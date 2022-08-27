ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, TX

cbs19.tv

Take me out to the ball game ... for $9? Texas Rangers announce new ticket deal for high school, college students

ARLINGTON, Texas — Batter up, North Texas! High school and college students can now purchase tickets to Texas Rangers home games for $9. The Rangers announced its new Rangers Student Section, where currently enrolled high school and college students will sit in in the outfield pavilion (sections 233-244). These students will also have a parking deal for $10 in Lot N for select home games, the team said.
starlocalmedia.com

Northern Texas PGA announces name for its PGA Frisco office

The Northern Texas PGA announced today that its new office at PGA Frisco will be named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. It is slated to open this October. The Golf House is a 7,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the offices for Section and Foundation...
Larry Lease

Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup Quarterbacks

The Dallas Cowboys organization has made cuts to the roster and that included all backup quarterbacks.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. Tuesday marked the day that NFL teams including the Dallas Cowboys had to make some roster cuts. Ahead of those cuts, many were anticipating the results of the battle between Ben DiNucci, Will Grier and Cooper Rush. However, in a surprise to many, all three were being waived or released. DiNucci was cut on Monday.
allaccess.com

KKDA/Dallas 'DeDe In The Morning' Show' Looking For Its Next Star

SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS Head of Content GEORGE “GEO” COOK and #TeamDeDe are looking for a new co-host to join the "DEDE IN THE MORNING" show." The person will replace LADY JADE (NET NEWS 8/25). COOK said, "The momentum and success of "DEDE IN THE MORNING"...
QSR magazine

Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September

Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
WFAA

Anyone surprised? Top 3 real estate cities in U.S. are in North Texas, new study says

DALLAS — It's no secret the real estate market has been strong in North Texas, even if that means a frustrating buying process, from booming prices to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces studies and surveys for an array of economic issues, released its latest "Best Real Estate Markets" rankings this week. And five of the top 11 were here in North Texas, including the top three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction

A large mixed-use development on Dallas Riverfront Boulevard is underway as a long-planned link between Downtown Dallas and the Trinity River. It comes 14 years after Industrial Boulevard was renamed Riverfront to help encourage new development and gain a connection with the planned Trinity River Park. The park, first approved...
Southlake Style

Oli’s Island Shack Comes To Southlake

Southlake has got a new food truck rolling around town. Primarily driving around Southlake and Grapevine, Oli’s Island Shack is a local food truck that offers a variety of Caribbean cuisine for hungry customers. Between jerk chicken, loaded jerk fries, Jamaican beef patties, plantains and more, Southlake residents have more than enough to sink their teeth into.
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
BET

Rapper Dirty Tay Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Three Year Old

A park official claims she was “not comfortable” with the gathering, but denies racism was involved. The 60-year-old graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and was a commissioned second lieutenant in the Marines in 1985. Nicole L. Linton was charged with six counts of murder and...
Community Policy