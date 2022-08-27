Read full article on original website
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parents Concerned with Fort-Worth ISD Lone Superintendent FinalistLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
cbs19.tv
Take me out to the ball game ... for $9? Texas Rangers announce new ticket deal for high school, college students
ARLINGTON, Texas — Batter up, North Texas! High school and college students can now purchase tickets to Texas Rangers home games for $9. The Rangers announced its new Rangers Student Section, where currently enrolled high school and college students will sit in in the outfield pavilion (sections 233-244). These students will also have a parking deal for $10 in Lot N for select home games, the team said.
starlocalmedia.com
Northern Texas PGA announces name for its PGA Frisco office
The Northern Texas PGA announced today that its new office at PGA Frisco will be named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. It is slated to open this October. The Golf House is a 7,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the offices for Section and Foundation...
WFAA
Wager family beginning very special fall, with father, son and daughter all on the field together
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Martin Warriors opened the season with a statement. "We're coming to play," running back Michael Barrow said, after their impressive 39-31 win over #7 Lake Travis in the opener last Thursday. "And I hope that every team that watches our film sees that these guys aren't a joke. We're going to be a force to be reckoned with."
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup Quarterbacks
The Dallas Cowboys organization has made cuts to the roster and that included all backup quarterbacks.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. Tuesday marked the day that NFL teams including the Dallas Cowboys had to make some roster cuts. Ahead of those cuts, many were anticipating the results of the battle between Ben DiNucci, Will Grier and Cooper Rush. However, in a surprise to many, all three were being waived or released. DiNucci was cut on Monday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Candidate's Goddaughter Racially Taunted at Game
Brigham Young University banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match Friday night, the university said in a statement Saturday. The fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned...
allaccess.com
KKDA/Dallas 'DeDe In The Morning' Show' Looking For Its Next Star
SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS Head of Content GEORGE “GEO” COOK and #TeamDeDe are looking for a new co-host to join the "DEDE IN THE MORNING" show." The person will replace LADY JADE (NET NEWS 8/25). COOK said, "The momentum and success of "DEDE IN THE MORNING"...
Lead pastor at Flower Mound megachurch placed on leave
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, announced during last Sunday’s service that he has been placed on a temporary leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman. Chandler spoke only for a few minutes Sunday to explain to the...
Dallas Cowboys become the first NFL franchise worth $8 billion, tops Forbes valuation list for 16th straight year
Yesterday's price is not today's price for the now $8 billion Dallas CowboysAP Photo/Michael Ainsworth. The Cowboys became the first NFL franchise to receive a valuation of $8 billion, according to Forbes, topping the publication’s annual rankings for the 16th consecutive year.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Central & North Texas
"It takes two to make a thing go right!" That fun song lyric is ringing true as the Texas Lottery reports two new top prize winners from one of its games.
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain for the week to begin Monday
Scattered showers are expected start in southeast DFW on Monday. Northwestern counties can expect rain ny Tuesday.
QSR magazine
Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September
Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
WFAA
Anyone surprised? Top 3 real estate cities in U.S. are in North Texas, new study says
DALLAS — It's no secret the real estate market has been strong in North Texas, even if that means a frustrating buying process, from booming prices to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces studies and surveys for an array of economic issues, released its latest "Best Real Estate Markets" rankings this week. And five of the top 11 were here in North Texas, including the top three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
Car accident involving five high school students
Carrollton police are working to determine what caused a driver to lose control, go airborne, and land upside down in a creek - injuring all five high school students inside.
WFAA
DFW weather: Rain in the forecast? Here's what we're expecting
Isolated showers are storms are possible this weekend, but most places will be dry. Better rain chances return next week.
Man charged with murder in Houston bowling alley shooting arrested in Dallas, records show
TEXAS, USA — A man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Greg Shead outside of a bowling alley in west Houston this month has been arrested in Dallas, records show. Dionate Banks, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the Dallas area and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction
A large mixed-use development on Dallas Riverfront Boulevard is underway as a long-planned link between Downtown Dallas and the Trinity River. It comes 14 years after Industrial Boulevard was renamed Riverfront to help encourage new development and gain a connection with the planned Trinity River Park. The park, first approved...
Southlake Style
Oli’s Island Shack Comes To Southlake
Southlake has got a new food truck rolling around town. Primarily driving around Southlake and Grapevine, Oli’s Island Shack is a local food truck that offers a variety of Caribbean cuisine for hungry customers. Between jerk chicken, loaded jerk fries, Jamaican beef patties, plantains and more, Southlake residents have more than enough to sink their teeth into.
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
BET
Rapper Dirty Tay Arrested For Allegedly Shooting A Three Year Old
A park official claims she was “not comfortable” with the gathering, but denies racism was involved. The 60-year-old graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington and was a commissioned second lieutenant in the Marines in 1985. Nicole L. Linton was charged with six counts of murder and...
checkoutdfw.com
Check out this huge French Chateaux in Frisco on the market for $3.2 million
A beautiful French Chateaux in Frisco is on the market for $3.2 million. The house has refinished hardwoods, a new roof and an eye-catching cast stone exterior. This home is large. 8,915 square feet to be exact and it sits on a three-quarter acre corner lot. The estate is loaded...
