Former Norwalk official charged with murder will post bond, be released from custody
Ellen Wink, the former Norwalk city official accused of killing her tenant over an eviction dispute, is set to be released from custody and placed on house arrest following a virtual hearing Wednesday.
News 12
Investigators: Long Island mom, daughter ran credit card scheme racking up $850,000 in charges
A mom and daughter from Long Island are facing several charges after allegedly scamming credit card companies out of $850,000. The Manhattan District Attorney's office says Karen Geist and daughter Alyssa Geist are now facing felony grand larceny charges. Investigators say the mom, Karen Geist, made countless purchases with a...
Police: Bronx rapper 'Tiny B' arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
A Bronx woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Bridgeport back in February, according to police.
Beloved dog stolen from outside Long Island carpet store
Surveillance video shows a woman with two children first playing with the 12-year-old Bichon Shih Tzu mix, and then moments later, she picks up the dog and walks away.
Man sentenced to 29 years in prison for shooting at Freeport police
David Serrant, 23, is a suspected Crips gang member.
Bridgeport man pleads guilty for role in gang-related crimes
The Department of Justice says Trevon Jones -- also known as "Buda" -- admitted that he and another East End gang member shot and killed a rival in July of 2019. Jones, 20, also reportedly admitted to attempting to kill another rival that same year.
19-Year-Old Sentenced After Attacking Teen, Pulling Out Loaded Gun At Crowded North Babylon Gym
A 19-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he slashed a 17-year-old on the neck at a Long Island gym and then pulled out a loaded firearm. Noah Haynes, of Wyandanch, was given a sentence of three years in prison and three years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty in May to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized following Bridgeport crash
Bridgeport police responded to the scene of a serious accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday.
longisland.com
Roosevelt Man Sentenced to 20 Years to Life in Prison for 2017 Murder of Church Deacon
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Roosevelt man was sentenced today to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of a Roman Catholic deacon at a transitional home in November 2017. Andre Patton, 51, pleaded guilty on June 6, 2022, before Judge Teresa Corrigan...
Family, friends gather to remember loved ones lost to overdoses
The Family and Children's Association hosted family, friends and anti-drug advocates to remember those who lost their lives to drug addiction.
NYPD responds to viral video of altercation between woman and police officer in Harlem
The New York City Police Department has responded to a viral video of an altercation between a police officer and a woman in Harlem.
Motorcyclist dies in Crompond crash Sunday night
State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night on Bear Mountain State Parkway in Crompond.
'Thank you so much, thank you.' Woman reunited with medical support dog that was taken in Levittown
Nancy Skolnik says her dog, Ellie, was taken from outside Carpets and Us in Levittown around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff’s "Lost Pet Network" Reunites Lost Dog with its Family
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. is proud to announce that the Sheriff’s Lost Pet Network has reunited a lost dog with its family. With the help of the community, the Sheriff’s Pet Network located and safely returned a Wading River dog in less than 10 hours of the dog going missing.
Good Samaritan Injured During Fight At Uniondale Restaurant, Police Says
A Good Samaritan was injured after grabbing a gun that was being used in an attack at a Long Island restaurant. The incident took place in Uniondale around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Uniondale at the Golden Crest Restaurant. According to detectives, Kevin Allen, age 50, of Roosevelt,...
Police: Shots fired between police and individual in the Bronx
The NYPD says a shooting incident occurred between police and an alleged shooter in Morrisania.
ALERT CENTER: Firefighter injured in Dix Hills fire
According to police, the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Calumet Drive.
danspapers.com
Homeowners Summonsed After Fatal Noyac House Fire
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Town of Southampton authorities have charged the owners of a Noyac home with dozens of violations after a fire killed two Maryland sisters whose family rented the house for vacation. Peter and Pamela Miller are facing violations in Southampton Town Justice...
suffolkcountynews.net
Community continues to grieve loss of Gabby Petito
With the one-year anniversary of local Blue Point woman Gabby Petito’s disappearance coming up in mid-September, a flurry of candles and votive lights have been on display in the Bayport-Blue Point community in her memory. Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, moved to Florida recently, and is pictured here next to a memorial for her slain daughter. “The Bayport-Blue Point community will always be our home. It’s where Gabby was raised, and we always loved the small-town feel of this beautiful community. We are grateful for all the love and support they have continually given us throughout this last year. We know if we need them, they will always be there,” said Schmidt of the outpouring from the community.
Police: Ax-wielding person menaces police while state official serves eviction at Norwalk residence
Police say two people were arrested, one for wielding an ax and allegedly menacing police officers while a state marshal attempted to serve an eviction notice at a Norwalk residence today.
