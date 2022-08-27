ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Point, NY

Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Sentenced After Attacking Teen, Pulling Out Loaded Gun At Crowded North Babylon Gym

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he slashed a 17-year-old on the neck at a Long Island gym and then pulled out a loaded firearm. Noah Haynes, of Wyandanch, was given a sentence of three years in prison and three years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty in May to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
WYANDANCH, NY
danspapers.com

Homeowners Summonsed After Fatal Noyac House Fire

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Town of Southampton authorities have charged the owners of a Noyac home with dozens of violations after a fire killed two Maryland sisters whose family rented the house for vacation. Peter and Pamela Miller are facing violations in Southampton Town Justice...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Community continues to grieve loss of Gabby Petito

With the one-year anniversary of local Blue Point woman Gabby Petito’s disappearance coming up in mid-September, a flurry of candles and votive lights have been on display in the Bayport-Blue Point community in her memory. Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, moved to Florida recently, and is pictured here next to a memorial for her slain daughter. “The Bayport-Blue Point community will always be our home. It’s where Gabby was raised, and we always loved the small-town feel of this beautiful community. We are grateful for all the love and support they have continually given us throughout this last year. We know if we need them, they will always be there,” said Schmidt of the outpouring from the community.
BLUE POINT, NY

