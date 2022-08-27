Scott Frost Shares What Nebraska’s Offensive Staff Needs to Learn

The Cornhuskers’ coach believes his staff needs to understand the need for creativity in the offense.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock in Northwestern’s 31–28 victory against Nebraska in Ireland, the routine thoughts about Scott Frost’s struggles to win games arose.

In the third quarter, the Cornhuskers led by as many as 11 points following a Nebraska touchdown. But after Frost’s decision to attempt an onside kick was unsuccessful, the Wildcats made them pay, scoring a touchdown that same drive. Then, following a couple of strong defensive stops by Northwestern’s defense and a timely interception, the Wildcats capitalized on the Cornhuskers’ miscue.

After the game, Frost stated that he would have made a different decision regarding the onside kick attempt. But, at the same time, he also believes that it takes a certain level of offensive ingenuity to win in the Big Ten.

"I think our offensive staff has to learn you've got to be a little more creative in this league,” Frost said in the news conference after the game.

Despite the loss, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards off 25-of-42 passes and one touchdown, recording the most yards by a Huskers’ quarterback in a program debut. As an offensive unit, the Cornhuskers finished with 466 yards of total offense.

However, the program dropped to 5–21 in one-score games, the worst record in FBS since ’18.

