ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Scott Frost Shares What Nebraska’s Offensive Staff Needs to Learn

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jL5rs_0hY5Wv3l00

The Cornhuskers’ coach believes his staff needs to understand the need for creativity in the offense.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock in Northwestern’s 31–28 victory against Nebraska in Ireland, the routine thoughts about Scott Frost’s struggles to win games arose.

In the third quarter, the Cornhuskers led by as many as 11 points following a Nebraska touchdown. But after Frost’s decision to attempt an onside kick was unsuccessful, the Wildcats made them pay, scoring a touchdown that same drive. Then, following a couple of strong defensive stops by Northwestern’s defense and a timely interception, the Wildcats capitalized on the Cornhuskers’ miscue.

After the game, Frost stated that he would have made a different decision regarding the onside kick attempt. But, at the same time, he also believes that it takes a certain level of offensive ingenuity to win in the Big Ten.

"I think our offensive staff has to learn you've got to be a little more creative in this league,” Frost said in the news conference after the game.

Despite the loss, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards off 25-of-42 passes and one touchdown, recording the most yards by a Huskers’ quarterback in a program debut. As an offensive unit, the Cornhuskers finished with 466 yards of total offense.

However, the program dropped to 5–21 in one-score games, the worst record in FBS since ’18.

More CFB Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Very Clear

Northwestern opened the season by defeating Nebraska as a double-digit underdog in Dublin. The Wildcats rallied from a 28-17 deficit to score two straight touchdowns en route to a 31-28 win. Despite emerging victorious, head coach Pat Fitzgerald praised his "Week Zero" opponent during Tuesday's appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t 247 Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Urban Meyer Mentioned For Nebraska: Football World Reacts

Urban Meyer hasn't said if he'll ever coach college football again. Nonetheless, he's being linked to a notable program this week. Radio host Dan Patrick said a source told him to keep an eye on Arizona State and Nebraska as far Meyer's coaching future is concerned. "Let’s just say this...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Huskers React: Bowless Scott Frost will be gone

The latest round of Reacts polling is out and the outlook was far more crimson than rosy for Nebraska Cornhuskers fans. This week the questions posed to Husker fans wanted to get their immediate reaction to how the season will go following the loss to Northwestern by asking whether fans still think the team will make a bowl game and whether Scott Frost will still be the program’s head coach in 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern

Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
doniphanherald.com

Another Husker tradition sacked - but winning is missed the most

News that there will be no red balloons triumphantly rising into the sky after the first Husker score at home games in Lincoln this year signals a halt to another Nebraska football tradition. Long gone are the end zone "knothole" kids section, the Nebraska student card section and, more recently,...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Cornhuskers React: Will Nebraska make a bowl game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. If you are reading this, then you are clearly not living under a rock and...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Scott Frost
athleticbusiness.com

Nebraska to Pay Student-Athletes for Passing Grades

University of Nebraska scholarship athletes will be awarded money each semester for passing their classes, with payouts maxing at $5,980. Nebraska athletes have the potential to graduate with more than $25,000 in cash. The university's compliance office is calling the payouts an "academic incentive." “I think in this day and...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Preparing For First Husker Home Game Of Season

The Nebraska football team is set to kick-off its home schedule this Saturday at 2:30 against North Dakota. Lincoln City officials say they are ready to welcome fans coming to Memorial Stadium and have released several important reminders. The University of Nebraska enforces a clear bag policy at Memorial Stadium....
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month

(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornhuskers#Creativity#American Football#College Football#Offensive Staff Needs#Learn#Wildcats#Northwestern#Huskers
York News-Times

York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week

Amy Lauby, JR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend. In a week full of standouts on the softball diamond, FCEMF’s Amy Lauby turned in about as strong a week in the circle as possible. The junior went a perfect 3-0 in her three outings, helping the Panthers to a 3-1 week. In a complete-game win over Fairbury, Lauby allowed six runs in seven innings with a season-high nine strikeouts. She added wins over Raymond Central and Southern/Diller-Odell to her resume and finished the week with a 3.50 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. At the plate, Lauby batted .300 for the week with a double and a pair of RBIs.
YORK, NE
WOWT

Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West

One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
klkntv.com

Micro schools continue to pop up in Nebraska. Are they legit?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new style of home schooling became more popular during the pandemic, but it may make it harder for students to get into college. Micro schools emerged as families and educators fed up with COVID-19 restrictions looked for alternative forms of education. Sometimes called learning...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was sentenced to death after murdering his cellmate in 2017 while in custody for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in a well.
TECUMSEH, NE
Daily Nebraskan

The good, the beautiful and the ugly of Omaha Fashion Week 2022

It’s another balmy night in Omaha, but glamorous Nebraska socialites barely notice the sweat trickling down the back of their necks as they stare up at the expansive catwalk stationed in the middle of the Omaha Design Center. Electronica beats begin to pour from the speakers as models strut out, showing off various stunning garments. Patrons sit back and fan their faces with programs as another season of Omaha Fashion Week begins under twinkling chandeliers.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha fisherman snags 90 million-year-old fossil

OMAHA — Andy Moore had just tied a swim jig onto his line and was rushing to make the perfect cast, aiming directly into a weedy area along a rocky cliff on the Missouri River. His line missed the vegetation and snagged on a large rock upstream. The Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

93K+
Followers
38K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy