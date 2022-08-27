ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL News

NC town manager terminated weeks after police force resigned

KENLY, N.C. — A North Carolina council voted Tuesday to terminate the contract of their town's manager weeks after the entire police department resigned over what it called a hostile work environment. The Kenly Town Council voted 3-2 during a special session to terminate Justine Jones’ contract, news outlets...
KENLY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Confederate monument in Halifax County park comes down

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — After standing in Randolph Park for nearly a century, a monument in Halifax County originally built to honor soldiers of the Confederacy and later expanded to include veterans of foreign wars, now lies in pieces. On Sunday night, Aug. 21, the mayor of Enfield leveled...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate#Monument#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRAL

Enfield residents says they won't be intimidated by racist letters

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Enfield residents says they won't be intimidated by racist letters. Resident in Enfield said they received a racist letter days after a Confederate monument is...
ENFIELD, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy