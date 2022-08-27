With the one-year anniversary of local Blue Point woman Gabby Petito’s disappearance coming up in mid-September, a flurry of candles and votive lights have been on display in the Bayport-Blue Point community in her memory. Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, moved to Florida recently, and is pictured here next to a memorial for her slain daughter. “The Bayport-Blue Point community will always be our home. It’s where Gabby was raised, and we always loved the small-town feel of this beautiful community. We are grateful for all the love and support they have continually given us throughout this last year. We know if we need them, they will always be there,” said Schmidt of the outpouring from the community.

BLUE POINT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO