.C. — Kenly is forcing out its town manager. Tuesday, Council members voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate Justine Jones’ contract. The decision comes about a month after Kenly's entire police force resigned over claims Jones created a difficult work environment. After meeting in a...
Kenly votes 3-2 to terminate the contract of town manager at center of independent investigation
"Sometimes "things just don't fit well:" The Town of Kenly voted 3-2 to terminate the contract of Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones. It comes in the wake of the resignation of the entire police force and a subsequent investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ACLU: Death penalty would violate Raleigh man's constitutional rights
Raleigh, N.C. — The American Civil Liberties Union said it's putting the death penalty on trial in the lead up to a capital murder case in Wake County. Brandon Hill is accused of shooting and killing a man at a Raleigh motel in 2016. But Hill's attorney said a death penalty case would violate Hill's constitutional rights.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Confederate monument in Halifax County park comes down
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — After standing in Randolph Park for nearly a century, a monument in Halifax County originally built to honor soldiers of the Confederacy and later expanded to include veterans of foreign wars, now lies in pieces. On Sunday night, Aug. 21, the mayor of Enfield leveled...
cbs17
Smithfield man convicted of supplying drugs that lead to overdose death
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Smithfield man could spend 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of selling drugs to a man who died of an overdose. Shamel Nesbitt, 32, is scheduled for November. “The drug dealers and criminal networks lacing fentanyl into their supply are...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Halifax Co. principal remains optimistic about getting Leandro funding
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — Amid first day of school jitters, Principal Lykisa Coby has a lot on her plate. She and others in Halifax County have spent months preparing for Wednesday’s Leandro hearing, a decades-long education funding case that would give her low-wealth district millions of dollars. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department address recent gun violence
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the recent strings of gun violence in our area, local law enforcement are sharing their concern. Both Greenville police and deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say they’re doing everything they can to make sure this trend doesn’t continue. In Greenville, police are investigating three shootings within the past […]
Body of missing retired firefighter found in Rocky Mount
An investigation is underway after the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found the body of a missing retired firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
Police: Man committed when found with machete NC Taco Bell
Police say a man was involuntarily committed after he was found armed with a machete and experiencing a mental crisis in a Taco Bell restaurant in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
North Carolina woman arrested in man’s murder, warrants show
A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Enfield residents says they won't be intimidated by racist letters
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Enfield residents says they won't be intimidated by racist letters. Resident in Enfield said they received a racist letter days after a Confederate monument is...
In his second arrest on the same day, video shows a man hit by a Raleigh police cruiser, shocked by Taser
Raleigh, N.C. — Video captured by a bystander shows a Wayne County man get hit by a Raleigh police cruiser and shocked by a Taser in what was his second arrest on the same day. Lance Mitchell Scott’s second arrest happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday on South Bloodworth...
Family concerned after Rocky Mount firefighter goes missing without a trace
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a Rocky Mount man is concerned after not hearing from their relative for days. Bobby Wilson, a 61-year-old firefighter, has been missing since Saturday. He left his keys, vehicle, wallet and phone at his home, according to his son Jeremy Wilson. Jeremy...
Autopsy results released for 35-year-old man who died in Durham County jail
Joseph Hunter was also found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.24, which contributed to his death, the newly released report shows.
WITN
Police search for suspects in Roanoke Rapids breaking and entering cases
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids police department is investigating after several vehicles were broken into. It says the impacted vehicles were located around Old Farm Road and Highway 125. Several items were stolen from the vehicles. Police are looking for two male suspects, who were seen leaving...
WITN
Police name victim in deadly Greenville shooting, suspect still not found
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have confirmed the victim and suspect in the city’s Tuesday morning homicide. Kevin Rockemore was identified as the man found dead inside his vehicle near Joel Drive and Lee Court. Less than 24 hours after the shooting, detectives obtained a warrant charging 19-year-old...
WITN
Car chase leads to arrest of repeat criminal, new drug and impaired driving charges
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man with several prior criminal charges is behind bars again after a sheriff says he was driving recklessly in a store’s parking lot. It all happened around 8:30 Saturday night, according to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. Stone says he saw Darius High,...
WRAL
Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount. A Rocky Mount family says they're still recovering from their panic after their...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 1